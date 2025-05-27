Birmingham’s JCCDC Hosts 1st Annual Sneaker Ball for Early Childhood Development

The Birmingham Times

The Jefferson County Child Development Council (JCCDC) held its first annual Sneaker’s Ball on Saturday at Woodrow Hall, 5504 1st Avenue, North, Birmingham with a focus on celebrating the inclusion of children with disabilities.

The Early Head Start Family Child Care, established in 1965, currently serves 36 eligible children and their families and has served as a pioneering institution aimed at helping low-income children achieve tremendous strides while promoting their overall early childhood development.

“JCCDC wanted to celebrate the children who have impacted our program the most, with the understanding that our students, for whom we provide high-quality services, are amazing,” said Earlene Reynolds, Executive Director of Jefferson County Child Development Council, Inc. “This year’s sneaker ball was about exceptional children with different abilities who constantly remind us that we’re all the same when we look at the heart. We celebrated each of their uniqueness and had an excellent time together.”

JCCDC focuses on six areas of learning, which include cognitive, social-emotional, physical, and language development, Reynolds said.

“Our agency provides comprehensive early childhood development services annually to about 32 families. We are committed to serving the entire family, empowering them to become self-sufficient and the primary advocates for their child’s learning and development,” she said.

“JCCDC continues to build partnerships and bridge gaps daily for the families of Jefferson County, whom we feel proud and humbled to serve. We help families achieve the very best outcomes possible,” Reynolds said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

