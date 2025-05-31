Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Providing Free Meals, Snacks to Children This Summer

Through its Child Hunger initiatives, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is providing free, prepared meals and snacks to children 18 and under.

In addition to snacks and meals, the food bank says it will offer food box distributions to families with children across central Alabama.

With school out for summer, that means no lunch for thousands of children in our community.

“In central Alabama, one in five children faces food insecurity,” said Nicole Williams, CEO of the Community Food Bank. “We want to ensure children have access to the meals they need and every child is nourished and thriving.”

Summer Meals – Serves prepared lunches and snacks directly to children.

Food Box distributions – Families will receive a food box, snack packs, fresh produce, and a frozen protein.

A complete list of sites, times of operation, and closures can be found at the Community Food Bank website.

The Food Bank says prepared meals will be provided, Monday through Friday, beginning in June, offering children the nourishment they need to grow, play, and enjoy the season.

Food box distributions will run from June through August. Holiday closures will affect some days of service. Parents or guardians are encouraged to call sites in advance to confirm availability.

In addition to summer meals, families can access free groceries at distributions happening daily across the region. A complete list of food distributions is available at this website.