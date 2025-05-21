May 22, 2025

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT5/22/2025

Dog Park Attendant Part time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Dog Park Attendant Part time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT5/22/2025

SENIOR DATA SCIENTIST

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Scientist. Manage and lead simultaneous data science initiatives using algorithm development and experimental analysis tools (Python, SQL, Tableau, and Streamlit), prioritize cross-industry reporting needs, and deliver effective and efficient products. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in Analytics, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field, and 2 years of related experience in a data science/analysis or similar occupation. Must also have 24 months of experience with each of the following: 1) Managing data science initiatives using algorithm development and experimental analysis tools, including Python, SQL, Tableau, and Streamlit. 2) Building and deploying business solutions using continuous integration and development and version control tools, including Jenkins, Git, and Drone. 3) Using data retrieval tools (SQL, PIG, or HIVE), and data visualization tools (Tableau, Looker, or PowerBI). 4) Working with machine learning and deep learning algorithms/packages, including scikit-learn or Plotly, and frameworks, including Pytorch or Tensorflow. 5) Using containerization and orchestration frameworks (Docker or Kubernetes). Will accept experience gained before, during or after master’s degree program. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting available from anywhere in US. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $70,907 to $219,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT5/22/2025

DATA SCIENTIST

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Data Scientist. This role uses analytical approaches to design, develop, and evaluate machine learning models and advanced algorithms that lead to optimal value extraction from the data.Req: This position requires a Master’s degree or equivalent in Business Analytics, Computer Science, Statistics, or Data Science and 1 year of experience analyzing data in data warehouses and developing machine learning models for inference and forecasting. Must have 12 months of experience with each of the following: (1) designing, developing, testing and implementing data warehouse and BI solutions and platforms including real-time data pipeline, data visualizations, interactive reports and custom ad-hoc reporting; (2) developing batch, real-time and streaming analytics pipelines with data from event data streams, NoSQL and APIs and integrating reports and dashboards into external applications; (3) working on customer data platforms including Segment and implementing Web Analytics Tools including Amplitude and Adobe Analytics; (4) working with Data Ingestion and Transformation platforms including DBT and Pentaho; and (5) working with the following tools and technologies: Python, numpy, pandas, Snowflake, Tableau, Kafka, Flask, FastApi, and Streamlit. Will accept experience gained before, during or after Master’s program. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting available from anywhere in US. HQ at 420 20th St N, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203 Salary: $70,907 to $147,900/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT5/22/2025

Seeking Plant Manager

Plant Manager – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in Mgmt. or Bus. Admin. & 2 yrs. managerial or supervisory exp. in plant mgmt. in the steel mfg. industry. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT5/22/2025

Seeking Manager

Safety and Maintenance Operations Manager – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in any major & 2 yrs. managerial exp. in safety mgmt. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT5/22/2025

_Seeking Senior Maintenance Manager

Senior Maintenance Engineer – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Master’s deg. in Mechanical, Mechatronics, or Electrical Eng. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT5/22/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-901355.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF R. CARMON JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 802 40th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-009.000

Legal Description: Lot 1A East Birmingham Resurvey Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 6, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106776 as follows: LOT 1 A BLK 6 EAST BHAM RESUR LOTS 1 THRU 4 BLK 6)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901357.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EARLEAN MERKERSON a/k/a EARLENE MERKERSON and unknown heirs of EARLENE MERKERSON; ANGENETTE WHITTAKER a/k/a ANGENETTE WHITAKER, OLIVER MERKERSON, III, and CAROLYN M. JACKSON a/k/a CAROLYN M. MERKERSON, as heirs of EARLENE MERKERSON; VIKING INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 100 15th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-1-017-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 7 in Block 11, according to the survey of Melville Court, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074297 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 11 MELVILLE COURT)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901361.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE LAWRENCE HENDERSON and RILEY HENDERSON, III, as heirs of WILLIE HENDERSON and AMIE HENDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIE HENDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMIE HENDERSON; C M R REALTY COMPANY, INC.; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1127 4th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-024-003.000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lot 1, in Block 6, according to the Survey of McDaniel Property as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095417 as follows: N 50 FT OF LOT 1 BLK 6 MCDANIELS SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901432.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK KELLEY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH KELLEY; GARFIELD FAULK; ASHLEY JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 405 12th Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-013-002.000

Legal Description: The North 80 feet of Lot 2, Block 6, according to the survey of Spaulding, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 261, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097415 as follows: N 80 FT LOT 2 BLK 6 SPAULDING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-902152.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL L. SMITH; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) DISCOVER BANK, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES, SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, WORLD, OMNI FINANCIAL CORPORATION, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OHAMA, US PIPE BESSEMER EMPLOYEES, 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL, LVNV FUNDING LLC, JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLCL ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 208 62nd Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23 00 22 2 036 012.000

Legal Description: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 1, IN W.F. FULTON’S SURVEY AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, OAGE 27, WHICH CORNER IS AT THE INTERSECTION OF ELIZABETH STREET AND THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE BLOUNTSVILLE ROAD, GO SOUTH 41 DEGREES EAST ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ELIZABETH STREET 436.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 49 DEGREES WEST PARALLEL WITH THE BLOUNSVILLE ROAD 167 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES EAST 47 FEET, THENCE NORTH 49 EAST 167 FEET, THENCE BIRTG 41 DEGREES WEST 47 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PART SOLD TO THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM BY DEED DATED APRIL 4, 1942 AND RECORDED IN VOLUME 3329 PAGE 320. AALSO KNWON AS: POB 275S FT NW OF NW INTER 3RD AVE S & 62ND ST S TH NW 50S FT ALG 62ND ST S TH SW 150S FT TO ALLEY TH SE 50S FT TH NE 150S FT TI OI B BEING PT ANDREW BEARD SUR SEC 22 TSP 17S RABGE 2W.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 1, 2025, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney _Angeline Jackson Sperling, at (205) 868-30160.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901612.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANCES C. VINSON, DAVID T. VINSON, LETHEIA VINSON BUTLER, BRITTANY REYNOLDS a/k/a BRITTNEY SEVILLE REYNOLDS, NATASHA REYNOLDS, as heirs of DAVE VINSON, PASTORAH VINSON BLANTON, and WILLIAM BLANTON; H R METALS, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 23, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 222 11th Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-015-006.000

Legal Description: The W ½ of lot 10 in blk 4 acdg to the Walker Land Company’s plan and sur known as Spaulding a map of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of JCA in map bk 1 pg 261 sd lot fronting 25 ft on the N line of Cornelia Ave as shown by sd map and running back 200 ft of that unfm width to an alley sit in JCA AND E ½ of lot 10 in blk 4 Spaulding’s Sur to Birmingham a map of which sur is recorded in the Office of the Probate Judge of JCA, in map bk 1 at pg 261, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022101002 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 4 SPAULDING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901613.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHARLES MARTIN; THE GUARDIAN COMPANY, L.L.C.; SOUTHERN REALTY AND INVESTMENT COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 23, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1110 3rd Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-017-012.000

Legal Description: Lot 10B of a re-survey of Lot 10, Block 16, Map of Spalding, as recorded in Map Book 56, Page 68, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074306 as follows: LOT 10-B SPAULDING RESUR OF LOT 10 BLK 16 EXC PT IN H/W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901718.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BAMA LTD., INC. f/k/a BAMA LTD.; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; PR LEASING COMPANY, INC.; FERRIS S. RITCHEY, III and ANNE RITCHEY OWENS, as Co-Executors of the Estate of FERRIS S. RITCHEY, JR.; RBC BANK (USA), as successor to NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF BIRMINGHAM; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1137 Bankhead Highway North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-4-040-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, according to the Resurvey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, of the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074308 as follows: LOT 1 RESUBD OF A PORTION OF NO SMITHFIELD & ADJOINING PROPERTY)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901717.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PR LEASING COMPANY, INC.; FERRIS S. RITCHEY, III and ANNE RITCHEY OWENS, as Co-Executors of the Estate of FERRIS S. RITCHEY, JR.; RBC BANK (USA), as successor to NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF BIRMINGHAM; CITIZENS FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 212 11th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-4-040-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 4, according to the Resurvey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, of the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017043901 as follows: LOT 4 RE SUBD OF A PORTION OF NO SMITHFIELD & ADJOINING PROPERTY)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901762.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALABAMA STATE FAIR AUTHORITY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2620 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-011.000

Legal Description: Part of Lot 2, in Block 15, according to the Survey of Haskell & Muller’s Plat, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning on the North line of 21st Avenue at a point of 225 feet East of the Easterly line of 26th Street; thence East along said 21st Avenue for a distance of 50 feet; run thence Northwestwardly and parallel with the Easterly line of 26th Street for a distance of 140 feet to an alley; run thence Southwest along said alley for a distance of 50 feet; run thence Southeastwardly and parallel with Easterly line of 26th Street for 140 feet to a point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016085176 as follows: W 50 FT OF E 175 FT OF LOT 2 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901484

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF RUSSELL M. BANKS, JR.; ESTATE OF MARGARET ANN BANKS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 15, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, in Block 11, according to the map of Druid Hills of the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition, recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111374 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 11 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-015-023.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901247

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: THOMAS DOUGLAS; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 1, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2, in Block 14, according to Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, known as Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111414 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 14 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-004-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901494

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: QUATTRO PROPERTIES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 4, according to the survey of First Addition to Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s 7th Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111595 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 4 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-011-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901497

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VETERAN MARKETING LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 37, in Block 9, according to the survey of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111629 as follows: LOT 37 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-018.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/22/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that B & B Roofing, Inc , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Waterproofing Repairs) of Birmingham Museum of Art for the City of Birmingham and City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects.

B & B Roofing, Inc.

PO Box 457, Saginaw, AL 35137

BT5/22/2025

Notice of Completion

May 7, 2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC, K & L Group, LLC, and Marcus Services & Solutions LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College on the Shelby Campus in Hoover, AL for the Room 104 in the Math Science BuildingaH and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT5/22/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Sheridan Heights Community Center at 3501 Faro Drive Montgomery, AL 36106 for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Montgomery, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

BT5/22/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Specialty Turf Supply, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Synthetic Turf for Chelsea High School Baseball and Softball at Chelsea High School for the State of Alabama and the (County)(City) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Architect & Associates.

Michael Hill

(Contractor)

120 Metrock Circle, Helena AL 35080

(Business Address)

BT5/22/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Shelby Company, LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Renovation) of UAB Interventional Pulmonology Renovation 6th Floor -Jefferson Tower at 619 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the (County)(City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Williams Blackstock Architects 2204 First Ave South , Birmingham, AL 35233.

Shelby Company LLC

(Contractor)

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham AL, 35233

(Business Address)

BT5/22/2025

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM STORAGE TANKS OVERFLOW IMPROVEMENTS

BWWB Project Number P.04562

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Contact: Matt Rocksvold, Sr. Engineer

Email: matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org

Office: 3600 1st Ave. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office Phone: 205-215-7391

Mandatory Pre-bid Conference: 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

Bids Due Date: No later than 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Late BIDS will be rejected.

The Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department seeks bids for the project named above and described below. Sealed bids shall be delivered to the BWW Engineering Department by June 5th, 2025, at 10 a.m., at which point they shall be opened and read publicly. No late bids will be accepted.

The Water Distribution System Storage Tanks Overflow Improvements project covers improvements on up to fifty-one storage tanks. This project includes, but is not limited to, the following scope of work:

Introducing air gaps in overflow lines and installation of stainless-steel screens. Installation of slip-on or insert duckbill valves, and cast-in-place manholes on the overflow lines.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after Monday May 5th, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening

A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held on the main campus at 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the Pre-bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-bid Conference is to present the conditions of the project sites, raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents, and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Following the Pre-bid Conference, prospective bidders shall also attend pre-arranged sample worksite visits for better understanding of the scope of work.

Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions will be taken until COB Thursday, May 29th, 2025. Prospective bidders shall email the questions to Matt Rocksvold @ Matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org. Any Addenda will be issued to all parties by COB Monday, June 2nd, 2025.

BT5/22/2025

SALE OF ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES

2011 Chevy Impala 2G1WG5EK7B1327069

2008 Nissan 1N4BL21E48C154541

2009 Altima 1N4AL21E59C103014

2002 Honda Crv

JHLRD68462C010994

2013 BMW 328

WBADW7C55DE731030

2017 Gmc Terrain

2GKALNEK4H6208148

2015 Nissan Sentra

3N1AB7AP6FY374049

2009 Subaru

JF2SH616X9H727248

2003 Mercedes S 500

WDBNG75JX3A333556

To be sold on the 23 day of June 2025 at 1 800 wreckers 130 3rd Ave No Birmingham AL 35204 at 11:00 am

BT5/22/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Facilities Director, Stan Cordrey on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital at UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Facilities Director, scordrey@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB UNIT PRICE LABOR AND TIME AND MATERIALS CONTRACT

For The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital (“Owner”)

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: 250776

SCOPE OF WORK:

From time to time the Owner needs general contractors and construction trade labor to perform small, emergency, or special circumstances construction projects. Time being of the essence, the amount, type, and duration of labor required varies from project to project, and from trade to trade, and therefore the Owner is requesting annualized unit price trade labor rates from contractors using experienced employees or experienced subcontractors to provide this supplemental labor on an hourly basis.

Work may include interior renovations and maintenance including demolition, general construction, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection, and electrical work, maintenance, and modular furniture modifications. Work will be performed within the operating hospital facility using appropriate levels of infection control measures and the contractor should have experience with the implementation and maintenance of infection and dust control measures and interim life safety measures in a hospital environment as well as experience in performing construction in an operating facility.

BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Bidders (general contracting, electrical, flooring, resinous flooring, painting, asbestos abatement, plumbing and HVAC) interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the bidder’s current Alabama General Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process for the contract they are bidding on and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective bidder’s pre-qualification package must be received by the Owner’s Facilities Director no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented bidders only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the project for which they are submitting a bid. Each prospective bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about June 6, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project specifications may be examined at the following location:

UAB :

UAB Health System Facilities

Daniel Building 8th floor

15 20th Street South

Birmingham Alabama 35233

JVann Martin, MBA

Vice President 205-975-0069

jvmartin@uabmc.edu

Architect :

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Alicia Pughsley, AIA

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at Construct Connect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-4, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 2024 (by Act 2021-485). The Bid Date is June 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project/trade being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Stan Cordrey, Facilities Manager, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 24, 2025 will be returned unopened.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on June 10, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the Large Conference Room, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on the 8th floor. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/22/2025

Invitation for General Contractor Services Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that Jefferson State Community College will be accepting sealed bids for General Contractor Services for the Jefferson, Shelby-Hoover, St. Clair-Pell City and Chilton-Clanton Campuses.

JSCC Bid #25-014 for General Contractor Services will need to be delivered on Thursday, June 5, 2025, by 2:00 p.m. local time to Jefferson State Community College, 2601 Carson Road, George Wallace Hall, Room 115, in Birmingham, AL 35215.

A complete set of Bid Documents shall be available through the Jefferson State Community College Purchasing Office.

By Mail: Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Coordinator

2601 Carson Road

GWH 100

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phone: 205-856-8020

Email: purchasing@jeffersonstate.edu

Bids must be sealed when received and submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained via the contact information or location listed above.

BT5/22/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

ENSLEY COMMUNITY PHASE 2

Project Number(s): P.03904

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 . The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 819754320#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #2 which includes (1) Pineview Rd / Court M Ensley (P.04355); (2) Ensley Community Phase 2 (P.03904); and (3) Ensley Community Phase 5 (P.04019) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

** WIFIA Set #2 Bid Total will be read at 10:00 am. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 5,420’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 142 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along 41st Street Ensley; 42nd Street Ensley; 43rd Street Ensley; 44th Street Ensley; and Avenue “Q” Ensley located in the Ensley Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (immediately after the Pineview Road / Court M Ensley Pre-Bid Conference), in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

BT5/22/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

ENSLEY COMMUNITY PHASE 5

Project Number(s): P.04019

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 . The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 819754320#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #2 which includes (1) Pineview Rd / Court M Ensley (P.04355); (2) Ensley Community Phase 2 (P.03904); and (3) Ensley Community Phase 5 (P.04019) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

** WIFIA Set #2 Bid Total will be read at 10:00 am. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 1,890’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 1,320’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 700’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 128 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Court “S” Ensley; 43rd Street Ensley; Bessemer Road; Terrace “S” Ensley; 48th Street Ensley; 48th Place Ensley; and 49th Street Ensley located in the Ensley Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (immediately after the Ensley Community Phase 2 Pre-Bid Conference), in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

BT5/22/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

PINEVIEW ROAD / COURT M ENSLEY

Project Number(s): P.04355

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 . The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 819754320#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #2 which includes (1) Pineview Rd / Court M Ensley (P.04355); (2) Ensley Community Phase 2 (P.03904); and (3) Ensley Community Phase 5 (P.04019) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

** WIFIA Set #2 Bid Total will be read at 10:00 am. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 3,100’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 600’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 80 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Avenue K; Meadow Lane; Pineview Road; and Court M located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Consultant Engineer:

Sidney H. May, P.E., LLC

600 20th Street North

Suite 407

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Primary Contact:

Ms. Sidney H. May, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 915-3937

E-mail: info@sidneymaype.com

BT5/22/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, June 10, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to allison@wba-architects.com and ykim@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Tank Farm Relocation

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245019

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of relocating the services of the liquid oxygen (LOX) tank farm currently on the corner of 7th Avenue South and 20th Street South. The scope will include building an open enclosure for an 11,000 gal main tank, 6,000 gal reserve tank, (2) 50A vaporizers that support the main tank, and (1) 50A vaporizer for the reserve tank; located in the North West corner of The Kirklin Clinic (TKC) block along 5th Ave South and 20th Street South. The new gas line will be routed from TKC to the basement of Jefferson Tower, where the gas line will reconnect into the existing system.

The scope of work includes architectural, structural, civil, and plumbing for new work associated with the scope of work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,750,000 and $2,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, June 10, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to allison@wba-architects.com , copy ykim@wba-architects.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about June 13, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning June 15, 2025:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2200 First Avenue South

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205.252.9811

Contact: allison chang-roberts

Email: allison@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is July 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on July 1, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on June 17, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/22/2025

Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization & Adjustments

Notice of Valuation of Property

In accordance with State of Alabama Code, Section 40-2-18, the Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization has set 2025 real property values for all parcels located in Jefferson County, Alabama. Beginning on May 22, 2025 these values are available for public inspection in the Birmingham and Bessemer Courthouse’s Board of Equalization or you may log on to the Board of Equalization website to locate the value. Objections must be filed in writing within 30 calendar days of the objection notice date. You may file online, hand deliver, or mail objections to us. Instructions addressing objections to value are also available on our website at: boe.jccal.org

BT5/22/2025

Legal Notice

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) to install new pedestrian crosswalk safety lighting at the terminal curb front drive for both the arrival passenger and commercial curb front and departure curb front at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. . Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. We will be having a pre-submittal meeting on May 21, 2025, located at 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, AL 35212 at 2:00PM in Meeting Room A. The deadline for proposals is June 2, 2025 @2:00PM.

BT5/22/2025

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for 2025 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER CONTRACT. Bids will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Thursday June 26, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 PM.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday June 12, 2025, in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

This Contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to perform an undetermined number of minor roofing repairs at various undetermined city facilities, as needed, for maintenance related repairs or to meet emergency needs. A master agreement will be awarded to the Contractor and a separate work order will be issued to the Contractor for each specific assigned location on an as-needed basis. These work orders will reflect diagnostic, patching and minor repairs that typically need to be responded to and completed quickly.

All bids must be on a unit price basis, with estimated quantities. Bids are to be submitted in on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

The bidder will base its bid amount on the unit prices and the estimated quantities set forth in the Form of Proposal, which will only be used for the purpose of the comparison and evaluation of bids. The contract term will be for one (1) year. The value of the contract shall not exceed $370,000.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-1-1(e), as amended by Act #2023-497 and Section 39-2-4, it is required for any contract exceeding $100,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s

license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at http s://www.birminghamplanroom.com. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: 2025 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION Work Order Contract may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., June 26, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT5/22/2025

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Runway Intersection Drainage Improvements

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Monday, June 9th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The replacement of two stormwater inlets

The installation of a new aircraft rated stormwater inlet

Turf grading modifications in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of both Runways (Runway 18-36 and Runway 6-24)

The grout stabilization and remediation of a subsurface void in the northeast quadrant of the runway intersection

BT5/22/2025

