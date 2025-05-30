May 29, 2025

____________________________

MERCHANDISE

____________________________

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Dog Park Attendant Part time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Dog Park Attendant Part time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Seeking Plant Manager

Plant Manager – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in Mgmt. or Bus. Admin. & 2 yrs. managerial or supervisory exp. in plant mgmt. in the steel mfg. industry. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Seeking Manager

Safety and Maintenance Operations Manager – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in any major & 2 yrs. managerial exp. in safety mgmt. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

_Seeking Senior Maintenance Manager

Senior Maintenance Engineer – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Master’s deg. in Mechanical, Mechatronics, or Electrical Eng. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Senior Applications Systems Analyst/Programmer

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks a Senior Applications Systems Analyst/Programmer in Birmingham, AL. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, Info Sys, or clsly rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in sw dev or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Senior Applications Systems Analyst/Programmer

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks a Senior Applications Systems Analyst/Programmer in Birmingham, AL. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, Info Sys, or a clsly rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in IT or a rltd occup. Altrntvly will accept 5 yrs exp in prgm or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

SENIOR DATA SCIENTIST

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Scientist. May telecommute from any location in the U.S. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Primary duty is to apply advanced Machine Learning techniques to enhance and evaluate the impact of both new and existing systems for AI- powered search and personalization systems to enhance the customer shopping journey. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Machine Learning, Mathematics, or a related field and two (2) years of related experience in the Machine learning (ML) branch of artificial intelligence (AI). Must also have two (2) years of experience with each of the following: 1) Search in e-commerce (i.e Factorization to Deep Learning). 2) Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) and awareness of the latest trends in Large Language Models and Deep Learning and its usage in building Query Understanding. 3) Python programming language; Git version control system; and Airflow open-source platform. 4) Deployment of models to production via FastAPI and gRPC. All experience may be gained concurrently and may have been gained before, during or after completion of the Master’s degree program. Salary: $121,487 to $219,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901355.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF R. CARMON JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 802 40th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-009.000

Legal Description: Lot 1A East Birmingham Resurvey Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 6, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106776 as follows: LOT 1 A BLK 6 EAST BHAM RESUR LOTS 1 THRU 4 BLK 6)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901357.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EARLEAN MERKERSON a/k/a EARLENE MERKERSON and unknown heirs of EARLENE MERKERSON; ANGENETTE WHITTAKER a/k/a ANGENETTE WHITAKER, OLIVER MERKERSON, III, and CAROLYN M. JACKSON a/k/a CAROLYN M. MERKERSON, as heirs of EARLENE MERKERSON; VIKING INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 100 15th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-1-017-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 7 in Block 11, according to the survey of Melville Court, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074297 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 11 MELVILLE COURT)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901361.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE LAWRENCE HENDERSON and RILEY HENDERSON, III, as heirs of WILLIE HENDERSON and AMIE HENDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIE HENDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMIE HENDERSON; C M R REALTY COMPANY, INC.; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1127 4th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-024-003.000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lot 1, in Block 6, according to the Survey of McDaniel Property as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095417 as follows: N 50 FT OF LOT 1 BLK 6 MCDANIELS SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901432.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK KELLEY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH KELLEY; GARFIELD FAULK; ASHLEY JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 405 12th Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-013-002.000

Legal Description: The North 80 feet of Lot 2, Block 6, according to the survey of Spaulding, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 261, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097415 as follows: N 80 FT LOT 2 BLK 6 SPAULDING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-902152.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL L. SMITH; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) DISCOVER BANK, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES, SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, WORLD, OMNI FINANCIAL CORPORATION, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OHAMA, US PIPE BESSEMER EMPLOYEES, 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL, LVNV FUNDING LLC, JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLCL ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 208 62nd Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23 00 22 2 036 012.000

Legal Description: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 1, IN W.F. FULTON’S SURVEY AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, OAGE 27, WHICH CORNER IS AT THE INTERSECTION OF ELIZABETH STREET AND THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE BLOUNTSVILLE ROAD, GO SOUTH 41 DEGREES EAST ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ELIZABETH STREET 436.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 49 DEGREES WEST PARALLEL WITH THE BLOUNSVILLE ROAD 167 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES EAST 47 FEET, THENCE NORTH 49 EAST 167 FEET, THENCE BIRTG 41 DEGREES WEST 47 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PART SOLD TO THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM BY DEED DATED APRIL 4, 1942 AND RECORDED IN VOLUME 3329 PAGE 320. AALSO KNWON AS: POB 275S FT NW OF NW INTER 3RD AVE S & 62ND ST S TH NW 50S FT ALG 62ND ST S TH SW 150S FT TO ALLEY TH SE 50S FT TH NE 150S FT TI OI B BEING PT ANDREW BEARD SUR SEC 22 TSP 17S RABGE 2W.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 1, 2025, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney _Angeline Jackson Sperling, at (205) 868-30160.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901612.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANCES C. VINSON, DAVID T. VINSON, LETHEIA VINSON BUTLER, BRITTANY REYNOLDS a/k/a BRITTNEY SEVILLE REYNOLDS, NATASHA REYNOLDS, as heirs of DAVE VINSON, PASTORAH VINSON BLANTON, and WILLIAM BLANTON; H R METALS, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 23, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 222 11th Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-015-006.000

Legal Description: The W ½ of lot 10 in blk 4 acdg to the Walker Land Company’s plan and sur known as Spaulding a map of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of JCA in map bk 1 pg 261 sd lot fronting 25 ft on the N line of Cornelia Ave as shown by sd map and running back 200 ft of that unfm width to an alley sit in JCA AND E ½ of lot 10 in blk 4 Spaulding’s Sur to Birmingham a map of which sur is recorded in the Office of the Probate Judge of JCA, in map bk 1 at pg 261, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022101002 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 4 SPAULDING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901613.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHARLES MARTIN; THE GUARDIAN COMPANY, L.L.C.; SOUTHERN REALTY AND INVESTMENT COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 23, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1110 3rd Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-017-012.000

Legal Description: Lot 10B of a re-survey of Lot 10, Block 16, Map of Spalding, as recorded in Map Book 56, Page 68, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074306 as follows: LOT 10-B SPAULDING RESUR OF LOT 10 BLK 16 EXC PT IN H/W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901718.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BAMA LTD., INC. f/k/a BAMA LTD.; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; PR LEASING COMPANY, INC.; FERRIS S. RITCHEY, III and ANNE RITCHEY OWENS, as Co-Executors of the Estate of FERRIS S. RITCHEY, JR.; RBC BANK (USA), as successor to NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF BIRMINGHAM; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1137 Bankhead Highway North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-4-040-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, according to the Resurvey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, of the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074308 as follows: LOT 1 RESUBD OF A PORTION OF NO SMITHFIELD & ADJOINING PROPERTY)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901717.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PR LEASING COMPANY, INC.; FERRIS S. RITCHEY, III and ANNE RITCHEY OWENS, as Co-Executors of the Estate of FERRIS S. RITCHEY, JR.; RBC BANK (USA), as successor to NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF BIRMINGHAM; CITIZENS FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 212 11th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-4-040-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 4, according to the Resurvey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, of the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017043901 as follows: LOT 4 RE SUBD OF A PORTION OF NO SMITHFIELD & ADJOINING PROPERTY)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901762.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALABAMA STATE FAIR AUTHORITY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2620 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-011.000

Legal Description: Part of Lot 2, in Block 15, according to the Survey of Haskell & Muller’s Plat, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning on the North line of 21st Avenue at a point of 225 feet East of the Easterly line of 26th Street; thence East along said 21st Avenue for a distance of 50 feet; run thence Northwestwardly and parallel with the Easterly line of 26th Street for a distance of 140 feet to an alley; run thence Southwest along said alley for a distance of 50 feet; run thence Southeastwardly and parallel with Easterly line of 26th Street for 140 feet to a point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016085176 as follows: W 50 FT OF E 175 FT OF LOT 2 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901484

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF RUSSELL M. BANKS, JR.; ESTATE OF MARGARET ANN BANKS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 15, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, in Block 11, according to the map of Druid Hills of the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition, recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111374 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 11 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-015-023.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901247

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: THOMAS DOUGLAS; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 1, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2, in Block 14, according to Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, known as Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111414 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 14 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-004-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901494

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: QUATTRO PROPERTIES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 4, according to the survey of First Addition to Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s 7th Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111595 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 4 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-011-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901497

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VETERAN MARKETING LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 37, in Block 9, according to the survey of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111629 as follows: LOT 37 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-018.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. [CV-2025-901814.00]

IN RE: The Quiet Title of the Property Located at [2908 Dawson Avenue SW Birmingham, AL 35211]

To: All parties claiming an interest in the property described above:

Notice is hereby given that [Anthony and Rashun Bennett], has filed a complaint to quiet title on the above-described property in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Any person claiming an interest must file a response within 30 days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default may be entered against you.

Dated this 23rd day of May, 2025.

Anthony and Rashun Bennett

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

May 7, 2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC, K & L Group, LLC, and Marcus Services & Solutions LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College on the Shelby Campus in Hoover, AL for the Room 104 in the Math Science BuildingaH and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Sheridan Heights Community Center at 3501 Faro Drive Montgomery, AL 36106 for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Montgomery, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Specialty Turf Supply, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Synthetic Turf for Chelsea High School Baseball and Softball at Chelsea High School for the State of Alabama and the (County)(City) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Architect & Associates.

Michael Hill

(Contractor)

120 Metrock Circle, Helena AL 35080

(Business Address)

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Shelby Company, LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Renovation) of UAB Interventional Pulmonology Renovation 6th Floor -Jefferson Tower at 619 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the (County)(City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Williams Blackstock Architects 2204 First Ave South , Birmingham, AL 35233.

Shelby Company LLC

(Contractor)

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham AL, 35233

(Business Address)

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

WARNER’S ATHLETIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Hoover located in the City of Hoover, AL. This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 05/30/2025 and ending 06/20/2025. All claims should be filed at 570 Huntly Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 during this period.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

SALE OF ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES

2011 Chevy Impala 2G1WG5EK7B1327069

2008 Nissan 1N4BL21E48C154541

2009 Altima 1N4AL21E59C103014

2002 Honda Crv

JHLRD68462C010994

2013 BMW 328

WBADW7C55DE731030

2017 Gmc Terrain

2GKALNEK4H6208148

2015 Nissan Sentra

3N1AB7AP6FY374049

2009 Subaru

JF2SH616X9H727248

2003 Mercedes S 500

WDBNG75JX3A333556

To be sold on the 23 day of June 2025 at 1 800 wreckers 130 3rd Ave No Birmingham AL 35204 at 11:00 am

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Invitation for General Contractor Services Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that Jefferson State Community College will be accepting sealed bids for General Contractor Services for the Jefferson, Shelby-Hoover, St. Clair-Pell City and Chilton-Clanton Campuses.

JSCC Bid #25-014 for General Contractor Services will need to be delivered on Thursday, June 5, 2025, by 2:00 p.m. local time to Jefferson State Community College, 2601 Carson Road, George Wallace Hall, Room 115, in Birmingham, AL 35215.

A complete set of Bid Documents shall be available through the Jefferson State Community College Purchasing Office.

By Mail: Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Coordinator

2601 Carson Road

GWH 100

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phone: 205-856-8020

Email: purchasing@jeffersonstate.edu

Bids must be sealed when received and submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained via the contact information or location listed above.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, June 10, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to allison@wba-architects.com and ykim@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Tank Farm Relocation

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245019

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of relocating the services of the liquid oxygen (LOX) tank farm currently on the corner of 7th Avenue South and 20th Street South. The scope will include building an open enclosure for an 11,000-gal main tank, 6,000-gal reserve tank, (2) 50A vaporizers that support the main tank, and (1) 50A vaporizer for the reserve tank; located in the Northwest corner of The Kirklin Clinic (TKC) block along 5th Ave South and 20th Street South. The new gas line will be routed from TKC to the basement of Jefferson Tower, where the gas line will reconnect into the existing system.

The scope of work includes architectural, structural, civil, and plumbing for new work associated with the scope of work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,750,000 and $2,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, June 10, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to allison@wba-architects.com , copy ykim@wba-architects.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about June 13, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning June 15, 2025:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2200 First Avenue South

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205.252.9811

Contact: allison chang-roberts

Email: allison@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is July 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on July 1, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on June 17, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization & Adjustments

Notice of Valuation of Property

In accordance with State of Alabama Code, Section 40-2-18, the Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization has set 2025 real property values for all parcels located in Jefferson County, Alabama. Beginning on May 22, 2025 these values are available for public inspection in the Birmingham and Bessemer Courthouse’s Board of Equalization, or you may log on to the Board of Equalization website to locate the value. Objections must be filed in writing within 30 calendar days of the objection notice date. You may file online, hand deliver, or mail objections to us. Instructions addressing objections to value are also available on our website at: boe.jccal.org

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Legal Notice

The Birmingham Airport Authority would like to run the following Ad for 2 weeks starting next week . Please provide proof every ad and pricing.

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) to install new pedestrian crosswalk safety lighting at the terminal curb front drive for both the arrival passenger and commercial curb front and departure curb front at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. . Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. We will be having a pre-submittal meeting on May 21, 2025, located at 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, AL 35212 at 2:00PM in Meeting Room A. The deadline for proposals is June 2, 2025 @2:00PM.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for 2025 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER CONTRACT. Bids will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Thursday June 26, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 PM.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday June 12, 2025, in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

This Contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to perform an undetermined number of minor roofing repairs at various undetermined city facilities, as needed, for maintenance related repairs or to meet emergency needs. A master agreement will be awarded to the Contractor and a separate work order will be issued to the Contractor for each specific assigned location on an as-needed basis. These work orders will reflect diagnostic, patching and minor repairs that typically need to be responded to and completed quickly.

All bids must be on a unit price basis, with estimated quantities. Bids are to be submitted in on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

The bidder will base its bid amount on the unit prices and the estimated quantities set forth in the Form of Proposal, which will only be used for the purpose of the comparison and evaluation of bids. The contract term will be for one (1) year. The value of the contract shall not exceed $370,000.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-1-1(e), as amended by Act #2023-497 and Section 39-2-4, it is required for any contract exceeding $100,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s

license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at http s://www.birminghamplanroom.com. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) workdays after the bid opening and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: 2025 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION Work Order Contract may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., June 26, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Runway Intersection Drainage Improvements

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Monday, June 9th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The replacement of two stormwater inlets

The installation of a new aircraft rated stormwater inlet

Turf grading modifications in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of both Runways (Runway 18-36 and Runway 6-24)

The grout stabilization and remediation of a subsurface void in the northeast quadrant of the runway intersection

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for the project 40th St N Street Improvements: Intersection Improvements at 40th St N and Richard Arrington Jr Blvd; Grade, Base, Pave, and Signals; Project # ENG IAR-037-000-010. Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, June 25th, 2025, at 2:00 pm. Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

This is a roadway improvement project along 40th St N from Richard Arrington Jr Blvd to I-20/59. The primary items and quantities are approximately:

Excavation (various types) – 12,760 CY, Aggregate Base (6”) – 5,175 SY, Asphalt Paving – 3,726 Tons, 54” Storm Pipe – 1,556 LF, 72” Manhole – 12 Each, Sidewalk – 761 SY, Traffic Signal, Striping, Erosion Control

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025, at 3:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the project name 40th St N Street Improvements. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “40th St N Street Improvements” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment form, (3) the Authorization to Execute form, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s current State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) Transparency in City Government form, and (10) List of Subcontractors.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC HOUSING WAITLIST APPLICATIONS

Will be taken at

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

601 Pecan Street

Warrior, AL 35180

(205) 647-9605

Monday, June 9, 2025, and ending Thursday, June 12, 2025, you can pick up a Public Housing Application Monday – Thursday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, print from the website JCHA.COM or an application can be emailed to you. Applications are for the waitlist for the following sites: Warrior Court 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms, Chelsea Gardens 0, 1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms, Bradford 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms, Dixi Manor 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms, and Faucett Homes in Trafford 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms.

When submitting your application, you must include the following documentation:

 Valid state driver’s license, State ID, or Military ID for each household member 18 years and older.

 Verification of current income (SS, SSI, TANF, etc.) and/or proof of employment (two consecutive paystubs)

Please note: Applicants will be pulled from the waitlist. Prior to being housed, additional paperwork/documentation will be required, to complete the move-in process.

Additionally, if it is determined that you are not eligible to be placed on the waitlist, you will be notified in writing.

Applicants already on the waiting lists for other housing programs must apply separately for this program and such applicants will not lose their place on other waiting lists when they apply for public housing. If you have questions or concerns, please call: 205-647-9605.

Take I-65 North to Exit 281/Warrior. At the bottom of the ramp, turn right onto Dana Road. At the end of Dana Road, turn left onto Highway 31. Take an immediate left onto Pecan Street. JCHA Office will be on the right.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 50-25 “FRESH SCHOOL”

JEFFERSON, COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, PH.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Monday, June 233, 2025, for ITB 50-25 Fresh Produce.

All Solicitation information including forms and specifications are available for download for free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Monday, June 9, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for 2025 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER CONTRACT. Bids will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Thursday June 26, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 PM.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday June 12, 2025, in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

This Contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to perform an undetermined number of minor repairs at various undetermined city facilities, as needed, for maintenance related repairs, minor construction or to meet emergency needs. A master agreement will be awarded to the Contractor and a separate work order will be issued to the Contractor for each specific assigned location on an as-needed basis. These work orders will reflect diagnostic, patching and minor repairs that typically need to be responded to and completed quickly.

All bids must be on a unit price basis, with estimated quantities. Bids are to be submitted in on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

The bidder will base its bid amount on the unit prices and the estimated quantities set forth in the Form of Proposal, which will only be used for the purpose of the comparison and evaluation of bids. The contract term will be for one (1) year. The value of the contract shall not exceed $370,000.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-1-1(e), as amended by Act #2023-497 and Section 39-2-4, it is required for any contract exceeding $100,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s

license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at http s://www.birminghamplanroom.com. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) workdays after the bid opening and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: 2025 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION Work Order Contract may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., June 26, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25022

Loveman Village Gymnasium Renovation

Issued May 22, 2025

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE & SITE VISIT Friday June 6, 2025 2:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Friday June 13, 2025 2:00 PM CT SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Monday June 23, 2025 2:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT5/29/2025

______________________________

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

