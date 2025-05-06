Birmingham Hosts a Free Series in Honor of National Historic Preservation Month

Throughout the month of May, the City of Birmingham will commemorate National Historic Preservation Month with a series of events, workshops and walking tours.

The City of Birmingham’s Historic Preservation staff in the Department of Planning, Engineering and Permits will highlight the role of historic preservation in fostering community pride, supporting heritage tourism, and contributing to communities’ social and economic well-being.

The following events are free and begin at Noon, except for the Saturday, May 10, Historic Walking Tour of the Collegeville Section of the Birmingham Civil Rights Heritage Trail, which starts at 10 a.m.

Training

Tuesday, May 27: Selling Real Estate in Historic Districts, Held at Birmingham Association of Realtors, 3501 Independence Dr., Birmingham, 35209

Historic Walking Tours

Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series