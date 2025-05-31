Non-Profit Launched at Miles College to Gather ‘Brightest Minds’ for National Mentoring Initiative

A Birmingham-based non-profit organization is gathering college entrepreneurs from several institutions to launch a national mentorship initiative.

Leaders with the 2150 Center for Innovation, Commercialization & Growth gathered recently at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. to announce its Public Policy iLab.

The 2150 Center was launched by Miles College last year as a business and innovation collaborative designed to expand to institutions around the country. Miles is a private liberal arts college in Fairfield, just west of Birmingham.

“This iLab model convenes and curates the best and brightest minds to problem solve and build businesses,” said Erskine “Chuck” Faush, CEO of the 2150 Center.

The new iLab initiative includes students from Miles College, Florida A&M University, Johnson C. Smith University and Jackson State University. The goal is to engage institutions, students and professionals in the latest innovation to encourage entrepreneurship.

The goal is to make mentorship more scalable, personalized, and accessible across campuses.

The 2150 Center is also partnering with the mentorship initiative MentorPro, a mobile-first technology platform that connects students and early entrepreneurs with real-time, interest-aligned seasoned mentors.

“With these amazing institutions and through partnership with MentorPro, we’re creating a framework where students can engage directly with leaders, build relationships, and help design the systems they want to champion,” said Miles College Provost Tonya Perry.

Ultimately, the iLab initiative seeks to grow innovation through mentorship, collaboration and pairing entrepreneurs with resources and investors.

Organizers said additional iLabs are planned to focus on manufacturing, artificial intelligence, health and energy sectors.