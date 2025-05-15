PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

THIS IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH! (Listen and help when or how you can!)

TODAY, THURSDAY MAY 15…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**MOLTEN MOMENTS – FROM STEEL TO STAGE: THE HISTORY OF THEATRE IN BIRMINGHAM with Guest Speaker JENNIFER JACQUESS (Red Mountain Theatre), 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Vulcan Park & Museum. FREE. Register to reserve tickets. This is an after-hours series featuring engaging curatorial talks with artifacts and historical themes tied to Birmingham’s past. Call 205-933-1409 for more.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SNAKE AND THE RABBIT, SCOTT IVEY AND NOAH MAC at The Nick.

**CAMGIRL WITH DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**2025 TOI ANNUAL CONCERT FUNDRAISER at Saturn.

**BILLY WAYNE DAVIS at the Upstairs Comedy Series at Avondale Brewing Co.

**HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD at Iron City.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…MAY 16

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE, 6 p.m. at Legion Field Stadium for boys and girls ages 5-12. It is a 6-week season with games played on Fridays for regular season and playoff games. For more information call 205-254-2391.

**ZOMBIE: FRIZZI 2 FULCI – COMPOSER’S CUT LIVE at Saturn.

**FREE: ZOMBIE RAVE With RADISH & BLUPRINT at Saturn.

**BO LEE & FOXHOUND STRING BAND at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with ZEN FORCE at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 17…

**HARMONY & HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Arlington Historic House. FREE, with food, massages, fitness classes, wellness activities and games for the family. There will be vendors, health and beauty giveaways and a farmer’s market in District 6.

**BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS TOURS FOR MEMBERS ONLY in the Japanese Garden with Julia Adams at 10 a.m., Bruno Vegetable Garden with Katelyn Bahr at 11 a.m. and Kaul Wildflower Garden with Keith Turney at Noon.

**TK3 FOUNDATION 2nd ANNUAL YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP, registration at 8:45 p.m., event is from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for ages 6-14. Must bring cleats and running shoes. FREE.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**PYNK BEARD at Avondale Park, 5-6 p.m. FREE

**Q DOT, JAXXON & FRIENDS at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**THE MIDNIGHT EFFECT: PROM OF DOOM at Saturn.

**THE MOLLY RINGWALDS at the Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY, MAY 18…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SAM FRAMPTON with SKYLER DAVIS at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**ROCK FOR your RIGHTS benefitting BIRMINGHAM INDIVISIBLE with JASON GRUBBS, THE AMAZING LIVE SEA MONKEYS, EARTH TO ALICE, ABUSEMENTS and BLOOD MOON RIOT at Saturn.

MONDAY, MAY 19…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORYSLAM: ONLY IN BIRMINGHAM.

TUESDAY, MAY 20…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**SARAH AND THE SUNDAYS with RAT TALLY at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…, MAY 21

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**ENEMY OF FATE, BITTER ROUTE, SLXCK SHEEP and COLD PROMISE at The Nick

**TVS OF TERROR presents STAFF PICKS 2025 (FREE) ‘TREMORS’ at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY, MAY 22…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SEVERED SUN, THE JAKE DIAL BAND, ZERO DARK THIRTY & KARKAZA at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**(FREE) OFFICIAL SUN RA DAY AFTERPARTY at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 23….

**(FREE) SUN RA IN THE MAGIC CITY at Saturn.

**PARTY ICONIC presents: HOT TO GO at Saturn.

**SUN RA FEST featuring THE SUN RA ARKESTRA at the Nick.

**MINI KISS at Iron City.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

SUN RA FESTIVAL May 21 – 24 is where you want to be Wednesday through Saturday.

**WEDNESDAY – Sidewalk Cinema and Southern Music Center presents: SPACE IS THE PLACE + SUN RA Film, 7 p.m. ALSO, House of Found Objects After Party at 10 p.m.

**THURSDAY – Seasick Records Albums + Poster signing at 12 p.m., Educational Program at Saturn, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame presents: SUN RA DAY CELEBRATION featuring Sun Ra’s Arkestra Lie at the Carver Theatre + Cassandra Griffen Photo Exhibit, and the Saturn After Party featuring Vishnu, Davis and Haleigh at 10:30 p.m.

**FRIDAY – Educational Program, The Nick presents: AN EVENING WITH THE ARKESTRA and the Elysian Gardens After Party, 9:30 p.m.

**SATURDAY – East Village Arts Presents: Craig Legg’s ARK IN TOWN: PAINTINGS OF SUN RA ARKESTRA PAST AND PRESENT Exhibit + Sun Ra Art Collective + Moon Stew Pot Luck Lunch + DJ sets by The Audiovore and The Shire Shot ( DJ SUAZE and DJ RAHDU) (NOTE: Things may change due to weather, etc.) For more, contact 205-880-7381 Ext 3. At the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame.

FOR LOVERS OF GOLF…

**TODAY through SUNDAY – REGIONS TRADITION is one of the Top Golf destinations in Alabama at the Greystone Golf & Country Club.. Gates Open TODAY and Friday at 9 a.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. Free admission for kids 15 and under with a ticketed adult as well as all active/retired military personnel with ID. (Courtesy of Alabama Power). The Coca-Cola Spectator Village (Driving Range): Coca-Cola Pavilion, UAB Medicine Family Comfort Station and the Merchandise Shop are open to the public. White Claw Watering Hole at Hole 10: Meiomi Wine Lounge, White Claw Wave Bar and Cutter’s Cigar Courtyard are open to the public. And of course there will be a variety of concessions and food trucks. When it comes to parking visit regionstradition.com/parking get shuttle times, etc.

**TODAY – COCA-COLA LADIES LONG DRIVE CONTEST, 5 – 6:15 p.m.

**FRIDAY – FOLDS OF HONOR FRIDAY presented by Alabama Power at the #1 tee for the Folds of Honor Friday. Sing the National Anthem before the pros tee off.

SATURDAY – MONSTERS OF YACHT is performing at t4 p.m. inside the Coca-Cola Pavilion in the Coca-Cola Spectator Village.

**SUNDAY – AWARDS CEREMONY on the 18th Green immediately following the play.

MUSIC AND MORE IN MAY…

**THIS SATURDAY – BIRMINGHAM FOLK FESTIVAL at Avondale Park with a great lineup including: – Jackson-Olin HS Band (11-11:30 a.m.), SAHION KO DJONY (11:30-Noon), THE CHAD FISHER GROUP (Noon – 1 p.m.), CURLEY TAYLOR and ZYDECO TROUBLE (1-2 p.m.), KYSHONA (2-3 p.m.), FIRETOWN BLUEGRASS (3-4 p.m.), ALBERT WHITE with SUGAR HARP BURROUGHS (4-5 p.m.), PYNK BEARD (5-6 p.m.) and THE SECRET SISTERS (6-7 p.m.) FREE!!!

**MAY 24 – CIQUARS AND SUNDRESSES, 4- 9 p.m.

**MAY 30 – STEVIE WONDER TRIBUTE at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery – The Listening Room…Unplugged with the captivating artistry of BYRON THOMAS and the smooth sultry sounds of ECLECTIC SOUL.

**MAY 30 – ONE NIGHT LIVE with ELLIE WILLIAMS, SOFIA LAFUENTE and FARAYI MAKEK at the Woodlawn Theatre.

**MAY 31 – ANITA BAKER TRIBUTE at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery – The Listening Room…Unplugged with the captivating artistry of BYRON THOMAS and the smooth sultry sounds of ECLECTIC SOUL.

**MAY 31 – SNEAKER BALL, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. at City Club, with SAXOPHONIST KIMBERLYE MCKINNEY and DJ CHRIS COLEMAN at 9 p.m. For more: cityclubsneakerball25.eventbrite.com. This is a “S.A.V.O.I.R F.A.I.R.E” Event!!

THINGS TO DO FOR AND WITH OUR YOUTH… IF YOU LOVE SPORTS plus, then here you go SPORTS LOVERS. Read on…

FOR SPORTS AND FISHING FUN FOR ALL…

**JUNE 7 – FISHING RODEO at East Lake Park, 8101 4th Avenue North, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. for all ages with tons of giveaways, food trucks & vendors and family friendly fun. Catch the Big One. There will be live bait. Get out and cast your line and reel. Spend the day with Councilor Hunter Williams and the Birmingham Park & Recreation.

**JUNE 7 – STARLING THOMAS FREE COMMUNITY FUN DAY at Ramsay High School, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with drills, food, music, haircuts, games and more. FREE All ages are welcome so bring your folding chairs. Pre-register for free shirt and to participate in football drills. Dunk Starling and Win a Prize!

**KIDS SUMMER CAMP has two sessions – Session 1 – June 9-27 and Session 2 – July 7-25. Cost is $150 per session. Registration fee is $50. The ages are 5-12. The hours are 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Aftercare is $50 from 3 – 6 p.m. The Drop Off time is 7:30 a.m. There will be learning programs, arts, crafts, sports & adventure with indoor and outdoor activities. Camps are in Central Park, Ensley, East Pinson Valley, Fountain Heights, Don Hawkins, Inglenook, M.L. King, McAlpine and Memorial Parks. Call Birmingham Park and Recreation Facilities at 205-254-2391 for more.

**JUNE 9 – AUGUST 1 – CAMP BRILLIANCE, 7:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. for ages 3-13 at Metropolitan Zion AME Church, 1530 4th Avenue North. There with be math & reading tutoring, arts & crafts, character development, science experiments and weekly field trips. For registration, contact Ms. Bolden at 205-587-5183 or 205-305-1719, or email brilliant.kids@aol.com.

FOR THE YOUNG MEN…

THE MAN PROJECTS MENTORING PROGRAM is mentoring young males…Here are two things to consider…

FOR OUTDOORS SURVIVAL SKILLS AND TEAM BUILDING ACTIVITIES…

**JUNE 20-22 – ALL MALE MENTORING CAMPING TRIP at Oak Mountain State Park with archery, canoeing, tug of war, swimming, fishing and hiking. $10

FOR FILM LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA…

COMING IN JUNE…

**JUNE 21 – DOMINIQUE POSEY at the Encore Theatre and Gallery. Dominique will bring the smooth sounds of Soulful Standards to Birmingham.

GRADUATION NEWS…

**LAWSON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE had its graduation recently and shared a few of the graduates and the programs with a few success stories. Here is just a little…

*ZOIE HALL (Center Point HS) and MIRIAN MARGARITO-BIBIANO (Pinson Valley HS) are dual enrollment students earning a Lawson State associate degree before receiving the HS diploma.

*CERITA TYSON earned a degree in computer science 50+ years after starting her college journey.

*KADIATOU DIALLO earned a computer science degree while looking ahead to the fall semester where she will continue her software mutation testing.

*DEIRDRE JONES is pursuing her passion of helping others with cardiac nursing after years of work in accounting and finance.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF THE GRADUATES EVERYWHERE!!! CONGRATULATIONS TAMIA BRYANT ON YOUR GRADUATE DEGREE ‘AND’ CERTIFICATE! WISHING YOU THE VERY BEST!!!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

