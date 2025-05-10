After Starring at UAB and Red Mountain Theatres, Jalen Kirkman Headed to NYC

Jalen Kirkman loves to tell stories, and he has helped tell some great ones while studying at the University of Alabama at Birmingham .

First, Kirkman, 22, was in the UAB Department of Theatre’s production of “Godspell” as Jesus, then in “A New Brain” as Roger and “Into the Woods” as Baker. Fresh from playing cool guy on campus Adam in “Freaky Friday,” last year he played policeman Eddie Souther in “Sister Act,” both presented by Theatre UAB’s historic professional collaboration with Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre Company.

In between, Kirkman worked with Red Mountain Theatre in “Dreamgirls” as C.C. White, “Holiday Spectacular” in 2023, and 2024, “The Color Purple” and “The Donna Summer Musical.” At Maine State Music Theatre, he was John Thayer in “Titanic” and in the ensemble for “9 to 5.” For Fulton Theatre, he played Dickon in “The Secret Garden: In Concert” and was in the ensemble for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” He also made news in his own story, by entering, and winning, a national competition for young voices singing classic music.

Kirkman performed the national anthem and UAB alma mater at the Saturday morning commencement May 3 at Bartow Arena. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from the College of Arts and Sciences on a Personalized Path in the UAB Honors College. He studied with Head of Musical Theatre Valerie Accetta, faculty in the college’s Department of Music, and Department of Theatre professors Dennis McLernon, Jack Cannon and Roy Lightner, who is also artistic director at Red Mountain Theatre and with whom Kirkman trained in dance. Kirkman performed in the Department of Theatre’s student tour group, a company of students who regularly travel to schools and community venues during the school year to present performances. He got the chance to work on staff at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center with the facility’s house management team for another perspective on performance.

A big moment — and big break — came in 2024 when he was selected as a finalist in the “NextGen National: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow” contest presented by the American Pops Orchestra at Lincoln Center. The final 10 vocalists were chosen from 240 student submissions in 112 colleges. Competitors participate in NextGen free of charge but are required to use older music from before the 1970s.

Each finalist received an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City to attend master classes and events and work with professional artists, then perform live at Lincoln Center for the final competition. Kirkman’s family including parents Tera and Eric Kirkman and brother Justin Kirkman went with him to New York, along with UAB students and graduates Kiersten David, Mac Baxter and Bri Hernandez.

Kirkman first performed “Guess Who I Saw Today,” a jazz classic sung first by Nancy Wilson and more recently by Samara Joy — a performing artist he was able later to experience live in concert at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. For the final competition, he performed “Night Song” from the Sammy Davis Jr. musical “Golden Boy” and “Fascinating Rhythm” by Ella Fitzgerald. Four judges, along with the audience, voted for the winners, and Kirkman was named the top vocalist from across the country. He was awarded the Chip Hand Prize for Vocal Excellence, which carries a $10,000 award and performance opportunities with the American Pops Orchestra.

Kirkman’s technique and talent are outstanding, but what is most remarkable about him is his devotion to his community, Accetta says.

“He shows up for all of his classmates and collaborators, and he says yes to every opportunity,” Accetta said. “He leads with gratitude and an open heart, and it has been a privilege to work with him these last four years.”

After graduation, this summer he will work at Music Theatre Wichita in “Crazy for You,” “Something Rotten” and “Newsies.” After signing with the talent agency Hudson Artists Agency based in New York, he will move to New York City this fall to pursue his career full time.

Kirkman says he is “over the moon” about getting to move to New York. His agents will continue submitting him for projects both in the city and across the country, something he is very excited for, he says.

“It can be very daunting when you start to think about the level of talent that thrives there and not to even mention the rent prices, but it’s all worth it,” Kirkman said. “Something about being immersed in the culture and art of New York City charges my soul in a way I have not felt before, and I am excited to be living in that full time.”

How he chose UAB is a story Kirkman says he loves telling prospective students.

Accetta visited his high school in Florence, Alabama, when he was a sophomore and did a master class during which he and several students sang. The next year, he attended the Southeastern Theater Conference to audition for different colleges and get ready for senior year.

“The audition set up for that is like a cattle-call type thing,” Kirkman said. “You walk up and are in front of hundreds of different colleges, hundreds of different people who could potentially be interested in you. But I walked on stage, stood in the middle and looked out in the audience, and we locked eyes. She kind of recognized me and smiled a little bit and that just kind of took off any nerves. After the audition, she called me back to talk a little bit more and immediately remembered who I was, came up, gave me a hug and everything, and it was just like catching up with a friend. And so immediately from that point I knew UAB was going to see me more as a person, as Jalen and as who I am, rather than just someone offering up, talent or money or something like that.”

UAB Theatre is supportive and collaborative, and that has resonated with him throughout his time here.

“I don’t think I would be where I am now as a person or as an artist without the time I spent at UAB,” Kirkman said. “The individual love and care that I have received from all the faculty and staff who I have crossed paths with will always stick with me and continues to inspire me to lead with the same love and care in life and in the workplace as well. I will forever be a proud Blazer.”