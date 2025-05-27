Sun Ra Arkestra Returns to Birmingham for Artist’s 111th Birthday Celebration

Written and Photographed by Marika N. Johnson

The Sun Ra Arkestra returned to Birmingham last week for a special performance at the Carver Theatre, celebrating what would have been Sun Ra’s 111th birthday. The event was part of the Sun Ra Day Festival, honoring the legacy of the avant-garde jazz pioneer born Herman Poole Blount in Birmingham on May 22, 1914.

The Sun Ra Arkestra, typically led by 100-year-old saxophonist Marshall Allen—who was absent from the Birmingham performance as he celebrated his 101st birthday —was instead led by fellow longtime Arkestra member and saxophonist Knoel Scott, a veteran of Sun Ra’s cosmic collective.

Scott guided the ensemble through a dynamic and visually striking performance that captured the spirit of Sun Ra’s Afrofuturist vision. The evening featured swirling cosmic jazz arrangements, vibrant costumes, and theatrical stage presence, staying true to the band’s mission of using music as a transformative, otherworldly experience.

Before the concert, fans were treated to a special meet-and-greet at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, offering a rare opportunity to engage with the musicians and learn more about the legacy of Sun Ra and his legendary Arkestra.

Sun Ra (1914-1993) was recognized as a prolific and influential composer, bandleader, keyboard player and intergalactic philosopher, best known for his experimental and avant-garde works.

The Sun Ra Day Festival, held from May 21 to 24, featured a variety of events across the city—including educational panels, art exhibits, performances, after-parties at The Nick, Saturn, and House of Found Objects, and a record signing at Seasick Records—all celebrating Sun Ra’s enduring influence on music and culture. The festival showcased Birmingham’s pride in its native son, whose innovative fusion of jazz, space imagery, and Afrocentric philosophy continues to inspire artists around the world.

The events were produced by creative Lee Shook in conjunction with Earth Libraries, Energy Alabama, and Create Birmingham. “In these tumultuous times, when funding for creative endeavors are being defunded I really wanted this celebration of Sun Ra, the Arkestra, and Birmingham’s jazz legacy to focus on community,” Shook said. “I also wanted any funds generated to go back into the arts and non-profits—especially the Jazz Hall of Fame, Sidewalk Cinema, and East Village Arts, where the events took place.”

Funds raised will also support programming such as the Jazz Hall of Fame’s Saturday Jazz Greats, which provides free jazz instruction taught by jazz professionals to aspiring musicians.

Sun Ra’s legacy, rooted in Birmingham’s rich musical heritage, was commemorated through these events, reaffirming his status as a visionary artist who expanded the boundaries of jazz and imagination. This celebration ultimately led to May 22 being named the official Sun Ra Day in the city of Birmingham, a designation also recognized by the state of Alabama.

