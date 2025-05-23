Birmingham Pools Will Be Open During the Memorial Day Weekend, Lifeguards Sought

A summer schedule for which Parks and Recreation pools will be open and their hours of operation will be released on Tuesday, June 3.

The following pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, and Monday, May 26; and Sunday, May 25 from 12 to 6 p.m.:

Four Birmingham Parks and Recreation pools will be open during the Memorial Day weekend. The cost to swim, for children and adults, is $1.

For more information on the pools, contact Teri Sewell at 205-254-2391 or send her an email at teri.harris@birminghamal.gov.

Parks and Recreation is still hiring lifeguards for the summer

Seasonal lifeguard positions remain available. (Forty hours a week.)

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and know how to swim.

The pay will be $16.03 an hour.

A five-day lifeguard training and certification class will be held Tuesday, May 27 – Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Birmingham CrossPlex Natatorium, 2337 Bessemer Road. Applicants must attend all five days.

Times:

Tuesday – Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 6 to 8 a.m.

To register, applicants must complete the lifeguard interest form/application that is available at Birmingham Parks & Recreation’s front office or at Gate 17 at Legion Field, 400 Graymont Ave.

Cost of the five-day class for new applicants or new lifeguards is $100, which covers certification, a lifeguard T-shirt, a book, a whistle, and a pocket mask. Cost of the five-day class for lifeguards seeking re-certification is $55, which covers certification, whistle, and a pocket mask.

For more information, contact Murray Lewis, Jr. at 205-279-8940 or 205-213-5623.