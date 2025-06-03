Meet the Local U.S. Air Force Veteran Advancing Alabama’s Tech Sector

By J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking | Sponsored Content

Given her name, it may have been written in the stars that Venus Quates would pursue a career involving aviation, space, or both.

The U.S. Air Force veteran and trailblazing entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of LaunchTech, a high-growth technology solutions company now headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. The city, often called Rocket City USA, is known for its deep roots in aerospace and defense, making it a fitting home base for a company delivering cutting-edge services that support complex missions and critical infrastructure. LaunchTech also operates satellite offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

With a nationwide footprint, LaunchTech employs over 50 professionals and supports enterprise-level federal, state, and commercial customers, including defense and private-sector agencies across Alabama such as the Missile Defense Agency. The company generates annual revenues in excess of $14 million, specializing in technology modernization and transformation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions.

Venus’ journey to establishing a business presence in Alabama began in 2021, when she started exploring new headquarters locations outside her native New York. “Before I got out of the airport, I felt that it was going to be the right decision,” she recalls. “I saw photos in the airport highlighting the state’s vibrant STEM and space industries, and everyone was so welcoming and kind.”

Since that first visit, Venus has invested in both the state’s economy and its people. In addition to leading major tech initiatives through LaunchTech, she is committed to cultivating the next generation of STEM leaders, especially young women. Through LaunchTech’s Launching Scholars initiative, the company has helped send dozens of girls from diverse backgrounds to national STEM, aviation, and cybersecurity camps.

LaunchTech also supports organizations like the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama and other community-focused efforts across the state. Venus personally contributes her time on several boards, including the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Alabama A&M University, reinforcing her commitment to the region’s education and innovation ecosystem.

“Service to my community and to others was instilled in me by my family, but the foundation was further solidified by my time in the Air Force,” she says. “The Air Force taught me the art of service before self,” a principle deeply embedded in her leadership and the company culture at LaunchTech.

But even self-made leaders need support. A catalyst for LaunchTech’s sustained growth has been Venus’ participation in CEOcircle, a program powered by JPMorgan Chase and Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). The initiative supports veteran and military-spouse business owners with expert guidance, access to capital readiness resources, and a strong peer network.

“With the support of JPMorgan’s team, CEOcircle has given us access to experts and successful entrepreneurs who have encouraged me to rethink my already big dreams and dream even bigger,” Venus says.

Since launching in 2021, CEOcircle has supported more than 170 entrepreneurs. Over 70 percent of participants report gaining new business opportunities directly tied to their involvement.

“Entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey,” Venus adds. “Having access to fellow veteran business owners to share pain points, wins, advice, or even business opportunities has been a wonderful experience.”

Her advice to aspiring founders is simple and powerful. “Don’t pay attention to what others are doing. You need racehorse blinders. Comparisons can stagnate you instead of propel you. Run your own race with your mission at the finish line.”

Venus’ story underscores the growing impact of veteran-owned businesses on the local and national economy, a mission that JPMorganChase is proud to support. “I am incredibly proud to support CEOcircle and the incredible business leaders like Venus who have served our country,” says Alex McKindra, Managing Director and Co-Head of Veteran Initiatives at J.P. Morgan Commercial and Investment Banking. “Veteran and military-spouse entrepreneurs are a key driver of American business growth.”

When Venus reflects on her journey, she often thinks back to something her mother used to say. It is a mantra she has passed on to countless young girls through her company’s work in STEM outreach: The sky is not the limit.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

