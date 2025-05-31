Owners of Norwood Apartments to Relocate Residents, Demolish Complex after Lawsuit Filed by Birmingham

A lawsuit filed by the City of Birmingham has led to a settlement with the owners of Norwood Plaza Apartments to demolish the complex. The action comes after years of repeated, documented drug activity, illegal behavior, and threats to public safety centered around the apartment complex located at 1717 32nd Place North in the Norwood neighborhood.

The settlement follows a lawsuit filed last week by the Office of the City Attorney’s Drug Nuisance Abatement Team (DNAT). Under the agreement reached in court Wednesday, the management company will take the next 90 days to relocate all current tenants.

Once the relocation of residents, the property will be demolished at the owner’s expense before January 1, 2026. The planned demolition will take place in phases. The owners have agreed to provide monthly progress reports of demolition efforts.

“This settlement is a win for residents in Norwood and a clear message to owners of other nuisance properties,” City Attorney Nicole King said. “DNAT in the Office of the City Attorney is dedicated to addressing problem properties that create public safety concerns for neighborhoods. The city is thankful to the residents who contacted DNAT and supported us in court.”

A week ago, a similar DNAT lawsuit led to the demolition of a blighted apartment complex in the Five Points West community. Crews representing the owner of The Vue on Prince at 3128 Prince Avenue handled the demolition of the burned out, vacant buildings with no expense to the city.

City Attorney King created DNAT in 2020, The team holds landowners accountable for keeping their properties clean and free of crime and blight. The team has successfully prevailed in multiple lawsuits and worked with property owners to generate a safer environment for the residents both in those properties and the surrounding neighborhoods. The city’s DNAT strategy has served as a model for other municipalities.

To report a nuisance property, contact the Office of the City Attorney at problemproperty@birminghamal.gov or (205) 254-6450, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.