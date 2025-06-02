Tykirel Jordan: From a Painful Chapter to a Life of Helping and Lifting Others

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

What began as a painful chapter in Tykirel Jordan’s life has grown into a story of healing, service, and inspiration — thanks in large part to the Birmingham nonprofit Youth Towers and its passionate founder, Alice Westery.

Once facing homelessness and sleeping in her car with her young daughter, Jordan has not only found stability but now plays a pivotal role in lifting others through the very organization that helped her rise. Jordan’s life took a dramatic turn after escaping an abusive relationship that left her without shelter.

“I was sleeping in my car with my daughter,” Jordan said. “I had nowhere to go. But then I was referred to Youth Towers through One Roof, [a coalition of over 50 agencies to reach vulnerable youth and provide essential support] and that changed everything.”

Founded by Westery, a licensed social worker and former Independent Living Program Coordinator with the Department of Human Resources, Youth Towers exists to serve youth 19 to 26 who are aging out of foster care or escaping unsafe living conditions. The organization fills critical gaps in services — offering everything from emergency housing and job training to transportation, ID support, and compassionate mentorship.

“I started Youth Towers because I was tired of watching young people fall through the cracks,” said Westery. “We created this space to offer not just shelter, but dignity, stability, and the power to choose their own path.”

Dignity, Options And Love

For Jordan, the support came at just the right moment. Youth Towers helped her secure safe housing, regain her independence through a driver’s license and car, and even supported her in pursuing her love of dance. “The support I received was unbelievable,” Jordan said. “They never treated me like a case — they treated me like a person. That made all the difference.”

That approach is intentional, Westery said. “Everything we do is based on what the young people told me they needed. They wanted to be heard. They wanted choices. They wanted to feel human again,” she said. “So that’s what we give them — dignity, options, and love.”

Inspired by the support she received, Jordan has become a vital part of Youth Towers. She now helps plan events, prepare meals, decorate facilities, sort clothing, organize donations, and assemble gift baskets for children. She’s also embraced a leadership and mentorship role, offering firsthand insight to help other young people navigate their own challenges.

“Everything I do now is about giving back,” she said. “Youth Towers gave me the strength to start over, and now I want to be that strength for someone else.”

Jordan’s efforts also extend beyond the organization itself. Jordan is part of The Rise, a youth-focused initiative supported by the Birmingham Mayor’s Office, which seeks to expand Youth Towers’ model citywide. “I want to help grow this organization so that other young people have the same chance I did,” Jordan said. “I know what it feels like to need a lifeline.

Westery sees young leaders like Jordan as a sign that the mission is working. “When a young person who once needed help turns around and becomes the help — that’s the goal,” she said. “That’s what this is all about.”

Since its incorporation in 2007 and Westery’s full-time commitment in 2016, Youth Towers has served over 600 young people across Birmingham. The nonprofit works closely with One Roof, a coalition of over 50 agencies — including UAB outreach, Way Station, and the Salvation Army — to reach vulnerable youth and provide essential support. Youth Towers also operates a downtown assessment center and multiple housing units across the city.

One of the organization’s most profound stories involved a young woman who was eight months pregnant and living on the streets. “If we hadn’t stepped in, she would’ve lost her baby to the system,” Westery shared. “Instead, she left the hospital with her child — and a future.”

Pressing On

Still, the work isn’t easy. Limited funding, a lack of affordable housing, and broken public transportation systems present ongoing challenges. “We don’t rely solely on federal dollars,” said Westery. “We rely on God, our community, and people who believe in what we do. Because the system that failed these youth isn’t always equipped to save them.”

And yet, Youth Towers presses on — fueled by compassion, collaboration, and a deep belief in every young person’s potential. “We don’t just hand out rules. We offer relationship,” said Westery. “We give our kids the tools to stand, and the belief that they’re worth standing for.”

As Jordan continues to serve and grow, her journey reflects the mission of Youth Towers itself: to turn pain into purpose and obstacles into opportunities. “This isn’t just a shelter,” said Westery. “This is a ministry. It’s a calling. And we’re just getting started.”

For more on Youth Towers visit Youth Homelessness | Youth Towers | Birmingham, AL or contact Alice Westery at alicewestery@gmail.com | 205-383-1965

