City of Birmingham Invites Public to Help Shape its Civil Rights Crossroads Project

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham will host its Community Studio Week from June 10–14, as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads Project, an initiative to reconnect neighborhoods, improve mobility, and honor Birmingham’s Civil Rights legacy.

Residents, business owners, students, and stakeholders from across the Civil Rights District, Smithfield, Graymont, and surrounding areas are invited to share ideas and feedback that will shape the project’s direction.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads Project, which is funded in part by a $21 million U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE Grant, will deliver 3.16 miles of multimodal improvements—new trails, sidewalks, mobility hubs, and culturally inspired public space enhancements.

The project aims to transform key streets in the city’s historic neighborhoods into spaces that better connect communities while honoring our city’s powerful civil rights legacy. The corridor is focused on 4th and 5th Avenues North, 16th Street North, 6th Street West, and Graymont Avenue. A first for Birmingham, this trail will connect the Red Rock Trail System, the Smithfield Community, and the Civil Rights National Monument Site to the downtown core. Building on the momentum of adding over 40 miles of bike lanes in the past six years, this initiative will introduce new sidewalks and trails to enhance transit, walkability and cycling.

“This project marks another significant step in BDOT’s ongoing transformation of our city’s transportation system into a multimodal network that prioritizes people,” said Christina Argo, deputy director for the Birmingham Department of Transportation. “This visionary project champions the City’s goals of walkable, healthy, and vibrant neighborhoods while deeply honoring our civil rights heritage.”

The Community Studio Week will take place at Legion Field, located at 400 Graymont Ave. West. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 10 | 6–7:30 p.m. Public Kick-Off Meeting Formal presentation, project overview, and interactive engagement

Wednesday, June 11 | 1–6 p.m. Open Design Studio Drop-in hours for one-on-one engagement and feedback

Thursday, June 12 | 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Open Design Studio Continued drop-in sessions and individual engagement

Saturday, June 14 | 8:30–10:30 a.m. Open Design Studio & Report Back Team shares what’s been heard so far—concept sketches, survey input, and data summaries

“This project isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about honoring legacy, creating opportunity, and investing in communities,” said Bolaji Kukoyi, president of Dynamic Civil Solutions, the project’s lead consultant. “Community Studio Week is the public’s opportunity to directly shape what this transformation looks like.”

Residents are encouraged to take the project survey now to help guide design and programming before the studio week begins. For more information, ongoing updates and to take the survey, visit www.bhmcrossroads.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

