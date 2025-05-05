How First Tee Birmingham Instills Self-Confidence in Young People Through Golf

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman, a First Tee alum who currently serves as an assistant golf coach and board member, calls it “a full circle” moment.

Smitherman was part of the program when it was first launched in the Birmingham area in the early 2000s by golf legend Tiger Woods and his dad. And Smitherman was part of the program when it was re-launched in 2023 after a 13-year absence.

“I started golfing with my dad [State Sen. Rodger Smitherman]. It would be our father-daughter bonding time. We still play together now,” Smitherman told the Birmingham Times.

Now First Tee — a 501(c)(3) development organization that empowers young people of all backgrounds to develop inner strength, self-confidence and resilience through golf — is celebrating its second year with a series of events through May.

On Saturday, May 3 there was a Spring Game Changers Scramble & Skill Challenge at The Backyard at RTJ Golf Trail, Oxmoor Valley where coaches cheered on the players who range in age from 7 to 18.

On May 6, there will be a free golf-based life skills clinic for Birmingham City School students at the RTJ Golf Trail; and on May 13, First Tee will be at the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club with a special putting clinic featuring First Tee participants.

“It’s an amazing experience being a part of First Tee,” Smitherman said. “… seeing kids of color, inner city kids, it’s a diverse group of kids, but seeing them light up when they hit a golf ball, or realizing their love for golf is amazing.

“Traditionally our kids are pushed to play basketball or football, and there are other non-traditional sports like tennis, golf, and bowling where they can get really good scholarships in college,” she said.

First Tee lessons are taught at area learning centers, various golf courses and through in-school programs.

Carlos Carter, Board Chair for First Tee — Birmingham, said the game can teach life lessons.

“Not only are they learning golf fundamentals like how to play the game, learn it and grow with it, but also, they learn elite skills that they will carry on with them,” he said. “Goal setting, managing their emotions, collaboration with others, resolving conflicts, planning for the future, and building positive self-identity” are just a few skills students can receive through First Tee Birmingham, he said.

“We also provide equipment if it’s needed, access to the golf course. If they can’t pay to participate, we offer scholarships so they can. We turn away no kids,” he added.

Carter said a First Tee chapter was established years ago and after a 13-year absence a new chapter was created with programming at Highland Park Golf Course (downtown Birmingham, Roebuck Golf Course, the PGA Superstore, and Topgolf.”

Carter, 40, has played the game for the past nine years “not a very long-[time] playing golf compared to a lot of other people,” he said. “People tend to pick it up when they are younger. I started playing in my adult life. It speaks to me about this program because I wished we had a program like this when I was growing up.”

Teaching and coaching aren’t the main priorities of the program, he said.

“The one thing that you will notice even in our mission [statement is that] golf is listed last because what’s most important are those skills that provide [students] with what they can use for the rest of their life,” he said.

Birmingham City Schools Clinic

When: Tuesday, May 6 │ 9 a.m.– 11 a.m. AM

Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley

What:

Free golf-based life skills clinic for local students

Station-based format led by First Tee coaches

Hands-on activities designed to build confidence, communication and goal setting

First Tee at the Regions Tradition

When: Tuesday, May 13 │ 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. (Putting Clinic)

Where: Greystone Golf & Country Club (Regions Tradition)

What:

Special putting clinic featuring First Tee participants

Coaches providing instruction, encouragement, and one-on-one mentorship

First Tee presence throughout the week of the Regions Tradition (May 13–18)

For more visit: https://firstteebirmingham.org

