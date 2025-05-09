May 8, 2025

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Software Engineer

Regions Bank seeks a Software Engineer in Birmingham, AL resp for oversee app dev, modif, & maint of apps. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE, or closely rltd fld + 7 yrs exp in rltd computer occup. Telecommut is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901066

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DEBRA CRAIG; ANDREW BERRY; ANTONIO CRAIG; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 19, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block 27, according to the Survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2016132661 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 27 EAST BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-4-008-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901065

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BOBBY L. WALKER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 19, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Northern 42 feet of Lot 3, in Block 1, according to the survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 7 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2016085165 as follows: N 42 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 1 EAST BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-4-025-013.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901116

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID F. LEE; O.M.C., INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 44 and 45, in Block 9, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 14, Page 3, except that part of Lot 45 which was sold off in deed recorded in Volume 3528, Page 283, in the Office aforesaid, and said excepted part being more fully described as follows: Beginning at the SE corner of Lot 45, and run thence in a Northerly direction along the East line of said Lot 45, 119.67 feet to the Southerly line (margin) of an alley running East and West through said Block 9; thence in a Westerly direction an angle to the left 95 degrees 19 minutes along the Southerly line of said alley for a distance of 6 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and in a straight line to point of beginning, being a triangular strip off the Easterly side of said Lot 45, fronting 6 feet on said alley and extending Southerly to naught at the Southeast corner of said lot.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2017118382 as follows: BEG 60 FT E OF NE INTER OF DRUID HILL DR & 20TH ST N THENCE N-120.7 FT E-100 FT S-128S FT W-81.5 FT TO P O B BEING LOT 44 & PART OF 45 FT BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901119

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DL MORTGAGE CORPORATION; ESTATE OF ROBERT LEE CRAWFORD; SEARCY JEAN CRAWFORD; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 5, in Block 10, according to the survey of Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111383 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 10 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY CO 6TH ADD TO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-017-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901360.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NIKI ANISSA BRAGGS and ANDRE F. BRAGGS, as heirs of CLERO AND MARY BRAGGS a/k/a CLERO AND MARY BRAGG; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLERO BRAGGS a/k/a CLERO BRAGG; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY BRAGGS a/k/a MARY BRAGG; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 428 12th Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-017-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 39, according to the Survey of Fountain Heights, property of C. J. McCary, Trustee, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 79, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017106683 as follows: LOT 39 C J MCCARY SUB)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901433.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JEFFERY T. RUSSELL a/k/a JEFF RUSSELL; HARTFORD UNDERWRITERS INSURANCE COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 717 11th Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-021-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 5, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Spaulding, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 261 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion of subject property conveyed to the State of Alabama in Volume 6823, page 228, Volume 6823, page 294 and Volume 6823, page 293, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 201512300118799 as follows: P O B 200 FT W OF THE S W INTER OF 7TH ST & W 11TH CT TH W 50 FT ALG W 11TH CT TH S 165S FT TO I-59 TH S E 51S FT ALG I-59 TH N 173S FT TO P O B BEING LOT 5 BLK 12 SPAULDING SECT 27 TWSP 17 S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901356.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STEVETTE CRANE; ALABAMA POWER COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 216 11th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-34-1-002-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 13 and 14, Block 12, according to Dr. J.R. Smith’s Addition to Birmingham called (North) Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham, Division) Less and except that portion of Subject Property conveyed to the City of Birmingham by deed recorded in Volume 1238, page 588, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074305 as follows: LOTS 13 & 14 BLK 12 SMITHFIELD (NORTH))

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901362.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STEVE LICHTER; ANTHONY G. MCCURDY; SANDRA E. MCCURDY; NATIONAL LOAN INVESTORS L.P.; UNITED PROPERTY INVESTORS, LTD.; MAZER APPLIANCE, INC. f/k/a MAZER’S DISCOUNT HOME CENTER, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1809 19th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-005-028.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, according to the W. J. Vann Survey of Bellevue, as recorded in Volume 74, Page 362, record of deeds, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095424 as follows: LOT 12 W J VANN BELLEVUE SEC 23 TP 17 R 3)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB North Pavilion Omnicell Carousel Renovation at 1802 6th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GHAFARI Associates LLC, 2170 Highland Ave Suite 220, Birmingham, AL 35205.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Roebuck GC Cart Path Resurfacing; ENG #204-003 for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Graymont Avenue Resurfacing: Arkadelphia Road to 15th St W at #800 to #500 Graymont Ave W Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Center Place Area Water Main Replace p.04112 Center St, 1st Pl W, 1st St W, Center Pl W, 37th Ave W, and 39th Ave W for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Lewis Park for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Birmingham Owners), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham, AL (Architect).

Southeastern Sealcoating

(contractor)

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

(Business Address)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB Emergency Department Triage Expansion at Highlands 3rd Floor at 1201 11th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that B & B Roofing, Inc , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Waterproofing Repairs) of Birmingham Museum of Art for the City of Birmingham and City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects.

B & B Roofing, Inc.

PO Box 457, Saginaw, AL 35137

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. is proud to announce the successful completion of the renovation project at Crump Senior Center for the City of Montgomery.

The comprehensive renovation project, aimed at enhancing the facility for the city’s senior community, was completed on schedule and to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. The revitalized Crump Senior Center now offers an improved and

welcoming environment for the citizens of Montgomery to enjoy wellness, recreation, and fellowship.

In celebration of this milestone, the City of Montgomery hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 8th, officially reopening the space to the public. City officials, community members, and representatives from A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. were in

attendance to commemorate the occasion.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. remains committed to building stronger

communities through excellence in construction and project delivery. We are honored to have contributed to a project that will benefit Montgomery’s senior residents for years to come.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by UAB PM Darren Kruty on behalf of the Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Health System, Sr. Assoc. Vice President, UAB Hospital, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and cc’d to nthompson@pooleandcompany.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and one flash drive to be delivered within 24 hours.

CEH CHILLED WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes connecting to the existing UAB CH/CHR lines in the penthouse to replace the existing MOB chillers, replacing an existing air handler, and removal of abandoned roof mounted equipment. The project will be performed in an occupied building at Callahan Eye Hospital. All shutdowns must be coordinated accordingly with CEH and UAB. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. General Contractors and Mechanical Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified must have demonstrable knowledge and experience as a General Contractor (not as CM) with similar projects in an operating Hospital, and must demonstrate experience with the implementation, monitoring and management of Infection Control Measures and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor on similar projects. The UAB Callahan Eye Hospital is located at 1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor and Mechanical Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to nthompson@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

POOLE & COMPANY ARCHITECTS, PC

1827 1ST AVE NORTH, SUITE 100

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

(205) 326-2206

(205) 326-2201

nthompson@pooleandcompany.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at the Construct Connect Plan Room, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 3600 Fourth Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). Bids will be received until Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 2:00pm local time at the Callahan Eye Hospital, 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Bid proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, bid proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bid proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bid proposals received after the day and time listed above will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory pre-bid conference for pre-qualified Prime General Contractor’s will be held at the Callahan Eye Hospital, 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 16, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

Clean Linen Renovation to Support ED Expansion

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225027

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the construction of a new clean linen storage room and reconfiguration of an existing materials management space on the 3rd floor of the UAB North Pavilion building. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the new construction. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 16, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 23, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 23, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 10, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 28, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 48-25 “HVAC PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES FOR ESD”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 05/12/025 for “HVAC PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES FOR ESD”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Joy McDowell.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 10:00 AM (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse or by TEAMS. The meeting information is contained in the bid

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time,

Friday, May 23, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Wing 7th Floor Reading Rooms

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H235012

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation for two new reading rooms, a portable imaging room, and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $300,000-$500,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 23, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about

May 28, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

June 19, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9648634), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2021 AMP02 IRONDALE 21ST STREET SOUTH AND 2ND AVENUE SOUTH SSO ABATEMENT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes removal, replacement and relocation of approximately 3,200 linear feet of gravity sanitary sewer line with proposed sizes ranging from 8-inch to 18-inch, which includes a dry jack and bore of an existing railroad crossing; installation of approximately 13 manholes; existing service lateral reconnections; connections of new sanitary sewer pipe to the existing system; asphalt paving; and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection in the following locations:

Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Colyn Bradley at (205) 325-5123

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is three hundred sixty- five (365) consecutive calendar days from

the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Colyn Bradley (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-5123 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday, May 23, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS. TO PRE-QUALIFY WITH THE DEPARTMENT AND TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, EACH PROSPECTIVE BIDDER MUST FURNISH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF COMPETENCY AND EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO THE COUNTY.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER FRIDAY, MAY 16, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE- QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services Jefferson County, Alabama

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson

County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9656295), until 2:00 P.M. local time on

Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP06 – LARGE DIAMETER SANITARY SEWER CONDITION ASSESSMENT (PRUDES AND TURKEY CREEK TRUNKS). Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the condition assessment of approximately 37,629 linear feet of 8-inch to 30-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipe using closed-circuit television (CCTV); 30,644 linear feet of 36-inch to 48-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipe using CCTV; sonar and laser profiling equipment; and 284 manhole inspections using NASSCO MACP Level 2 CCTV.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Jacob Gunter at 205-325-8725 ext. 7402

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.comfor assistance with navigating the website and digital project information

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this Project. The

Contract Time for this Project is two hundred seventy (270) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video

conference on Wednesday, June 04, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is

MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The

conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct

invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer,

email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical

difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Jacob Gunter (Jefferson County) at 205-325-8725 ext. 7402 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad

Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com

no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on June 06, 2025. All questions must be in writing on

Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

All prospective Bidders must complete and submit a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” to Hazen and Sawyer, Attention: Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Two Chase Corporate Drive, Suite 170, Birmingham, Alabama 35244. The deadline for the submission of a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” is May 23, 2025, at 5:00p.m. local time.

The “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” shall fully address, in the same sequence, each of the following items:

Location, telephone number, and fax number of the prospective Bidder’s headquarters and other offices in Alabama

List jurisdictions and trade categories in which the prospective Bidder is legally qualified to do business. List all applicable license numbers.

A list of at least three (3) large diameter (24 inches and greater) sanitary sewer cleaning and condition assessment projects similar in size (a minimum of 100,000 LF assessed per project) and scope to 2022 AMP06 Large Diameter Sanitary Sewer Condition Assessment that have been completed by the prospective Bidder in the last five (5) years utilizing NASSCO PACP CCTV, sonar, and laser profiling equipment. Include the name of the project; project description; name, telephone number, and email address of the project’s owner and engineer; contract amount; start and completion dates; and percentage of work performed by the Bidder’s own forces.

For each of the projects listed in Item 3, a sample data set that includes at least five (5) CCTV videos, digital sonar results, a laser profiling summary, and a report in PDF file format that summarizes the results from either the overall project or an individual sub-basin located within the project

Any software necessary to fully view the sample data sets in the same manner as the standard deliverables required to be submitted in Section 33 01 32 – Large Diameter Sanitary Sewer Multi-Sensor Assessment

A list and description of all judgments, claims, and suits pending or outstanding against the prospective Bidder that are associated with the projects listed in Item 3

A list of all lawsuits associated with the projects listed in Item 3 filed by the prospective Bidder

A list of names and experience records of key project management personnel, field supervision personnel, and field laborers proposed to work on this Project. Experience records for proposed personnel shall demonstrate compliance with the required qualifications specified in Section 33 01 32 – Large Diameter Sanitary Sewer Multi-Sensor Assessment.

List any restrictions placed on the prospective Bidder by local, state, or federal government barring the Bidder from doing work for those bodies.

Provide a statement of bonding capacity from Surety Company.

List major construction equipment currently owned or leased by prospective Bidder, including the CCTV, HD Images, sonar, and laser profiling equipment proposed for pipe condition assessment. Indicate age of each item of condition assessment equipment and practical limitations for use of the condition assessment equipment in a sanitary sewer pipe, including:

Minimum freeboard required for use of the CCTV, HD Images, and laser profiling equipment

Minimum wastewater depth required for use of the sonar equipment

Maximum allowable wastewater velocity to obtain accurate multi-sensor data

Attach prospective Bidder’s financial statement from the most recent fiscal year.

Attach any other pertinent documentation to substantiate prospective Bidder’s competence and financial responsibility.

The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the prospective Bidder to perform the Work, and the prospective Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such prospective Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such prospective Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the Work under this Contract. Such evidence should include, but not be limited to, successful completion of three (3) projects as the prime contractor within the last five (5) years. The “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” will be rejected if this requirement is not met.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Special General Election, to fill the Alabama Senate District 5 vacancy, will be held at designated District 5 polling locations on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Special General Election will be held June 24, 2025. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Jefferson County Operations Center, located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35217.

The qualified candidates for this special general election are hereby listed in alphabetical order:

Ryan Cagle

Matt Woods

Judge of Probate

Yashiba Glenn Blanchard

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

PROBATE COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY

716 RICHARD ARRINGTON, JR. BLVD. N., BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35203

YASHIBA GLENN BLANCHARD, JUDGE

CHIEF ELECTION OFFICIAL, JEFFERSON COUNTY

205-325-5203

April 29, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Special General Election, to fill the Alabama State Senate District 5 vacancy, will be held at designated District 5 polling locations on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Pursuant to the provisions of § 21-4-23, Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that:

Instructions, printed in large type, will be conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

Each polling place shall have an Express Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

Absentee ballots are available to any disabled or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on election day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot are the same as for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

Any disabled or elderly individual who, because of handicap or age, requires assistance in casting a vote, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist in the casting of the vote.

Further, § 17-9-13(a), Code of Alabama (1975) states, “Any person who wishes assistance in voting may receive assistance from any persons the voter chooses except the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, or an office or agent of the voter’s union.”

Judge of Probate

Yashiba Glenn Blanchard

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9652839), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2024 AMP11 – DEBARDELEBEN Ave. and 54th St. COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 598 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 30 laterals with excavation, 31,345 linear feet of 8-inch, 10-inch, 12-inch, and 15-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 1,008 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, 29 internal sectional liners, 153 linear feet of 15/16-inch sanitary sewer replacement, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: John Willett (205)325-3060

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205)957-4151 or John Willett (Jefferson County) at (205)325-3060 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on June 6, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER May 23, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205)325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM STORAGE TANKS OVERFLOW IMPROVEMENTS

BWWB Project Number P.04562

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Contact: Matt Rocksvold, Sr. Engineer

Email: matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org

Office: 3600 1st Ave. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office Phone: 205-215-7391

Mandatory Pre-bid Conference: 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

Bids Due Date: No later than 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Late BIDS will be rejected.

The Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department seeks bids for the project named above and described below. Sealed bids shall be delivered to the BWW Engineering Department by June 5th, 2025, at 10 a.m., at which point they shall be opened and read publicly. No late bids will be accepted.

The Water Distribution System Storage Tanks Overflow Improvements project covers improvements on up to fifty-one storage tanks. This project includes, but is not limited to, the following scope of work:

Introducing air gaps in overflow lines and installation of stainless-steel screens. Installation of slip-on or insert duckbill valves, and cast-in-place manholes on the overflow lines.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after Monday May 5th, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening

A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held on the main campus at 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the Pre-bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-bid Conference is to present the conditions of the project sites, raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents, and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Following the Pre-bid Conference, prospective bidders shall also attend pre-arranged sample worksite visits for better understanding of the scope of work.

Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions will be taken until COB Thursday, May 29th, 2025. Prospective bidders shall email the questions to Matt Rocksvold @ Matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org. Any Addenda will be issued to all parties by COB Monday, June 2nd, 2025.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Announces the Availability of the Administrative Record for the

Fairfield Neighborhood Lead Site

Fairfield, Jefferson County, Alabama

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expanded the Fairfield Neighborhood Lead Superfund Site (the Site) from 18 to 38 residential properties that are in and around the City of Fairfield. The Site is an area that has been historically surrounded by iron and steel foundries operating. On December 10, 2021, the EPA received a petition from the Fairfield Environmental Justice Alliance for a Preliminary Assessment of hazards to public health and the environment associated with alleged releases from the facility, and other points and mobile sources impacting residential areas in the City of Fairfield.

The EPA completed the Preliminary Assessment of the Site on August 19, 2022. There were a small number of residential properties with lead or benzo(a)pyrene levels above the EPA’s Removal management Level. The EPA concluded its Site Inspection in May 2024 and determined that the Site will not be listed on the National Priorities List (NPL). A time-critical removal action for hazardous substances is necessary to protect human health and the environment. The EPA has coordinated all investigatory and response activities with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the City of Fairfield. The total cost for this action is estimated to be $ $4,907,960, which will be funded through the EPA.

The Administrative Record file includes documents that the EPA used to select the removal action. A removal action is a short-term cleanup intended to stabilize a site that poses an imminent and substantial threat to human health or the environment. Documents in the record may include, but are not limited to, preliminary assessment and inspection report, test results, and the Action Memorandum. All interested persons are encouraged to review the documents. The Administrative Record is available for public review at: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/CurSites/cadminrecord.cfm?id=0420772&doc=Y&colid=67692.

For further information, please contact one of the following individuals:

Lucas Montouchet Terry Stilman Zariah Lewis On-Scene Coordinator On-Scene Coordinator Community Involvement Coordinator (470) 728-9442 (404) 562-8748 (404) 562-8342 montouchet.luacs@epa.gov stilman.terry@epa.gov lewis.zariah@epa.gov

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Jefferson County through its Office of Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide architectural services associated with the Leeds Senior Center and the Center Point Hillcrest Manor Renovation Projects. Proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 p.m., Central Time on Friday, May 30, 2025.

RFP packets can be obtained at the address below:

Jefferson County Office of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., N. Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

For more information call Alfonso Holt at (205) 214-4002.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for HARTSELLE FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION NO. 1 for City of Hartselle, Alabama will be received until 2:00 PM CST Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the City of Hartselle Municipal Building Council Chambers located at 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640.

Hartselle Fire Department Station No. 1 Bid – LD #202408 for the locally funded project – Hartselle Fire Department Station No. 1 new 14,500 SF building housing equipment bays and sleeping quarters for the relocation of Fire Station No. 1. Material Characteristics shall align with the Existing Municipal Building aesthetic. To include brick, ACM Panels, aluminum storefront and butt glazing.

A bid bond payable to City of Hartselle, Alabama, in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at City of Hartselle, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 in the office of the Department of Development. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect for a non-refundable fee of $10 per digital copy of the drawings and specifications in PDF format. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawings sheets will be provided. Drawings and specifications may be acquired at the office of Architect, Leonard Design P.C., 115 Second Avenue NE, Cullman, Alabama 35055. Any inquiries regarding this project bid may be addressed in writing and mailed to LeonardDesign, PC at address indicated above or emailed to Leonard Design at admin@leonarddesign.net.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his or her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

No bidder may withdraw his or her bid within thirty (30) days after the opening thereof.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the project site located at 575 Shull Road NE, Hartselle, Alabama 35640, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Pre-qualification of Contractor is required for this project. Contractor must submit a completed AIA Form # A305 – Contractor Qualifications questionnaire and attachments to Architect on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the project site prior to admission into pre-bid meeting indicated above.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. All bidders must submit with his or her bid, a statement identifying the drawings and/or addendums encompassed by the bid amount.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Architect (Engineer) and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to City of Hartselle, ATTN: Rita S. Lee, City Clerk-Controller, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION NO.1 PROJECT.”

The City of Hartselle(Local Awarding Authority)

Leonard Design P.C.(Architect)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for HARTSELLE LIBRARY AND EVENT CENTER for City of Hartselle, Alabama will be received until 2:00 PM CST Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the City of Hartselle Municipal Building Council Chambers located at 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640.

Hartselle Library and Event Center – LD #202409 for the locally funded project – Hartselle Library and Event Center new construction shall consist of two new buildings connected by a common outdoor area. Building A will be an Event Center consisting of approximately 13,624 SF and Building B will be a Library consisting of approximately 7,808 SF. Both structures are intended to have a connection to the outdoor area via a covered canopy; this space shall consist of approximately 5,000 SF. Material Characteristics shall align with the Existing Municipal Building aesthetic. To include brick, aluminum panels, aluminum storefront, butt glazing and Ceraclad siding.

A bid bond payable to City of Hartselle, Alabama, in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at City of Hartselle, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 in the office of the Department of Development. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect for a non-refundable fee of $10 per digital copy of the drawings and specifications in PDF format. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawings sheets will be provided. Drawings and specifications may be acquired at the office of Architect, Leonard Design P.C., 115 Second Avenue NE, Cullman, Alabama 35055. Any inquiries regarding this project bid may be addressed in writing and mailed to LeonardDesign, PC at address indicated above or emailed to Leonard Design at admin@leonarddesign.net.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his or her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

No bidder may withdraw his or her bid within thirty (30) days after the opening thereof.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the project site located at 413/415 Sparkman Street, Hartselle, Alabama 35640, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11:10 a.m. CST. Pre-qualification of Contractor is required for this project. Contractor must submit a completed AIA Form # A305 – Contractor Qualifications questionnaire and attachments to Architect on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the project site prior to admission into pre-bid meeting indicated above.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. All bidders must submit with his or her bid, a statement identifying the drawings and/or addendums encompassed by the bid amount.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Architect (Engineer) and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to City of Hartselle, ATTN: Rita S. Lee, City Clerk-Controller, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR LIBRARY / EVENT CENTER PROJECT.”

The City of Hartselle (Local Awarding Authority)

Leonard Design P.C. (Architect)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Abandoned Vehicle

I have an abandoned 2007 Cadillac Escalade (vin 1GYFK63857R144278) set for auction 6/13/25 contact 205-337-3873 for more info

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Facilities Director, Stan Cordrey on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital at UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Facilities Director, scordrey@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB UNIT PRICE LABOR AND TIME AND MATERIALS CONTRACT

For The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital (“Owner”)

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: 250776

SCOPE OF WORK:

From time to time the Owner needs general contractors and construction trade labor to perform small, emergency, or special circumstances construction projects. Time being of the essence, the amount, type, and duration of labor required varies from project to project, and from trade to trade, and therefore the Owner is requesting annualized unit price trade labor rates from contractors using experienced employees or experienced subcontractors to provide this supplemental labor on an hourly basis.

Work may include interior renovations and maintenance including demolition, general construction, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection, and electrical work, maintenance, and modular furniture modifications. Work will be performed within the operating hospital facility using appropriate levels of infection control measures and the contractor should have experience with the implementation and maintenance of infection and dust control measures and interim life safety measures in a hospital environment as well as experience in performing construction in an operating facility.

BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Bidders (general contracting, electrical, flooring, resinous flooring, painting, asbestos abatement, plumbing and HVAC) interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the bidder’s current Alabama General Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process for the contract they are bidding on and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective bidder’s pre-qualification package must be received by the Owner’s Facilities Director no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented bidders only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the project for which they are submitting a bid. Each prospective bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about June 6, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project specifications may be examined at the following location:

UAB:

UAB Health System Facilities

Daniel Building 8th floor

15 20th Street South

Birmingham Alabama 35233

JVann Martin, MBA

Vice President 205-975-0069

jvmartin@uabmc.edu

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Alicia Pughsley, AIA

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at Construct Connect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-4, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 2024 (by Act 2021-485). The Bid Date is June 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project/trade being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Stan Cordrey, Facilities Manager, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 24, 2025 will be returned unopened.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on June 10, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the Large Conference Room, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on the 8th floor. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

AbHZline Note!!Please ALWAYS separate All ] or words) If this line is the Subject for following ads. (EOH) (Royal Cup Logo) and Montevallo logo (Apartment Rent Logo) Driver (logo for Maverick Transportation) BE SURE TO USE THE EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY LOGO!

____________________________

MERCHANDISE

____________________________

I have a Amana washer and dryer, Stainless steel Kenmore refrigerator, king side bed with dresser mirror detached, and a small kitchen table for sale $1,300.

(( This may come out I am waiting for payment. ))

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Software Engineer

Regions Bank seeks a Software Engineer in Birmingham, AL resp for oversee app dev, modif, & maint of apps. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE, or closely rltd fld + 7 yrs exp in rltd computer occup. Telecommut is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901066

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DEBRA CRAIG; ANDREW BERRY; ANTONIO CRAIG; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 19, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block 27, according to the Survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2016132661 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 27 EAST BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-4-008-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901065

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BOBBY L. WALKER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 19, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Northern 42 feet of Lot 3, in Block 1, according to the survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 7 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2016085165 as follows: N 42 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 1 EAST BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-4-025-013.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901116

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID F. LEE; O.M.C., INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 44 and 45, in Block 9, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 14, Page 3, except that part of Lot 45 which was sold off in deed recorded in Volume 3528, Page 283, in the Office aforesaid, and said excepted part being more fully described as follows: Beginning at the SE corner of Lot 45, and run thence in a Northerly direction along the East line of said Lot 45, 119.67 feet to the Southerly line (margin) of an alley running East and West through said Block 9; thence in a Westerly direction an angle to the left 95 degrees 19 minutes along the Southerly line of said alley for a distance of 6 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and in a straight line to point of beginning, being a triangular strip off the Easterly side of said Lot 45, fronting 6 feet on said alley and extending Southerly to naught at the Southeast corner of said lot.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2017118382 as follows: BEG 60 FT E OF NE INTER OF DRUID HILL DR & 20TH ST N THENCE N-120.7 FT E-100 FT S-128S FT W-81.5 FT TO P O B BEING LOT 44 & PART OF 45 FT BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901119

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DL MORTGAGE CORPORATION; ESTATE OF ROBERT LEE CRAWFORD; SEARCY JEAN CRAWFORD; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 5, in Block 10, according to the survey of Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111383 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 10 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY CO 6TH ADD TO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-017-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901360.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NIKI ANISSA BRAGGS and ANDRE F. BRAGGS, as heirs of CLERO AND MARY BRAGGS a/k/a CLERO AND MARY BRAGG; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLERO BRAGGS a/k/a CLERO BRAGG; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY BRAGGS a/k/a MARY BRAGG; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 428 12th Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-017-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 39, according to the Survey of Fountain Heights, property of C. J. McCary, Trustee, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 79, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017106683 as follows: LOT 39 C J MCCARY SUB)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901433.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JEFFERY T. RUSSELL a/k/a JEFF RUSSELL; HARTFORD UNDERWRITERS INSURANCE COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 717 11th Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-021-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 5, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Spaulding, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 261 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion of subject property conveyed to the State of Alabama in Volume 6823, page 228, Volume 6823, page 294 and Volume 6823, page 293, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 201512300118799 as follows: P O B 200 FT W OF THE S W INTER OF 7TH ST & W 11TH CT TH W 50 FT ALG W 11TH CT TH S 165S FT TO I-59 TH S E 51S FT ALG I-59 TH N 173S FT TO P O B BEING LOT 5 BLK 12 SPAULDING SECT 27 TWSP 17 S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901356.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STEVETTE CRANE; ALABAMA POWER COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 216 11th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-34-1-002-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 13 and 14, Block 12, according to Dr. J.R. Smith’s Addition to Birmingham called (North) Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham, Division) Less and except that portion of Subject Property conveyed to the City of Birmingham by deed recorded in Volume 1238, page 588, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074305 as follows: LOTS 13 & 14 BLK 12 SMITHFIELD (NORTH))

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901362.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STEVE LICHTER; ANTHONY G. MCCURDY; SANDRA E. MCCURDY; NATIONAL LOAN INVESTORS L.P.; UNITED PROPERTY INVESTORS, LTD.; MAZER APPLIANCE, INC. f/k/a MAZER’S DISCOUNT HOME CENTER, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1809 19th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-005-028.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, according to the W. J. Vann Survey of Bellevue, as recorded in Volume 74, Page 362, record of deeds, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095424 as follows: LOT 12 W J VANN BELLEVUE SEC 23 TP 17 R 3)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB North Pavilion Omnicell Carousel Renovation at 1802 6th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GHAFARI Associates LLC, 2170 Highland Ave Suite 220, Birmingham, AL 35205.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Roebuck GC Cart Path Resurfacing; ENG #204-003 for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Graymont Avenue Resurfacing: Arkadelphia Road to 15th St W at #800 to #500 Graymont Ave W Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Center Place Area Water Main Replace p.04112 Center St, 1st Pl W, 1st St W, Center Pl W, 37th Ave W, and 39th Ave W for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Lewis Park for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Birmingham Owners), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham, AL (Architect).

Southeastern Sealcoating

(contractor)

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

(Business Address)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB Emergency Department Triage Expansion at Highlands 3rd Floor at 1201 11th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that B & B Roofing, Inc , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Waterproofing Repairs) of Birmingham Museum of Art for the City of Birmingham and City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects.

B & B Roofing, Inc.

PO Box 457, Saginaw, AL 35137

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. is proud to announce the successful completion of the renovation project at Crump Senior Center for the City of Montgomery.

The comprehensive renovation project, aimed at enhancing the facility for the city’s senior community, was completed on schedule and to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. The revitalized Crump Senior Center now offers an improved and

welcoming environment for the citizens of Montgomery to enjoy wellness, recreation, and fellowship.

In celebration of this milestone, the City of Montgomery hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 8th, officially reopening the space to the public. City officials, community members, and representatives from A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. were in

attendance to commemorate the occasion.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. remains committed to building stronger

communities through excellence in construction and project delivery. We are honored to have contributed to a project that will benefit Montgomery’s senior residents for years to come.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by UAB PM Darren Kruty on behalf of the Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Health System, Sr. Assoc. Vice President, UAB Hospital, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and cc’d to nthompson@pooleandcompany.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and one flash drive to be delivered within 24 hours.

CEH CHILLED WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes connecting to the existing UAB CH/CHR lines in the penthouse to replace the existing MOB chillers, replacing an existing air handler, and removal of abandoned roof mounted equipment. The project will be performed in an occupied building at Callahan Eye Hospital. All shutdowns must be coordinated accordingly with CEH and UAB. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. General Contractors and Mechanical Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified must have demonstrable knowledge and experience as a General Contractor (not as CM) with similar projects in an operating Hospital, and must demonstrate experience with the implementation, monitoring and management of Infection Control Measures and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor on similar projects. The UAB Callahan Eye Hospital is located at 1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor and Mechanical Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to nthompson@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

POOLE & COMPANY ARCHITECTS, PC

1827 1ST AVE NORTH, SUITE 100

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

(205) 326-2206

(205) 326-2201

nthompson@pooleandcompany.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at the Construct Connect Plan Room, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 3600 Fourth Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). Bids will be received until Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 2:00pm local time at the Callahan Eye Hospital, 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Bid proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, bid proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bid proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bid proposals received after the day and time listed above will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory pre-bid conference for pre-qualified Prime General Contractor’s will be held at the Callahan Eye Hospital, 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 16, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

Clean Linen Renovation to Support ED Expansion

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225027

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the construction of a new clean linen storage room and reconfiguration of an existing materials management space on the 3rd floor of the UAB North Pavilion building. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the new construction. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 16, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 23, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 23, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 10, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 28, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 48-25 “HVAC PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES FOR ESD”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 05/12/025 for “HVAC PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES FOR ESD”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Joy McDowell.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 10:00 AM (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse or by TEAMS. The meeting information is contained in the bid

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time,

Friday, May 23, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Wing 7th Floor Reading Rooms

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H235012

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation for two new reading rooms, a portable imaging room, and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $300,000-$500,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 23, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about

May 28, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

June 19, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9648634), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2021 AMP02 IRONDALE 21ST STREET SOUTH AND 2ND AVENUE SOUTH SSO ABATEMENT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes removal, replacement and relocation of approximately 3,200 linear feet of gravity sanitary sewer line with proposed sizes ranging from 8-inch to 18-inch, which includes a dry jack and bore of an existing railroad crossing; installation of approximately 13 manholes; existing service lateral reconnections; connections of new sanitary sewer pipe to the existing system; asphalt paving; and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection in the following locations:

Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Colyn Bradley at (205) 325-5123

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is three hundred sixty- five (365) consecutive calendar days from

the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Colyn Bradley (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-5123 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday, May 23, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS. TO PRE-QUALIFY WITH THE DEPARTMENT AND TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, EACH PROSPECTIVE BIDDER MUST FURNISH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF COMPETENCY AND EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO THE COUNTY.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER FRIDAY, MAY 16, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE- QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services Jefferson County, Alabama

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson

County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9656295), until 2:00 P.M. local time on

Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP06 – LARGE DIAMETER SANITARY SEWER CONDITION ASSESSMENT (PRUDES AND TURKEY CREEK TRUNKS). Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the condition assessment of approximately 37,629 linear feet of 8-inch to 30-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipe using closed-circuit television (CCTV); 30,644 linear feet of 36-inch to 48-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipe using CCTV; sonar and laser profiling equipment; and 284 manhole inspections using NASSCO MACP Level 2 CCTV.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Jacob Gunter at 205-325-8725 ext. 7402

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.comfor assistance with navigating the website and digital project information

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this Project. The

Contract Time for this Project is two hundred seventy (270) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video

conference on Wednesday, June 04, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is

MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The

conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct

invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer,

email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical

difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Jacob Gunter (Jefferson County) at 205-325-8725 ext. 7402 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad

Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com

no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on June 06, 2025. All questions must be in writing on

Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

All prospective Bidders must complete and submit a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” to Hazen and Sawyer, Attention: Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Two Chase Corporate Drive, Suite 170, Birmingham, Alabama 35244. The deadline for the submission of a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” is May 23, 2025, at 5:00p.m. local time.

The “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” shall fully address, in the same sequence, each of the following items:

Location, telephone number, and fax number of the prospective Bidder’s headquarters and other offices in Alabama

List jurisdictions and trade categories in which the prospective Bidder is legally qualified to do business. List all applicable license numbers.

A list of at least three (3) large diameter (24 inches and greater) sanitary sewer cleaning and condition assessment projects similar in size (a minimum of 100,000 LF assessed per project) and scope to 2022 AMP06 Large Diameter Sanitary Sewer Condition Assessment that have been completed by the prospective Bidder in the last five (5) years utilizing NASSCO PACP CCTV, sonar, and laser profiling equipment. Include the name of the project; project description; name, telephone number, and email address of the project’s owner and engineer; contract amount; start and completion dates; and percentage of work performed by the Bidder’s own forces.

For each of the projects listed in Item 3, a sample data set that includes at least five (5) CCTV videos, digital sonar results, a laser profiling summary, and a report in PDF file format that summarizes the results from either the overall project or an individual sub-basin located within the project

Any software necessary to fully view the sample data sets in the same manner as the standard deliverables required to be submitted in Section 33 01 32 – Large Diameter Sanitary Sewer Multi-Sensor Assessment

A list and description of all judgments, claims, and suits pending or outstanding against the prospective Bidder that are associated with the projects listed in Item 3

A list of all lawsuits associated with the projects listed in Item 3 filed by the prospective Bidder

A list of names and experience records of key project management personnel, field supervision personnel, and field laborers proposed to work on this Project. Experience records for proposed personnel shall demonstrate compliance with the required qualifications specified in Section 33 01 32 – Large Diameter Sanitary Sewer Multi-Sensor Assessment.

List any restrictions placed on the prospective Bidder by local, state, or federal government barring the Bidder from doing work for those bodies.

Provide a statement of bonding capacity from Surety Company.

List major construction equipment currently owned or leased by prospective Bidder, including the CCTV, HD Images, sonar, and laser profiling equipment proposed for pipe condition assessment. Indicate age of each item of condition assessment equipment and practical limitations for use of the condition assessment equipment in a sanitary sewer pipe, including:

Minimum freeboard required for use of the CCTV, HD Images, and laser profiling equipment

Minimum wastewater depth required for use of the sonar equipment

Maximum allowable wastewater velocity to obtain accurate multi-sensor data

Attach prospective Bidder’s financial statement from the most recent fiscal year.

Attach any other pertinent documentation to substantiate prospective Bidder’s competence and financial responsibility.

The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the prospective Bidder to perform the Work, and the prospective Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such prospective Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such prospective Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the Work under this Contract. Such evidence should include, but not be limited to, successful completion of three (3) projects as the prime contractor within the last five (5) years. The “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” will be rejected if this requirement is not met.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Special General Election, to fill the Alabama Senate District 5 vacancy, will be held at designated District 5 polling locations on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Special General Election will be held June 24, 2025. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Jefferson County Operations Center, located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35217.

The qualified candidates for this special general election are hereby listed in alphabetical order:

Ryan Cagle

Matt Woods

Judge of Probate

Yashiba Glenn Blanchard

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

PROBATE COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY

716 RICHARD ARRINGTON, JR. BLVD. N., BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35203

YASHIBA GLENN BLANCHARD, JUDGE

CHIEF ELECTION OFFICIAL, JEFFERSON COUNTY

205-325-5203

April 29, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Special General Election, to fill the Alabama State Senate District 5 vacancy, will be held at designated District 5 polling locations on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Pursuant to the provisions of § 21-4-23, Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that:

Instructions, printed in large type, will be conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

Each polling place shall have an Express Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

Absentee ballots are available to any disabled or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on election day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot are the same as for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

Any disabled or elderly individual who, because of handicap or age, requires assistance in casting a vote, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist in the casting of the vote.

Further, § 17-9-13(a), Code of Alabama (1975) states, “Any person who wishes assistance in voting may receive assistance from any persons the voter chooses except the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, or an office or agent of the voter’s union.”

Judge of Probate

Yashiba Glenn Blanchard

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9652839), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2024 AMP11 – DEBARDELEBEN Ave. and 54th St. COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 598 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 30 laterals with excavation, 31,345 linear feet of 8-inch, 10-inch, 12-inch, and 15-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 1,008 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, 29 internal sectional liners, 153 linear feet of 15/16-inch sanitary sewer replacement, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: John Willett (205)325-3060

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205)957-4151 or John Willett (Jefferson County) at (205)325-3060 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on June 6, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER May 23, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205)325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM STORAGE TANKS OVERFLOW IMPROVEMENTS

BWWB Project Number P.04562

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Contact: Matt Rocksvold, Sr. Engineer

Email: matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org

Office: 3600 1st Ave. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office Phone: 205-215-7391

Mandatory Pre-bid Conference: 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

Bids Due Date: No later than 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Late BIDS will be rejected.

The Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department seeks bids for the project named above and described below. Sealed bids shall be delivered to the BWW Engineering Department by June 5th, 2025, at 10 a.m., at which point they shall be opened and read publicly. No late bids will be accepted.

The Water Distribution System Storage Tanks Overflow Improvements project covers improvements on up to fifty-one storage tanks. This project includes, but is not limited to, the following scope of work:

Introducing air gaps in overflow lines and installation of stainless-steel screens. Installation of slip-on or insert duckbill valves, and cast-in-place manholes on the overflow lines.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after Monday May 5th, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening

A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held on the main campus at 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the Pre-bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-bid Conference is to present the conditions of the project sites, raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents, and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Following the Pre-bid Conference, prospective bidders shall also attend pre-arranged sample worksite visits for better understanding of the scope of work.

Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions will be taken until COB Thursday, May 29th, 2025. Prospective bidders shall email the questions to Matt Rocksvold @ Matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org. Any Addenda will be issued to all parties by COB Monday, June 2nd, 2025.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Announces the Availability of the Administrative Record for the

Fairfield Neighborhood Lead Site

Fairfield, Jefferson County, Alabama

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expanded the Fairfield Neighborhood Lead Superfund Site (the Site) from 18 to 38 residential properties that are in and around the City of Fairfield. The Site is an area that has been historically surrounded by iron and steel foundries operating. On December 10, 2021, the EPA received a petition from the Fairfield Environmental Justice Alliance for a Preliminary Assessment of hazards to public health and the environment associated with alleged releases from the facility, and other points and mobile sources impacting residential areas in the City of Fairfield.

The EPA completed the Preliminary Assessment of the Site on August 19, 2022. There were a small number of residential properties with lead or benzo(a)pyrene levels above the EPA’s Removal management Level. The EPA concluded its Site Inspection in May 2024 and determined that the Site will not be listed on the National Priorities List (NPL). A time-critical removal action for hazardous substances is necessary to protect human health and the environment. The EPA has coordinated all investigatory and response activities with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the City of Fairfield. The total cost for this action is estimated to be $ $4,907,960, which will be funded through the EPA.

The Administrative Record file includes documents that the EPA used to select the removal action. A removal action is a short-term cleanup intended to stabilize a site that poses an imminent and substantial threat to human health or the environment. Documents in the record may include, but are not limited to, preliminary assessment and inspection report, test results, and the Action Memorandum. All interested persons are encouraged to review the documents. The Administrative Record is available for public review at: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/CurSites/cadminrecord.cfm?id=0420772&doc=Y&colid=67692.

For further information, please contact one of the following individuals:

Lucas Montouchet Terry Stilman Zariah Lewis On-Scene Coordinator On-Scene Coordinator Community Involvement Coordinator (470) 728-9442 (404) 562-8748 (404) 562-8342 montouchet.luacs@epa.gov stilman.terry@epa.gov lewis.zariah@epa.gov

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Jefferson County through its Office of Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide architectural services associated with the Leeds Senior Center and the Center Point Hillcrest Manor Renovation Projects. Proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 p.m., Central Time on Friday, May 30, 2025.

RFP packets can be obtained at the address below:

Jefferson County Office of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., N. Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

For more information call Alfonso Holt at (205) 214-4002.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for HARTSELLE FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION NO. 1 for City of Hartselle, Alabama will be received until 2:00 PM CST Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the City of Hartselle Municipal Building Council Chambers located at 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640.

Hartselle Fire Department Station No. 1 Bid – LD #202408 for the locally funded project – Hartselle Fire Department Station No. 1 new 14,500 SF building housing equipment bays and sleeping quarters for the relocation of Fire Station No. 1. Material Characteristics shall align with the Existing Municipal Building aesthetic. To include brick, ACM Panels, aluminum storefront and butt glazing.

A bid bond payable to City of Hartselle, Alabama, in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at City of Hartselle, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 in the office of the Department of Development. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect for a non-refundable fee of $10 per digital copy of the drawings and specifications in PDF format. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawings sheets will be provided. Drawings and specifications may be acquired at the office of Architect, Leonard Design P.C., 115 Second Avenue NE, Cullman, Alabama 35055. Any inquiries regarding this project bid may be addressed in writing and mailed to LeonardDesign, PC at address indicated above or emailed to Leonard Design at admin@leonarddesign.net.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his or her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

No bidder may withdraw his or her bid within thirty (30) days after the opening thereof.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the project site located at 575 Shull Road NE, Hartselle, Alabama 35640, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Pre-qualification of Contractor is required for this project. Contractor must submit a completed AIA Form # A305 – Contractor Qualifications questionnaire and attachments to Architect on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the project site prior to admission into pre-bid meeting indicated above.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. All bidders must submit with his or her bid, a statement identifying the drawings and/or addendums encompassed by the bid amount.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Architect (Engineer) and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to City of Hartselle, ATTN: Rita S. Lee, City Clerk-Controller, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION NO.1 PROJECT.”

The City of Hartselle(Local Awarding Authority)

Leonard Design P.C.(Architect)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for HARTSELLE LIBRARY AND EVENT CENTER for City of Hartselle, Alabama will be received until 2:00 PM CST Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the City of Hartselle Municipal Building Council Chambers located at 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640.

Hartselle Library and Event Center – LD #202409 for the locally funded project – Hartselle Library and Event Center new construction shall consist of two new buildings connected by a common outdoor area. Building A will be an Event Center consisting of approximately 13,624 SF and Building B will be a Library consisting of approximately 7,808 SF. Both structures are intended to have a connection to the outdoor area via a covered canopy; this space shall consist of approximately 5,000 SF. Material Characteristics shall align with the Existing Municipal Building aesthetic. To include brick, aluminum panels, aluminum storefront, butt glazing and Ceraclad siding.

A bid bond payable to City of Hartselle, Alabama, in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at City of Hartselle, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 in the office of the Department of Development. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect for a non-refundable fee of $10 per digital copy of the drawings and specifications in PDF format. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawings sheets will be provided. Drawings and specifications may be acquired at the office of Architect, Leonard Design P.C., 115 Second Avenue NE, Cullman, Alabama 35055. Any inquiries regarding this project bid may be addressed in writing and mailed to LeonardDesign, PC at address indicated above or emailed to Leonard Design at admin@leonarddesign.net.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his or her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

No bidder may withdraw his or her bid within thirty (30) days after the opening thereof.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the project site located at 413/415 Sparkman Street, Hartselle, Alabama 35640, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11:10 a.m. CST. Pre-qualification of Contractor is required for this project. Contractor must submit a completed AIA Form # A305 – Contractor Qualifications questionnaire and attachments to Architect on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the project site prior to admission into pre-bid meeting indicated above.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. All bidders must submit with his or her bid, a statement identifying the drawings and/or addendums encompassed by the bid amount.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Architect (Engineer) and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to City of Hartselle, ATTN: Rita S. Lee, City Clerk-Controller, 611 Chestnut Street NW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR LIBRARY / EVENT CENTER PROJECT.”

The City of Hartselle (Local Awarding Authority)

Leonard Design P.C. (Architect)

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

Abandoned Vehicle

I have an abandoned 2007 Cadillac Escalade (vin 1GYFK63857R144278) set for auction 6/13/25 contact 205-337-3873 for more info

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Facilities Director, Stan Cordrey on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital at UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Facilities Director, scordrey@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB UNIT PRICE LABOR AND TIME AND MATERIALS CONTRACT

For The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital (“Owner”)

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: 250776

SCOPE OF WORK:

From time to time the Owner needs general contractors and construction trade labor to perform small, emergency, or special circumstances construction projects. Time being of the essence, the amount, type, and duration of labor required varies from project to project, and from trade to trade, and therefore the Owner is requesting annualized unit price trade labor rates from contractors using experienced employees or experienced subcontractors to provide this supplemental labor on an hourly basis.

Work may include interior renovations and maintenance including demolition, general construction, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection, and electrical work, maintenance, and modular furniture modifications. Work will be performed within the operating hospital facility using appropriate levels of infection control measures and the contractor should have experience with the implementation and maintenance of infection and dust control measures and interim life safety measures in a hospital environment as well as experience in performing construction in an operating facility.

BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Bidders (general contracting, electrical, flooring, resinous flooring, painting, asbestos abatement, plumbing and HVAC) interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the bidder’s current Alabama General Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process for the contract they are bidding on and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective bidder’s pre-qualification package must be received by the Owner’s Facilities Director no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented bidders only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the project for which they are submitting a bid. Each prospective bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about June 6, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project specifications may be examined at the following location:

UAB:

UAB Health System Facilities

Daniel Building 8th floor

15 20th Street South

Birmingham Alabama 35233

JVann Martin, MBA

Vice President 205-975-0069

jvmartin@uabmc.edu

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Alicia Pughsley, AIA

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at Construct Connect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-4, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 2024 (by Act 2021-485). The Bid Date is June 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project/trade being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Stan Cordrey, Facilities Manager, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 24, 2025 will be returned unopened.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on June 10, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the Large Conference Room, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on the 8th floor. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/8/2025

______________________________

