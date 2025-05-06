Lil Wayne Captivates During His Weekend Set at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena

Story and Photos By Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

From start to finish, Lil Wayne took the stage at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, and delivered a setlist that spanned his illustrious career, featuring hits like “Uproar,” “No Worries,” and “Every Girl.”

One of rap’s most recognizable names who has been a hip-hop force since the early 1990s and is considered one of the most influential artists of his generation seamlessly transitioned between tracks that showcased his lyrical prowess and captivated fans who filled the venue, eager to experience the icon live.

He also invited local football player Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, who played two years at Fultondale High School just outside of Birmingham to the stage. Silmon-Craig, who has an impressive background playing at Jackson State and the University of Colorado, was signed to Lil Wayne’s sports agency, Young Money APAA Sports. Earlier this year he was an undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL Draft but signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 27.

The appearance on stage with Lil Wayne was a powerful moment, not only celebrating Silmon-Craig’s rising career in football but also highlighting the ongoing intersection of music and sports.

The evening kicked off with opening acts Anella and Quavo, who set the tone with their dynamic performances. Quavo’s melodic hooks and Anella’s engaging stage presence warmed up the crowd, building anticipation for the headliner.

