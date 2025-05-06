Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. Named 22nd President of Talladega College

talladega.edu

The Talladega College Board of Trustees has announced that they voted unanimously to name Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. the 22nd president of Talladega College. Todd has served as the president and chief executive officer of Denmark Technical College (DTC) in Denmark, South Carolina, since 2020.

“I am profoundly honored to have been chosen to lead Talladega College, an institution with a powerful legacy and boundless potential,” said Todd. “This institution was founded in defiance of limitation and in pursuit of possibility. That legacy calls us to lead with boldness and integrity.

“We are excited to have Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., join our community,” said Rica Lewis-Payton, chair of the Board of Trustees. “His experience and dedication will be invaluable as we navigate the next chapter of Talladega College’s rich history and continue on our path forward to build back better and stronger.”

Transformational Leadership

With 32 years of higher education leadership under his belt, Todd has led an impressive turnaround at DTC. Infused with his passion for advancing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Todd reimagined DTC’s future through a bold vision, compassion, creative problem-solving, and a student-centered approach that expanded student leadership while building a culture of care.

“As a proud product of an HBCU and a lifelong servant of these sacred institutions, I believe the time has come to reimagine liberal arts education as a dynamic force for the future,” Todd said. “I look forward to forging a culture of true collaboration, grounded in shared vision and mutual respect, with the Board of Trustees, administration, students, faculty, staff, alumni and the greater Talladega College community.”

Under Todd’s leadership, DTC enjoyed the following accomplishments:

870% increase in fundraising with over $32 million raised in five years

400% increase in scholarship offerings

Over 98% placement rate

54% increase in enrollment along with increases in their retention and graduation rates

1,104% increase in revenue generated by DTC’s Workforce and Continuing Education program

Over 50% of DTC’s deferred maintenance issues have been addressed

Probationary status Southern Association of Colleges and Schools-Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) lifted within one year

More About Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr.

A native of West Point, Georgia, Todd grew up in Decatur, Georgia. He holds a Ph.D. in English from Georgia State University, a Master of Education in higher education administration with a student affairs concentration from Regent University, and both a Master of Education in English education and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Albany State University.

Among his professional and community memberships are: the Presidents’ Roundtable of African-American CEOs, the HBCU Learning Ecosystem, 100 Black Men of America, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Todd also serves as a SACSCOC CEO/president off-site reviewer.

Prior to taking on the role of president, Todd served DTC as vice president for academic affairs and student affairs. Before his arrival at DTC, Todd served as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Wiley College (now Wiley University), vice provost and associate vice provost at Norfolk State University, and he served in various positions at Clark Atlanta University and Albany State University.

“I look forward to working with President Todd, and I believe that he is equipped with the skills and experiences to help the College achieve its goals,” Lewis-Payton said. “In addition, I would like to thank the entire search committee, and especially chair and trustee Dr. Monique Gardner Witherspoon, for running an organized and efficient search process.”

Todd will assume the role of president July 1 with an inauguration ceremony to follow at a later date.

