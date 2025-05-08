The Birmingham Museum of Art to Present African Heritage Festival on Saturday May 10

artsbma.org

The Birmingham Museum of Art welcomes all visitors for its annual African Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. This free celebration of African and African diasporic cultures brings together art, music, dance, and community in a joyful, family-friendly environment.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors can experience live performances by DRUM the Program, whose West African drumming and dance electrify audiences with rhythm and movement, and Carib Sounds Steel Band, which brings the bright, festive sounds of the Caribbean to the Museum’s Sculpture Garden. Both groups will perform twice, offering many opportunities to enjoy their unique energy.

In addition to performances, families are invited to explore the Museum’s African art galleries and take part in creative activities inspired by the collection. Guests can make their own drums, enjoy vibrant face painting by local artists including Yogi Dada, and meet community organizations such as the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization (CACAO) to learn more about their cultural work.

Program highlights:

Performances by DRUM the Program // 1:15 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. (Café)

Performances by Carib Sounds Steel Band // 1:45 p.m. & 3 p.m. (Sculpture Garden)

Face Painting // 1–5 p.m.

Art Activities & Community Tables // 1:00–5 p.m.

The African Heritage Festival is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For more information, visit artsbma.org or follow the Museum on social media @bhammuseum.

