Birmingham Hosts a Free Series in Honor of National Historic Preservation Month

birminghamal.gov
Throughout the month of May, the City of Birmingham will commemorate National Historic Preservation Month with a series of events, workshops and walking tours.
The City of Birmingham’s Historic Preservation staff in the Department of Planning, Engineering and Permits will highlight the role of historic preservation in fostering community pride, supporting heritage tourism, and contributing to communities’ social and economic well-being.
The following events are free and begin at Noon, except for the Saturday, May 10, Historic Walking Tour of the Collegeville Section of the Birmingham Civil Rights Heritage Trail, which starts at 10 a.m.
Training
- Tuesday, May 27: Selling Real Estate in Historic Districts, Held at Birmingham Association of Realtors, 3501 Independence Dr., Birmingham, 35209
Historic Walking Tours
- Saturday, May 10 at 10 a.m.: Historic Walking Tour: Collegeville Section of the Birmingham Civil Rights Heritage Trail, meet us in front of Historic Bethel Baptist Church, 3233 29th Ave. North, Birmingham, 35207, (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 17.)
- Wednesday, May 21: Historic Walking Tour of the Civil Rights National Monument & 4th Avenue Historic District, meet at the Four Spirits Statue on the corner of 16th Street North and 6th Avenue North (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 23.)
- Thursday, May 22: Historic Walking Tour of Sloss Furnace, meet in front of the entrance.
Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series
- Tuesday, May 6, Best Practices for Preservation Materials and Methods, Chloe Mercer, Alabama Historical Commission, Held at Sloss Furnace, West Room
- Tuesday, May 13, Community Preservation Spotlight, Paula Stanton, Titusville Historical Marker Committee, and Community Member, Bush Hills Neighborhood Association, Held at Sloss Furnace, West Room
- Tuesday, May 20, Building Birmingham: The Architecture of the Modern Movement, Caroline Swope, Ph.D., Held at Sloss Furnace, West Room
- Thursday, May 29, Historic Preservation and Easements, David Fleming, Director, REV Birmingham, Held at Sloss Furnace, West Room
For more information, contact Hannah Garmon, Historic Preservation Manager, at 205-254-2424 or Hannah.Garmon@birminghamal.gov.