Railroad Park Foundation to Hold 15th Anniversary Luncheon on June 12

Railroad Park Foundation will host its 15th Anniversary Luncheon on Thursday, June 12, at The Fennec beginning at noon where community members, supporters, and sponsors are invited to gather in honor of the Park’s enduring legacy and continued impact on Birmingham. The event will be hosted at The Fennec in the Parkside district and presented by JeffCo Concrete Contractors.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Railroad Park. We’ve seen tremendous outcomes since 2010, particularly the impact on hundreds of thousands of lives through free programming offered at the Park,” Camille Spratling, Executive Director of Railroad Park Foundation.

Since opening in 2010, Railroad Park has become a beloved landmark, a place for first steps and forever moments, a hub for health and wellness, and an oasis for connection. Known as “Birmingham’s Front Lawn,” the 19-acre green space has brought the community together and helped catalyze Birmingham’s revitalization.

The luncheon will highlight Railroad Park’s impact over the past 15 years while raising funds to ensure it remains a welcoming, vibrant space for generations to come. Guests will enjoy a program featuring community stories and the 2025 Lawn of Fame Awards, honoring individuals who have helped shape Railroad Park.

The celebration will also include a pre-luncheon networking reception where attendees and sponsors can connect, and a silent auction offering exciting items and experiences, with proceeds directly benefiting Railroad Park.

“We’re excited to welcome the community to a special luncheon that celebrates connection, honors the legacy of Railroad Park, and raises important funds to keep this space thriving for future generations. It’s more than a gathering — it’s a way to invest in a place that brings us all together,” Ashley Mann, Railroad Park Foundation Board of Directors & Luncheon Co-Chair.

Members of the public are welcome to purchase tickets while supplies last. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available for those interested in supporting Railroad Park’s mission. For more information, to become a sponsor, or to purchase tickets, visit rrpluncheon.swell.gives or contact the Railroad Park Foundation at info@railroadpark.org or 205-521-9933.

