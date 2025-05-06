Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Birmingham Hosts a Free Series in Honor of National Historic Preservation Month

Birmingham Hosts a Free Series in Honor of National Historic Preservation Month

By
Birmingham Times
-
320
0
May is Historic Preservation Month, and in celebration of the City of Birmingham’s rich history, the Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits is hosting a series of free activities for the public, including a walking tour at Sloss Furnace. (Adobe Stock)

birminghamal.gov

Throughout the month of May, the City of Birmingham will commemorate National Historic Preservation Month with a series of events, workshops and walking tours.

The City of Birmingham’s Historic Preservation staff in the Department of Planning, Engineering and Permits will highlight the role of historic preservation in fostering community pride, supporting heritage tourism, and contributing to communities’ social and economic well-being.

The following events are free and begin at Noon, except for the Saturday, May 10, Historic Walking Tour of the Collegeville Section of the Birmingham Civil Rights Heritage Trail, which starts at 10 a.m.

Training
Historic Walking Tours
Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series
For more information, contact Hannah Garmon, Historic Preservation Manager, at 205-254-2424 or Hannah.Garmon@birminghamal.gov

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR