Aubrey Bennett of Birmingham’s Carver High School Named Alternate Alabama Teacher of the Year

Aubrey Bennett, a distinguished educator at George Washington Carver High School, has been named Alternate Alabama Teacher of the Year for 2025-2026. The announcement was made Wednesday night during the state’s Teacher of the Year Reception in Montgomery.

“We are proud of the great work Mr. Bennett contributes at Carver every day,” said Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools. “He makes an impact on the scholars at Carver in several areas of school and community life.”

With 17 years of experience in education, Bennett has spent the past 11 years at Carver, where he teaches 12th-grade U.S. Government, Economics, and Advanced Placement African American History.

Beyond the classroom, Bennett serves as sponsor of the Student Government Association and acts as the school’s Attendance Liaison.

His efforts have led to a significant decrease in chronic absenteeism through the implementation of monthly events designed to boost student engagement. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Bennett was named Birmingham City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The Alabama Teacher of the Year program, administered by the Alabama Department of Education, celebrates educators who demonstrate excellence in teaching and make significant impact on their students and communities.

