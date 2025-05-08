Trussville’s John Goodman, Former Mr. UAB, Builds on Growth and Leadership

By Tehreem Kahn | UAB News

John Goodman’s life’s motto has been becoming a good man, as his name suggests.

Driven by excellence and community service, Goodman, of Trussville, Alabama, has evolved from a quiet homeschooled student into a curious, confident leader after his trailblazing undergraduate career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Goodman graduated from the Collat School of Business on May 3 with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial distribution with high distinguished honors. Beyond the classes and accomplishments, he is leaving behind an enduring legacy of connection — between students, faculty and the community.

Childhood In The Garden

Since childhood, Goodman has followed a non-traditional path –– he was homeschooled, and his parents always wanted him to have an interdisciplinary education.

“While my parents focused on reading and math, they heavily emphasized hands-on learning,” Goodman said. “I spent a lot of time working on my 125-gallon saltwater fish tank and the backyard garden. Tending to crops, fish and marine life taught me patience, responsibility and the joy of experimentation.”

Goodman’s early days spent in the garden blossomed into a lifelong love for sustainability, food security and community health.

Through his involvement in organizations such as the UAB National Alumni Society and the Undergraduate Student Government, Goodman translated those values into real-world impact by coordinating events, supporting local initiatives like the Jones Valley Teaching Farm and helping others find their place in service through Blazer Pulse, UAB’s volunteer dashboard.

Choosing UAB

Goodman’s decision to attend UAB stemmed from family, personal interests and a sense of purpose. With older siblings who graduated from UAB and a grandmother who worked at UAB Hospital as a nurse, he was introduced to campus early on.

“My parents loved UAB’s values,” Goodman said. “It checked all the boxes for us as a family in terms of its commitment to academic excellence, global environment and affordability.”

The Collat School of Business particularly stood out to Goodman because of its urban location.

“The location meant access to real-world opportunities, and the school’s proximity to UAB Hospital, nationally ranked research facilities and Innovation Depot offered a unique intersection of business and health care,” Goodman said.

As a homeschooled freshman, Goodman was nervous to find his footing and connections in college. He was confused about his caliber as a student since he had no one to compare himself against in high school.

“When I got to UAB, I felt like I belonged here. I became a part of the UAB community and found lifelong friends,” Goodman said. “I secured a 4.0 GPA in my first semester, which reassured me that I was a good student and motivated me to excel.”

Goodman was interested in medicine, public health and business but could not pinpoint how to explore them all at once. He took classes in different disciplines through the Honors College’s Personalized Pathway and reached out to his academic advisor, Kristen Craig, who directed him to his major –– industrial distribution with a concentration in medical equipment and supplies.

“Ms. Kristen really changed the course of my college experience,” Goodman said. “She walked me through the career possibilities in the field and connected me with Thomas DeCarlo, Ph.D., Ben S. Weil Endowed Chair of Industrial Distribution and professor of marketing, with and Mark N. Hadley, M.D., Patsy W. and Charles A. Collat Endowed Chair in Neurological Surgery, who mentored me throughout my academic journey.”

Goodman took his curiosity beyond Birmingham through study abroad programs to Italy, Denmark and Peru, exploring global and public health systems firsthand. He participated in two summer internships at the University of Chicago, researching health economics and public policy. One of his most pivotal experiences there was interviewing Nobel Prize laureate Richard H. Thaler about how to improve health decisions through behavioral economics.

According to Craig, Goodman has an outpouring of love for education and learning, which he has proved through his remarkable academic success; but what truly stands out is his character.

“While John’s academic success is remarkable, his strength of character and integrity are among his greatest strengths, making every achievement even more admirable,” Craig said. “He is determined, joyful, compassionate and honorable –– all strengths that will continue to fuel his impact on the world for many years to come.”

Becoming Mr. UAB

Goodman’s favorite memory at UAB is earning the title of Mr. UAB during his junior year, an experience he describes as one of the most challenging yet rewarding of his life. Thanks to the Collat Career Center’s preparatory advice, he was prepared.

“It was probably the toughest interview I’ve ever done,” he said. “But going through that process helped me understand who I was and gave me a deeper appreciation for the usually unnoticed sacrifices faculty and staff make for students. I enjoyed every moment of my term and developed a greater appreciation for the UAB community and my colleagues.”

Goodman did not see Mr. UAB as just a title — he turned it into a platform for leadership, connection and health promotion. He built bridges between students searching for opportunities, faculty balancing countless responsibilities and the versatile resources UAB has to offer. Some of his favorite memories as Mr. UAB include working on campus initiatives, volunteering in the Birmingham community and hosting Homecoming events.

A Transformative Journey

According to Goodman, UAB has transformed him both personally and professionally.

“I found peace,” he said. “UAB empowered me to pursue what I was curious about without judgment and has given me the knowledge to help others.”

After graduation, Goodman will continue his commitment to health promotion as a lab coordinator in a UAB Nephrology lab, advancing his biomedical research experience. His ultimate goal is to pursue a Ph.D., focusing on mitigating chronic disease and cardiovascular health among the underserved.

“I want to ensure that lifesaving innovations go beyond labs and actively improve community health,” Goodman said. “I am leaving UAB with a relentless belief in doing good through the little things every day.”

