PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu, The Birmingham Times

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

…TO ALL OF YOU …FROM ALL OF US!!

CELEBRATE NATIONAL NURSES WEEK!

THIS IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH! (Listen and help when or how you can!)

TODAY, MAY 8…

READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FUNNYLANE COMEDY TOUR with MIKE JAMES, RENARD HIRSCH, and BRIAN COVINGTON with Special Guest DENO POSEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SGT. SPLENDOR at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**MEGHAN DOWLEN, SERIOUSLY, and BREELY FLOWER at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, MAY 9 …IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**ALL STAR COMEDY QUEENS hosted by CHARLES WINSTON featuring KEISHA MCCALL, TWINADIME, MZ. NEDRA, MEKA CAREY, CLISTA CURRINGTON, DHESTINIE, CARLA YOUNGBLOOD and Special Guest JESSICA CRAWFORD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**WILLOW AVALON at Saturn.

**KIRKOS AND OXMOOR at the Nick.

**DEAD FOR LOVE at Avondale Brewing Co.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with ZEN FORCE at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 10…

**2025 POLICE CAR SHOW, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Railroad Park, FREE. There will be Vintage, Modern and Tribute Vehicles.

**ARTPLAY SPRING FAMILY DAY, 1-4 p.m. at ArtPlay. Registration link is www.alysstephens.org/events/spring-family-day.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**JOYWAVE WITH LITTLE IMAGE at Saturn.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO ALL OF THE MOTHERS OR MOTHER FIGURES!!!

SUNDAY, MAY 11…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

MONDAY, MAY 12…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

**WILCO with Special Guest WAXAHATCHEE at Avondale Brewing Co.

TUESDAY, MAY 13…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**HONESTAV at Saturn.

**THE DEAD SOUTH at the Avondale Brewing Co.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**ARM’S LENGTH with PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA, RILEY and BIKE ROUTES at Saturn.

**KILLSWITCH ENGAGE with SHADOWN FALL, FIT FOR A KING AND BOUNDARIES at the Avondale Brewing Co.

NEXT THURSDAY, MAY 15…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SNAKE AND THE RABBIT, SCOTT IVEY AND NOAH MAC at The Nick.

**CAMGIRL WITH DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**2025 TOI ANNUAL CONCERT FUNDRAISER at Saturn.

**BILLY WAYNE DAVIS at the Upstairs Comedy Series at Avondale Brewing Co.

**HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 16….

**ZOMBIE: FRIZZI 2 FULCI – COMPOSER’S CUT LIVE at Saturn.

**FREE: ZOMBIE RAVE With RADISH & BLUPRINT at Saturn.

**BO LEE & FOXHOUND STRING BAND at the Nick.

Show of the Month

The Chi

Available on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Showtime,

New Season Begins May 16

The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, explores the interconnected lives of residents in a tough Chicago neighborhood, focusing on their struggles, triumphs, and everyday experiences.

Now in its seventh and final season, the critically acclaimed television drama series first premiered on Showtime on January 7, 2018, The Chi stands out as a powerful and emotionally driven series that captures the essence of life in a Chicago neighborhood. Lena Waithe’s creation is not only entertaining but also thought-provoking, offering viewers a glimpse into the challenges and hopes of its characters. Whether you are a fan of drama or simply looking for a show that speaks to real-life experiences, The Chi is a must-watch.

Book of the Month:

Matriarch by Tina Knowles

Available where books are sold

In honors of Mother’s Day, this month’s Birmingham Times’ book of the month is inspired the latest release, by Tina Knowles. Famously known as the mother Beyoncé, Knowles chronicles the story of her own life in this vulnerable and heartwarming memoir. Knowles explores themes of family and motherhood while providing an intimate look at her role as a mother, recounting the joys and challenges of raising her children, including international superstar Beyoncé and Solange.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**CELEBRATING NATIONAL NURSES WEEK – Here is a little of what some businesses are doing to show gratitude to professional nurses in the healthcare industry…and teachers. (President Ronald Reagan recognized and signed a proclamation to make May 6 National Recognition Day for Nurses.)

*CHIPOTLE is giving free burrito e-cards.

*McALISTER’S DELI is giving a free Big Tea in-store now through May 12,

*LOGAN ‘S ROADHOUSE is giving 20% off one entree at participating location with a valid ID.

*SMOOTHIE KING is giving 20% off their orders through May 8.

*BUFFALO WILD WINGS is giving 20% off food items for both dine-in and takeout orders. Other establishments with special offers include Scooter’s Coffee, Sonny’s BBQ, Tim Hortons, Potbelly, Insomnia Cookies, Mod Pizza and Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

THINGS TO DO FOR AND WITH OUR YOUTH… IF YOU LOVE SPORTS plus, then here you go SPORTS LOVERS. Read on…

INTERESTED IN GOLF…

**FIRST TEE BIRMINGHAM – Programming for ages 7 – 18 with no golf experience needed, at any age. Highland Park Golf Course on Monday – Wednesday, Roebuck Golf Course: Monday – Thursday and PGA Tour Superstore on Saturday.

For more info about program and registration, contact: firstteebirmingham.org.

**HAIRCUTS FOR YOUTH TOUR “SO FRESH & SO CLEAN is cultivating young men one cut at a time with “Barbershop Talk” with Male Leaders, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., including “The Interview” the Importance of a Suit and Tie and the Importance of School and Brotherhood on: May 16 at Sun Valley Elementary School, May 21 at Hayes K-8 School and May 30 at Hemphill Elementary School. Mentors, role models and barbers passionate about giving back to lead the workshops, discussions and mentorship sessions, call 205-850-371-4832 for more.

**MAY 10 – SUMMER READING KICKOFF “COLOR OUR WORLD” with the Birmingham Public Library at Avondale Park, 4101 5th Avenue South, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with crafts, face painting, book walk, snow cones and prizes.

FOR SPORTS AND MORE…

**MAY 16 – YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE, 6 p.m. at Legion Field Stadium for boys and girls ages 5-12. It is a 6-week season with games played on Fridays for regular season and playoff games. For more information call 205-254-2391.

**MAY 17 – TK3 FOUNDATION 2nd ANNUAL YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP, registration at 8:45 p.m., event is from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for ages 6-14. Must bring cleats and running shoes. FREE.

**JUNE 7 – STARLING THOMAS FREE COMMUNITY FUN DAY at Ramsay High School, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with drills, food, music, haircuts, games and more. FREE All ages are welcome so bring your folding chairs. Pre-register for free shirt and to participate in football drills. Dunk Starling and Win a Prize!

**KIDS SUMMER CAMP has two sessions – Session 1 – June 9-27 and Session 2 – July 7-25. Cost is $150 per session. Registration fee is $50. The ages are 5-12. The hours are 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Aftercare is $50 from 3 – 6 p.m.. The Drop Off time is 7:30 a.m. There will be learning programs, arts, crafts, sports & adventure with indoor and outdoor activities. Camps are in Central Park, Ensley, East Pinson Valley, Fountain Heights, Don Hawkins, Inglenook, M.L. King, McAlpine and Memorial Parks. Call Birmingham Park and Recreation Facilities at 205-254-2391 for more.

**JUNE 9 – AUGUST 1 – CAMP BRILLIANCE, 7:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. for ages 3-13 at Metropolitan Zion AME Church, 1530 4th Avenue North. There with be math & reading tutoring, arts & crafts, character development, science experiments and weekly field trips. For registration, contact Ms. Bolden at 205-587-5183 or 205-305-1719, or email brilliant.kids@aol.com.

FOR THE YOUNG MEN…

THE MAN PROJECTS MENTORING PROGRAM is mentoring young males…Here are two things to consider…

FOR EMPLOYMENT…

**SATURDAY – RESUME WRITING AND INTERVIEWING SKILLS, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Church, 1133 Tuscaloosa Avenue in Birmingham with the Community Care Development Network. Contact 205-476-2653 for more.

FOR OUTDOORS SURVIVAL SKILLS AND TEAM BUILDING ACTIVITIES…

**JUNE 20-22 – ALL MALE MENTORING CAMPING TRIP at Oak Mountain State Park with archery, canoeing, tug of war, swimming, fishing and hiking. $10

FOR OUTDOORS FISHING FUN FOR ALL…

**JUNE 7 – FISHING RODEO at East Lake Park, 8101 4th Avenue North, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. for all ages with tons of giveaways, food trucks & vendors and family friendly fun. Catch the Big One. There will be live bait. Get out and cast your line and reel. Spend the day with Councilor Hunter Williams and the Birmingham Park & Recreation.

FOR LOVERS OF SWIMMING…

**HIRING LIFE GUARDS – A recruitment efforts for LIFEGUARDS with immediate opening for Certified Lifeguards and Non-Certified Lifeguards (will certify). Contact 205-254-2189 or 205-254-2391.

FOR BASEBALL LOVERS…

**YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE registration is Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Legion Field Gate 17, 400 Graymont Avenue. Fee is $20 per child. T-Ball – ages 4, 5, 6; Coach Pitch – 7- 8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14. For more info, contact paul-campbell@birminghamal.gov or Dwight.thomas@birminghamal.gov.

MUSIC AND MORE IN MAY…

**MAY 13 – LIVE NATION CONCERT – SHINEDOWN “DANCE, KID, DANCE TOUR with Special Guests BEARTOOTH & MORGAN WADE at the Legacy Arena BJCC.

**MAY 17 – HARMONY & HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Arlington Historic House. FREE, with food, massages, fitness classes, wellness activities and games for the family. There will be vendors, health and beauty giveaways and a farmer’s market in District 6.

**MAY 30 – ONE NIGHT LIVE with ELLIE WILLIAMS< SOFIA LAFUENTE and FARAYI MAKEK at th4 Woodlawn Theatre.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA…

**TODAY – THE SHROUDS, last chance to see it… at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7p.m.

**TODAY – O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU by the Coen Brothers is celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

**TODAY join Jeremy Burgess of the DUST ON THE VCR newsletter for TAPE NIGHT at 7:30 p.m. AND sing along with SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE: BOYS BANDS & GIRL GROUPS at 8 p.m.

**FRIDAY, the BAD MOVIE NIGHT returns at 8 p.m. FREE. Seating is First Come, First served. You should register.

**FRIDAY through May 15 – MAMA MIA and MAMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN!!

**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – THE PRINCESS DIARIES at 10:30 a.m. Get there in your PJs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and enjoy light breakfast options for the whoe family, plus drinks for parents AND KIDS.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, 10 a.m. in the Southern Living Garden for preschoolers followed by a nature activity at the Gardens. FREE. Registration required – bbgardens.org/event/storytime-at-the-gardens.

**MAY 6 – ROSE’ IN THE ROSES, 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden with live music and the Junior Board ready to pour your next glass. Guests will toast the Gardens’ roses with a curated wine selection from Finch Fine Wines, including a refreshing alcohol-free rose’. Reservations are required.

**MAY 17 TOURS FOR MEMBERS ONLY in the Japanese Garden with Julia Adams at 10 a.m., Bruno Vegetable Garden with Katelyn Bahr at 11 a.m. and Kaul Wildflower Garden with Keith Turney at Noon.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

