Medicine to Military: UAB Graduate Xavier Golden’s Next Stop is Microsoft

By Tehreem Kahn | UAB News

Opportunity knocked and Xavier Golden answered.

Thanks to his military training, his unwavering commitment to excellence, and his ability to pivot and change career aspirations, Golden’s future is looking bright. His journey from a small town in Alabama to a promising career in tech is a testament to his adaptability and determination. Golden graduated with distinguished honors May 3 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and began his full-time role as a software engineer at Microsoft in Seattle.

Growing up in Eclectic, Alabama, near Lake Martin, and attending high school in Montgomery, Golden always dreamed of becoming a physician. When deciding where to attend college, UAB was an obvious choice for him.

“For as long as I can remember, I always wanted to become a doctor, and UAB’s renowned medical school made it an obvious choice,” Golden said. “Plus, being in-state made coming to UAB feel like the natural decision.”

His journey took an unexpected turn when his mother, a veteran, suggested he and his sister join the military.

“My mother thought it would make my medical school application stand out,” said Golden, who took his mother’s advice, and when he scored well on the military’s entry test, he was offered any job he wanted.

He sought a medical-related position; but with none open in Alabama, the United States Air Force instead asked him to consider an available role in information technology. Golden accepted, thinking, “Sure, why not? Let’s give it a shot.”

Calling For Computer Science

Halfway through his sophomore year, Golden came across “day in the life” videos of software engineers on TikTok. The videos highlighted the attractive salaries, strong work-life balance and shorter educational path compared to medical school, prompting him to reconsider his career direction.

I remember watching those TikToks and thinking, ‘Wow, this looks really promising,’” Golden said. “The salaries were impressive, the time commitment was significantly less than medical school, and with my existing experience from the military, computer science felt like a perfect fit. I decided right then to switch majors.”

Golden’s family played a significant role in his decision-making. His mother, who works in a cyber-related field in the military, supported his medical school dream. His father had always wanted him to pursue technology. When Golden decided to switch majors, both parents enthusiastically supported his new path. Golden’s sister followed in his footsteps: A computer science sophomore at UAB, she joined the military and secured an internship at Amazon, where her brother also worked.

Green And Gold Experience

Golden came to UAB during the COVID-19 pandemic but, nonetheless, found a community that he cherishes to this day.

“UAB has an amazing computer science community,” Golden said. “I have loved all the professors I have had. They really care about their students.”

Yuliang Zhang, chair of the Department of Computer Science in the College of Arts and Sciences, says Golden is an illustration of what students can achieve in the computer science program.

“At UAB, our Computer Science program offers students a unique opportunity to learn from world-class experts in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science and software development,” Zheng said. “I congratulate Xavier on his admirable achievements. He serves as an inspiring example for future students to pursue their dreams in the computing profession, regardless of the path they take to join our program.”

When Golden switched his major, one of his high school friends, also a computer science major at UAB, introduced him to the Association of Computer Machinery, which turned out to be monumental in his UAB journey.

It seemed like a good opportunity to connect with other professionals and give back to his computer science peers, he says, so he sent them his resume and was invited to join the executive board.

“We hosted interview practice nights, which greatly helped me in my technical interviews,” Golden said. “We also hosted multiple panels of people in the industry, which helped me connect with the Birmingham tech community. We visited the Shipt tower, where we got to observe a day in the life of a Shipt engineer and I got to meet the Shipt CEO –– it was eye-opening and gave us a really good idea of what life could look like as a tech professional.”

Golden Opportunities

Golden’s military experience and his UAB education opened doors to prestigious internships.

“Joining the cyber career field in the military, I was exposed to benefits and certifications that I would not otherwise have,” Golden said. “These experiences made me a lot more competitive as I went into the field and opened doors to big opportunities.”

After returning from basic and technical military training during his first semester as a computer science student — while enrolled in his very first computer science class — a recruiter from Google reached out to Golden and invited him to interview for an internship.

“Although I didn’t secure that internship, simply receiving the opportunity with virtually no background in the field was incredibly motivating,” Golden said. “It reinforced that I was headed in the right direction and affirmed my decision to pursue computer science.”

During the spring 2023 semester, an Amazon recruiter reached out and encouraged him to apply for a software engineering internship only open to military applicants.

The offer solidified his resolve to pursue technology. After successfully passing both interviews, he moved to Seattle for the summer to intern at Amazon.

“It was super exciting; it was my first time out of the South,” Golden said. “I got to meet industry leaders, including the CEO of Amazon. I had a great time, and they gave me a return offer to come back the next summer.”

In October, Golden received an email from a Microsoft recruiter about an internship requiring security clearance, which he had obtained through the military. After successfully interviewing, he was offered the position. To avoid having to choose between two prestigious internships, Golden successfully persuaded Amazon to reschedule his internship to the fall — a rare accommodation that allowed him to pursue both opportunities.

“I loved my time at Microsoft,” Golden said. “Their campus and my team were amazing. I made so many great friends –– friends that I recently went on a trip to Barcelona with.”

Golden Path

Golden returned to UAB eager to share the knowledge and connections he had made during his internships. He organized a panel discussion featuring professionals from both Amazon and Microsoft for his peers in the Association for Computing Machinery, providing a valuable learning opportunity for UAB’s computer science community.

His dedication and persistence ultimately paid off — Golden received full-time job offers from both Amazon and Microsoft. He accepted Microsoft’s offer and will soon relocate permanently to Seattle.

“I chose Microsoft because of its growth-focused and welcoming company culture, and because I can leverage my security clearance in my new role,” Golden said. “It’s an exciting chapter for my family and me, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead. Go, Blazers!”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

