Conference Schedule for Birmingham Small Business Week May 4-May 10, 2025

MONDAY, MAY 5
9 a.m. -1 p.m. Nonprofit Transformation – Impact and Intent
Location—INNOVATION DEPOT:1500 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
1:30 p.m. Lunch & Learn: Building a Talent-Driven Future: Workforce Develop.m.ent Strategies
Location—Virtual Event
2:45 p.m. Archibald & Woodrow’s Grand Opening – Ribbon Cutting &Torch Passing Ceremony
Location—830 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
5 p.m. BGM HOLD
Location—ALCOVE BIRMINGHa.m.: 1713 4th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
TUESDAY, MAY 6
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Unlock New Business Opportunities: Innovating Commerce for Small Businesses
Location—TERRIFIC NEW THEATRE: 2112 5th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Unlock Your Business Potential: Strategies for Growth & Success!
Location—AVENUE D EVENTS: 3008 4th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233
WEDNESDAY, MAY 7
10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Amplifying Your Business Through Media & PR
- Funding & Access to Capital for Small Businesses
- Leveraging AI & Automation for Business Success
11:05 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- E-Commerce & Retail Growth Strategies
- Mastering Business Contracts & Smart Licensing
- Smart Scaling for Startups & Tech-Enabled Businesses
1:15 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Branding & Digital Marketing 101 for Creatives
- Building Business Credit & Financial Readiness
- Podcast Training for Business Owners
2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Business of Hospitality & Food Service
- Women’s Roundtable: Leading, Thriving & Breaking Barriers
- Government Contracting & Procurement Opportunities
3 p.m. The Youth Entrepreneur Pitch Competition (Ages 14 – 18)
Location—BIRMINGHa.m. CROSSPLEX: 2340 Crossplex Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35208
THURSDAY, MAY 8
12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Women in Business: Leading the Way to Opportunity
Location—FLORENTINE: 2101 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Market Place
Location—FLORENTINE: 2101 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
FRIDAY, MAY 9
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Doing Business in the City of Birmingham
Location—KRESS BUILDING: 301 19th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Today’s Small Business, Tomorrow’s Legacy
Location—EVENT LOCATION: Event Address, Birmingham, AL 35203
SATURDAY, MAY 10
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Black Men Buy Houses Summit
Location—INNOVATION DEPOT: 1500 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
FOR MORE INFO, VISIT WWW.BHMUP.COM