Lawn Mower Safety Tips For Spring

Spring is a true testimony to one’s senses. This season strongly tests three of our five senses: sight, hearing and smell.

Our sense of sight and smell are used when we see the beautiful displays of colorful fragrant flowers which adorn many yards and green spaces. Our sense of hearing is tested when we hear the many sounds of the small creatures like birds chirping away as they go about their daily chores. Our sense of smell and hearing is also test during spring when we hear the frequent sounds of lawn mowers and the smell of fresh cut grass. Yes, spring has a multitude of wonderful displays of nature to test the use of our senses, but this week our single safety focus will be on safety tips when mowing grass using a walk-behind rotary mower.

Lawn mowers are common everyday lawn equipment for most homeowners and many young and older industrious individuals. Where they are common, they are also surprisingly dangerous if not used properly. Hot engine parts, sharp blades and flying debris are just a few of the hazards associated with mowing the lawn. It matters not if you are a season lawn mower who has been mowing for years or tackling it for the first time this spring, it is crucial to be aware of these risks highlighted below and approach mowing with caution.

Safety Tips:

Let us begin by making sure you wear the proper footwear. Sandals and spring/summer go together like peanut butter and jelly, but not when you are running a push lawn mower.

Fill the fuel tank before starting the engine and never add fuel when the engine is running or hot.

Pushing a mower around the yard is not the place for young children to show their parents how well they can “help.” Make sure you keep toddlers inside when mowing, and do not let kids under 12 years of age operate a push mower.

Make sure you check your lawn for debris such as twigs, rocks, toys, sprinklers and other objects before mowing the lawn. Objects struck by the mower blade may be thrown out from under the mower, resulting in possible severe injury or even death. This is one of the most basic safety tips. If you do miss something and see it while mowing, stop and pick it up right away so you want forget it.

Never cross over a gravel path or driveway with the blades engaged. If you happen to live on a gravel road, mow grass never the gravel only when there are not cars or pedestrians passing by. Launching rocks at your neighbors is not a good way to keep and/or build relationships.

It rains quite a bit in our region of the country, but do not cut the grass when it is wet. Wet clippings may clog the discharge chute and could jam the rotary blade and shut down the engine. When you need to remove clippings from the chute, stop the rotary blade first.

Remember always follow safety guidelines to protect yourself, others and your property. Keeping an Eye on Safety helps prevent accidents and extends the lifespan of your mower.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

