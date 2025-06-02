Pride Month Kicks Off in Birmingham with Numerous Activities to Support the LGBTQ+ Community

Pride Month Kicks Off in Birmingham with Numerous Activities to Support the...

centralalabamapride.org

Pride Month in Birmingham kicked off June 1 with a morning Pride Ride at Three 15 Studio in Homewood and an evening awards reception at Al’s on 7th to celebrate the parade grand marshals, pageant titleholders and annual awards.

Here’s a listing of upcoming Pride Month activities in The Magic City

Monday, June 2

Birmingham AIDS Outreach Pride Bingo

7 p.m. at BAO (205 32nd St. S, Birmingham)

Join us at BAO for this fundraiser drag event funding HIV services. Pre-purchase game tickets online at baobhm.org/Bingo.

Tuesday, June 3

Pride Skate Night

7–10 p.m. at Skates 280 (7043 Meadowlark Dr., Birmingham)

Join us for an all-ages Pride event at Skates 280! Entry and skates are free with donations accepted at the door!

Wednesday, June 4

Pride Drag Assassins

10 p.m. at Al’s on 7th (2627 7th Ave. S., Birmingham)

Bring your tips for this open-stage competition with a $200 cash prize.

Thursday, June 5

Barons Pride Night

7 p.m. at Regions Field (1401 1st Ave. S., Birmingham)

Celebrate equality and baseball under the lights in the heart of The Magic City.

Drag Bingo

7:30 p.m. at Paper Doll (2320 1st Ave. N., Birmingham)

This pop-culture themed event will be hosted by Fawn and Kharris!

#NoFilter benefitting Steel City Men’s Chorus

7:30 p.m. at Saturn (200 41st St. S., Birmingham)

Come ready to be impressed at this adults-only cabaret variety show fundraiser for Birmingham’s gay men’s chorus.

Friday, June 6

Youth Pride Prom

7–10:00 p.m. at The Magic City Acceptance Center

This LGBTQ+ youth-focused event is free with registration required at magiccityacceptancecenter.org

Send Dudes: Drag Night at The Nick Kings Showcase

8 p.m. at The Nick (2313 6th Ave. S., Birmingham)

21+ only at this drag kings showcase.

Rocky Horror Hot Dogs Present: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Midnight at Sidewalk Cinema (1821 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham)

Spend your Friday night doing the Time Warp at this interactive film viewing and showcase performance. Tickets at www.rockyhorrorhotdogs.com.

Saturday, June 7

Alabama Pride Hike

9 a.m.–Noon at Oak Mountain State Park (200 Terrace Dr., Pelham)

Lace up your boots and bring your pride for a scenic 3-mile trek through Alabama’s largest State Park. This ADA Accessible Pride Stroll will be fun for all ages and includes an inclusive, barrier-free route so that everyone can join in.

Funky Food Truck Festival

11 a.m.–4 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Co. (4500 5th Ave. S., Birmingham)

Roll into Cahaba for funky eats, live music, local vendors, and ice-cold brews—all supporting AIDS Alabama. Free admission, all ages, all flavor!

Pride Community Picnic

11 a.m.–2 p.m. at Covenant Community Church (2817 6th Ave. S., Birmingham)

Take part in food, fun, and fellowship with an affirming faith family.

Mayawell Pride Night

6–9 p.m. at Mayawell (2900 4th Ave. S, Birmingham)

We’ll be sippin’, spinnin’, and supporting Central Alabama Pride with live DJs and 15% of all sales benefitting CAP.

Somos Un Pride

10 p.m.–2 a.m. at Bosses Lounge (3923 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham)

Visit aidsalabama.org/cala to purchase tickets for this nightclub event supporting our LGBTQ+ Latine community.

Sunday, June 8

Queer Wedding Blitz

9 a.m.–9 p.m. at Avenue D Events (3008 4th Ave. S., Birmingham)

Registration is required for this day-long celebration of free legal/spiritual day of weddings and renewals.

Garden Party

2-8 p.m. at Golden Age Wine Garden (2021 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham)

The 4th annual inclusive event is Birmingham’s BIGGEST Day Party! All gender identities, sexual preferences, orientations, races, LGBTQIA+ and the entire community is welcome to party with your favorite DJs, food, drinks, and live performances.

Tuesday, June 10

Pride Interfaith Service

6 p.m. at Edgewood Presbyterian Church (850 Oxmoor Rd., Birmingham)

Join our annual Pride interfaith service as leaders of various faiths gather for a night of memorable worship.

Wednesday, June 11

Pride Idol

8 p.m. at Saturn (200 41st St. S., Birmingham)

Catch the annual Pride singing competition with a $300 cash prize! Admission is free with donations accepted at the door. Register at centralalabamapride.org.

Thursday, June 12

Pride Glow Bowling

9:30 p.m. at Vestavia Bowl (1429 Montgomery Hwy., Birmingham)

Join us for cosmic bowling! $20 admission includes unlimited bowling and complimentary shoe rental.

Friday, June 13

Milk & Honey Pride

8 p.m. at Saturn (200 41st St. S., Birmingham)

Visit saturnbirmingham.com for tickets to Birmingham’s biggest bi-monthly dance party for the 21+ queer community.

Saturday, June 14

Pride Drag Brunch

11 a.m. at Boutwell Auditorium (1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., Birmingham)

Get ready to brunch with the stars! RuPaul’s Drag Race sensations The Widow Von’Du and Miz Cracker are hitting the stage at Birmingham’s most popular Pride Drag Brunch. Multiple ticket packages are available—from show-only to full VIP with food, meet & greet, and preferred seating! Visit centralalabamapride.org to get your tickets before they sell out.

Annual Pride in The Magic City Parade

8 p.m. on 7th Avenue South in Lakeview, Birmingham

The 2025 Central Alabama Pride Parade steps off at sunset—starting at 30th Street South and 7th Avenue South, march with pride through the vibrant Lakeview District as the celebration struts its way to 22nd Street South!

Loud & Proud Parade Afterparty

9 p.m. at Saturn (200 41st St. S., Birmingham)

Keep the party going at Loud & Proud, the official Pride Parade afterparty—featuring fierce performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars India Ferrah and Aja! This show will sell out, so grab your tickets now at saturnbirmingham.com! 21+

47th Annual Pridefest

Noon–6 p.m. at Linn Park (710 20th St. N., Birmingham)

PrideFest takes over Linn Park in downtown Birmingham with a full day of celebration! Featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Sapphira Cristal, Darienne Lake, India Ferrah, DeJa Skye, and The Widow Von’Du, plus live music from Ahli and Dutch singer Jules Lies, hosted by Obsinity & Dominique Divine. Enjoy food trucks, artisan vendors, a kid zone, health fair, and local entertainment — Free and open to all!

Official Pridefest Afterparty & Karaoke

8 p.m. at Al’s on 7th (2627 7th Ave. S., Birmingham)

Keep the celebration going at the Official Pridefest Afterparty with karaoke at The Showplace with Space! Belt out your favorites, dance the night away, and toast to an unforgettable Pride Week with friends old and new. The mic is hot and the vibes are high — don’t miss it!

Central Alabama Pride, P.O. Box 13859, Birmingham, AL 35203, Info@centralalabamapride.org

