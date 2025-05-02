Conference Schedule for Birmingham Small Business Week May 4-May 10, 2025

MONDAY, MAY 5

9 a.m. -1 p.m. Nonprofit Transformation – Impact and Intent

Location—INNOVATION DEPOT:1500 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

1:30 p.m. Lunch & Learn: Building a Talent-Driven Future: Workforce Develop.m.ent Strategies

Location—Virtual Event

2:45 p.m. Archibald & Woodrow’s Grand Opening – Ribbon Cutting &Torch Passing Ceremony

Location—830 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

5 p.m. BGM HOLD

Location—ALCOVE BIRMINGHa.m.: 1713 4th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

TUESDAY, MAY 6

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Unlock New Business Opportunities: Innovating Commerce for Small Businesses

Location—TERRIFIC NEW THEATRE: 2112 5th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Unlock Your Business Potential: Strategies for Growth & Success!

Location—AVENUE D EVENTS: 3008 4th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233

WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Amplifying Your Business Through Media & PR

Funding & Access to Capital for Small Businesses

Leveraging AI & Automation for Business Success

11:05 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

E-Commerce & Retail Growth Strategies

Mastering Business Contracts & Smart Licensing

Smart Scaling for Startups & Tech-Enabled Businesses

1:15 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Branding & Digital Marketing 101 for Creatives

Building Business Credit & Financial Readiness

Podcast Training for Business Owners

2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Business of Hospitality & Food Service

Women’s Roundtable: Leading, Thriving & Breaking Barriers

Government Contracting & Procurement Opportunities

3 p.m. The Youth Entrepreneur Pitch Competition (Ages 14 – 18)

Location—BIRMINGHa.m. CROSSPLEX: 2340 Crossplex Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35208

THURSDAY, MAY 8

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Women in Business: Leading the Way to Opportunity

Location—FLORENTINE: 2101 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Market Place

Location—FLORENTINE: 2101 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

FRIDAY, MAY 9

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Doing Business in the City of Birmingham

Location—KRESS BUILDING: 301 19th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Today’s Small Business, Tomorrow’s Legacy

Location—EVENT LOCATION: Event Address, Birmingham, AL 35203

SATURDAY, MAY 10

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Black Men Buy Houses Summit

Location—INNOVATION DEPOT: 1500 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

FOR MORE INFO, VISIT WWW.BHMUP.COM

