PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

THIS IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH!

(Listen and help when or how you can!)

TODAY. MAY 22…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SEVERED SUN, THE JAKE DIAL BAND, ZERO DARK THIRTY & KARKAZA at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**(FREE) OFFICIAL SUN RA DAY AFTERPARTY at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, MAY 23 …

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**GARY’S TEA PARTY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**(FREE) SUN RA IN THE MAGIC CITY at Saturn.

**PARTY ICONIC presents: HOT TO GO at Saturn.

**SUN RA FEST featuring THE SUN RA ARKESTRA at the Nick.

**MINI KISS at Iron City.

**LUNAR PAROQUE with STEPH & THE WEB & PALO BREA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 24…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN at Saturn.

SUNDAY, MAY 25…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SAM FRAMPTON with SKYLER DAVIS at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**THE PREFERRED STARS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY, MAY 26…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY, MAY 27…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**SARAH AND THE SUNDAYS with RAT TALLY at Saturn.

**CUPCAKE at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**FREE OSCILLATIONS – ELECTRONIC MUSIC OPEN MIC at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY, MAY 29…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**99MELTDOWN & BRUNCH with ROSIE at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with SPLASH, DUTCH PIGEON and LILUNA at The Nick.

**FREE MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT at Saturn.

**KEY GLOCK: GLOCKAVELI TOUR at Avondale Brewing CO.

NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 30….

**COMEDIENNE SHERYL UNDERWOOD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SOS: THE RECESSION POP PARTY at Saturn.

**SKYLER DAVIS, GERALD SARANTHUS, BRET LORD, NOBODY’S DARLINGS at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**RUNAWAY GIN – A TRIBUTE TO PHISH at Avondale Brewing CO.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

IN MAY…

**TODAY AND TOMORROW – THE TEACHER’S LOUNGE, a staged reading at Encore Theatre & Gallery, 7 p.m. at Encore Theatre, 1604 2nd Avenue North. This is an ensemble dramedy set in the one place educators exhale between bells. Tensions flare, secrets surface and humor collides with heartbreak when a mysterious not turns on ordinary week into something else entirely. A story about showing up, breaking down and holding on – together, call 205-202-4008 for more.

**TODAY through 26 – RISE ABOVE: RED TAIL – Triumph Over Adversity Commemorative Air Force Experience is 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day at the Million Air Birmingham, 4725 65th Place, Birmingham 35206 by the Southern Museum of Flight is bringing Living History to Birmingham in conjunction with the museum’s honoring of historic WWII aircraft, the CAF Rise Above tour, a three-fold educational outreach program that brings the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airman to life. For more info, go to: www.southernmuseumofflight.org.

IN IRONDALE…

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CITY OF IRONDALE ON THE NEW LIBRARY!!! (A good place to read the Birmingham Times.)

**MAY 24 – FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET opens May 24 Every Saturday through August 2, 8- 11 a.m. at By the Tracks at City Hall with special Giveaways Weekly.

*MAY 31 – FREE COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR, 8 – 11 a.m. at Irondale City Hall with blood pressure checks, glucose testing, wellness screening and more.

**TAILS BY THE RAILS AT ELLARD PARK DOG PARK – June 7-Frisbee Fest Field Day, 9 a.m., July 10-Hot Dog Happy hour, 5p.m., August 9-Splash Bash Water Party, 10 a.m., September 9-Paw-Scr Awards Red Carpet, 5 p.m. and October 25-Howl-O-Ween Pup-kin Patch, 10 a.m.

**SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES -THIS FRIDAY/TOMORROW-School Is Out Summer Celebration with WICKED, June 20- THE WILD ROBOT and July 18-MUFASA, THE LION KING. See the movies on Friday nights at Beacon Park with fun and games starting at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk.

**IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

AT WEST END LIBRARY…

**FRIDAY – MOVIE MATINEE, 3 p.m.

**TUESDAY – SENIOR CLAWZ, 10:30 a.m.

**TUESDAY – PREP TALK WITH OFFICER GREENE – RESPECT, 3:30 p.m. for students and parents at the West End Library, 1348 Tuscaloosa Avenue S.W. Call 205-226-4089 for more.

**WEDNESDAY – CROCHET, 10 a.m.

**MAY 29 – CHAIR AEROBICS, 10 a.m.

**MAY 29 – CHESS, 3 p.m.

**MAY 30 – MOVIE MATINEE, 3 p.m.

AT WOODLAWN THEATRE…

**MAY 30 -ONE NIGHT LIVE TOUR with artists ELLIE WILLIAMS, SOFIA LAFUENTE AND FARAYI MALEK at Woodlawn Theatre. This is a first-of-its-kind tour and a fresh initiative produced through collaboration between three organizations working to improve the live music ecosystem including LIVE MUSIC SOCIETY, D-TOUR and SALT LICK INCUBATOR. One Night Live Tour is an unique and sustainable model, proving the power of collaboration between artists, venues and the three organizations to drive change to the future of live music.

FOR SPORTS LOVERS…

**MAY 31 – ATLANTA FALCONS FLAG FOOTBALL CLINIC – GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL at Legion Field, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to learn skills, drills and fundamentals of girls flag from the Atlanta Falcons and flag experts. FREE. Register at atlantafalcons.com/girls-flag-football.

**MAY 31 – SKATE & SHOP with Vibes by DJ KC, 4-8 p.m. at City Walk Roller Rink (Red Block)

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG! – Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

AT THE ALABAMA JAZZ HALL OF FAME…

**TODAY – JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**TODAY – SUN RA HAPPY HOUR, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre with Jazz from Jose Carr. This Happy Hour is in conjunction with the SUN RA CONCERT that begins at 8 p.m.

**MAY 25 – THE BILL PERRY GROUP Live in Concert, 5 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame at the Carver Theatre for the Sunday Series – Jazz on 4th.

COMING SOON IN JUNE…

IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM…

**JUNE 5- 8 – STEEL CITY SMOOTH JAZZ FESTIVAL in Linn Park. It starts on Thursday (June 5) in Legion Field with the Line Dance Soiree Party followed by 3 days of non-stop music and entertainment at the Historic Linn Park. For more, go to: steelcityjazz.org.

**JUNE 20 – COCO JONES at Iron City.

**JUNE 20 – AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/BJCC.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 25 – DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 27 – THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

NEAR…IN ATLANTA…

**MAY 23-26 – THE 48th ANNUAL ATLANTA JAZZ FESTIVAL at Piedmont Park. FREE and open to the public. FRIDAY is the pre-festival concert with pianist ROBERT GLASPER and vocalist BABBY ROSE at the Atlanta Symphony Hall at 8 p.m. SATURDAY – 1 p.m. – Khari Cabral & JIVA, 3 p.m. – Aneesa Strings, 5 p.m. – Takuya Kuroda, 7 p.m. – Marsha Ambrosius, and 9 p.m. – Derrick Hodge, SUNDAY – 1 p.m. -Kenny Banks Jr., 3 p.m. – Jarrod Lawson, 5 p.m. – Ravi Coltrane, 7 p.m. – Andromeda Turre , and 9 p.m. – Russell Gunn & Blackhawk Quartet, MONDAY – 1 p.m. – Brandon Woody, 3 p.m. – Tyreek McDole, 5 p.m. – Charles McPherson,7 p.m. – Dianne Reeves and 9 p.m. – Joe Gransden and his Big Band. For more, go to atljazzfest.com

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**COOKING CLASS SERIES with Carver Jones Market and e emeals on Saturdays: June 7, July 12 and August 2, 10:30 a.m. at Urban Hope Café, 4708 Gary Avenue, Fairfield, 35064. Receive a FREE bag of produce from Carver jones Market with prizes and more. Contact Carver Jones Market for details.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF THE GRADUATES EVERYWHERE!!!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

