More Than 20 Social Justice Groups in Birmingham for National People POWER Tour

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

An array of elected officials, community activists, scholars, authors and clergy converged on Birmingham Saturday for a daylong State of the People POWER Tour at the Carver Theatre.

Birmingham, with its deep legacy of Civil Rights, was an important stop for the Tour as Black communities across the South organize against book bans, voter suppression, and economic inequality.

“This is a grassroots movement intentionally designed to empower everyday people, amplify Black voices, co-create nationwide change, develop a new generation of leaders, and hold current leaders accountable,” said Samantha Briggs, Ph.D, chief programmer. “But for Birmingham — where would we be? Who would we be? Birmingham has long since established itself as the bedrock of service, solidarity, and strategic action that forced the world to take note and for key legislation to be passed because of local efforts during the Civil Rights Movement.”

Briggs pointed out that the Tour fell on the 62nd anniversary of two significant events within the 1963 Children’s Crusade: May 3, when Birmingham public safety commissioner Eugene “Bull” Connor ordered firefighters to attack over 1,000 children marching towards justice; and May 5, “Miracle Sunday,” when the white firefighters battalion finally stood up to Connor and refused his orders to release the water cannons once more on the children.

Said Briggs, “Sixty-two years later the world is still watching Birmingham as we refuse to sit idly by and watch our triumphs be reversed and our history be erased … the world is still watching Birmingham as we join this nationwide tour to rally, restore, and reimagine the possibilities for Black communities across America.”

More than 20 social justice organizations partnered with the national State of the People POWER Tour to host nine different events over the course of the day at Carver Theatre and nearby locations. From short burst sessions to a rally, and full plenaries — speakers covered topics related to employment and worker rights; civil and human rights; education equity; public health; criminal justice reform; voting rights; mental health; economic empowerment; community resilience; and more.

“Saturday was more than just a series of conversations, it was a day of dynamic storytelling, strategy-sharing, and soul-centered dialogues that I believe re-established hope in our community and left participants feeling inspired, empowered, and focused on what’s possible as we work towards critical leadership and rebuild our democracy,” said Briggs, who credited Birminghamians DeJuana Thompson and Deanna Reed for keeping the Magic City at the forefront of the event helping to bring the concept to reality.

In addition to the various sessions and workshops that went on throughout the day, volunteers served the community by giving away free lunch, free books, and over $3,000 in free grocery gift cards to guests in attendance. Also, a group of local and national leaders, including Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, delivered a hot catered meal to residents in Freedom Manor, a senior living facility located a few blocks over within the Civil Rights District.

During a conversation on the evolving role of the Black church in today’s freedom movements moderator Onoyemi Williams, of Live Free Alabama, told attendees “this is People Power Tour [and] I want you to remember that every person that walks across this earth has power. In my faith tradition in the book of Genesis it says, ‘God created man’ and it also goes on to talk about the creation of women, but we are the only beings where God gave a direct power transfer to. He breathed [his power] into our nostrils.”

Because of that transfer of power from God, Williams asked those in attendance “to remember the power that was given to you on the day … stated on your birth certificate. I ask you to go to your neighbor and remind them they are one of the most powerful beings that has ever stepped foot on the face of this earth. And I encourage you to come outside with your power and help us build a world we want to see.”

Speakers, panelists and moderators included Author, Maya Wiley, The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights; April Albright, Black Voters Matter Fund; Angela Rye, Native Land Pod; Moderator: Dr. Nadia Monique Johnson, Black Women’s Mental Health Institute; Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, Black Women’s Roundtable; DeJuana L. Thompson, SOTP National Strategist, Woke Vote; Onoyemi Williams, Live Free Alabama; T. Ellis, The Foundation Church; Rev. Brandon Cleveland, Daniel Payne Legacy Village; Uche Bean, City of Birmingham; Jacobie Williams, Everybody WENS; Dena Dickerson, Offender Alumni Association; Jerome Dees, SPLC; Rev. Everett Kelly, National President of the American Federation of Government Employees, and many others.

