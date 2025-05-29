PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

THIS IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH! (Listen and help when or how you can!)

TODAY, THURSDAY MAY 29…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**99MELTDOWN & BRUNCH with ROSIE at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with SPLASH, DUTCH PIGEON and LILUNA at The Nick.

**FREE MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT at Saturn.

**KEY GLOCK: GLOCKAVELI TOUR at Avondale Brewing CO.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, MAY 30…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER in The LISTENING ROOM, 7 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Galley.

**COMEDIENNE SHERYL UNDERWOOD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SOS: THE RECESSION POP PARTY at Saturn.

**SKYLER DAVIS, GERALD SARANTHUS, BRET LORD, NOBODY’S DARLINGS at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**RUNAWAY GIN – A TRIBUTE TO PHISH at Avondale Brewing CO.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 31…

**ATLANTA FALCONS FLAG FOOTBALL CLINIC – GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL at Legion Field, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to learn skills, drills and fundamentals of girls flag from the Atlanta Falcons and flag experts. FREE. Register at atlantafalcons.com/girls-flag-football.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**SKATE & SHOP with Vibes by DJ KC, 4-8 p.m. at City Walk Roller Rink (Red Block).

**TRIBUTE TO ANITA BAKER in The LISTENING ROOM, 7 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery with unforgettable and captivating sounds from BYRON THOMAS AND ECLECTIC SOUL. Food Service by Green Acres Café. For more info, jazzison3rd.com.

**TATTERED SONS WITH MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**COMEDIENNE SHERYL UNDERWOOD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ORION SUN at Saturn.

**KEVN KINNEY – The Upstairs at Avondale.

SUNDAY, JUNE 1…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**RCVRY DAYS at Avondale Brewing Co.

MONDAY, JUNE 2…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3…

**ASK AN ATTORNEY, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the West End Library

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**THE BODY WITH SUNROT at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**THE GOLD DINAR at The Nick.

**NOLAN TAYLOR at Saturn.

**WIM TAPLEY & THE CONNONS – The Upstairs at Avondale.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**PENNYROYAL, OXMOOR & ORANGE MUDD at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with SPLASH, DUTCH PIGEON and LILUNA at The Nick.

**NO FILTER ADULT CABARET at Saturn.

**S’MORES & POURS benefitting BRIDGEWAYS at Avondale Brewing CO.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6….

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

**BROADWAY RAVE at Saturn.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**MAYDAY PARADE w/ MICROWAVE, GRAYSCALE & LIKE ROSES at Avondale Brewing CO.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY…

**COLOR OUR WORLD – 2025 SUMMER READING is at BPL Locations. Register for summer reading by visiting any BPL location to check out books or download books online. All participants who complete a B-I-N-G-O Card win a prize and a chance for a grand prize. For more info, visit www.cobpl.org.

**FREE ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY this coming Tuesday at West End Library, on June 17 at Avondale Library, July 1 at Salvation Army on 26th Avenue North, July 15 at Smithfield Library and August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorney will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

FOR KIDS FREE FUN THIS SUMMER…ALL SUMMER LONG…

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG! – Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

JUNE IS MUSIC MONTH… Coming in with a BANG.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**THIS FRIDAY – TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER in The LISTENING ROOM, 7 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Galley. Soak in the smooth melodies and heartfelt performances of BRYON THOMAS and sultry sounds of ECLECTIC SOUL. Food service by Green Acres Café. For more info, jazzison3rd.com.

**THIS SATURDAY – TRIBUTE TO ANITA BAKER in The LISTENING ROOM, 7 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery with unforgettable and captivating sounds from BYRON THOMAS AND ECLECTIC SOUL. Food Service by Green Acres Café. For more info, jazzison3rd.com.

**JUNE 5-8 – STEEL CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL in Linn Park. It starts on Thursday (June 5) in Legion Field with the Line Dance Soiree Party followed by 3 days of non-stop music and entertainment at the Historic Linn Park featuring Anthony Hamilton, Eric Benet, Robert Glasper, Marvin Sapp, Norman Brown, Leela James, Cupid, PLUS Con Funk Shun, Chieli Minucci, Karen Briggs, Lao Tizer, Lin Rountree, Elliott Yamin, Munyungo Jackson, Brian Bromberg, Cheikh N’Dove, Paul Brown, Joel Rosenblatt, ElanTrotman, Eric Marienthal, Kyle Turner, The Ton3S, James “PJ” Spraggins, John “Sax’ Williams and Non Secular, London Koi, James Wesley, Viereck Johann, Allen Pruitt, Jr., and Called II worship, Logan The Entertainer, Michael Alexander Sutton, Tony McNeal and Prodigy featuring Deirdre Gaddis, The ConnectionBand, DJ Chris Coleman, Dj Bad Boy Butch, The Birmingham Community Mass Choir, Grater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Choir and more. For more www.SteelCityJazzfest.org.

**JUNE 7 – FUNKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL at Cahaba Brewing Co, FREE with food, music, dancing, vendors, surprise performances. Benefitting AIDS Alabama.

**JUNE 7 – 12th ANNUAL CARIBBEAN FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL Parade, Music, Food and Fun, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer.

**JUNE 22 – 5th ANNUAL JAZZ ESSENCE EXPERIENCE, 5 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church with Dee Lucas, Jolanda Green, Between 9&7 Band plus financial literacy, real estate and voter registration.

COMING SOON IN JUNE…

IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM…

**JUNE 20 – COCO JONES at Iron City.

**JUNE 20 – AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/BJCC.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 25 – DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 27 – THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**COOKING CLASS SERIES with Carver Jones Market and e emeals on Saturdays: June 7, July 12 and August 2, 10:30 a.m. at Urban Hope Café, 4708 Gary Avenue, Fairfield, 35064. Receive a FREE bag of produce from Carver Jones Market with prizes and more. Contact Carver Jones Market for details.

IN IRONDALE…

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CITY OF IRONDALE ON THE NEW LIBRARY!!! (A good place to read the Birmingham Times.)

**TAILS BY THE RAIL AT ELLARD PARK DOG PARK – June 7-Frisbee Fest Field Day, 9 a.m., July 10-Hot Dog Happy hour, 5p.m., August 9-Splash Bash Water Party, 10 a.m., September 9-Paw-Scr Awards Red Carpet, 5 p.m. and October 25-Howl-O-Ween Pup-kin Patch, 10 a.m.

**SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES -THIS FRIDAY/TOMORROW-School Is Out Summer Celebration with WICKED, June 20- THE WILD ROBOT and July 18-MUFASA, THE LION KING. See the movies on Friday nights at Beacon Park with fun and games starting at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk.

**IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

