Leaf Blowers and Lawn Safety

As we come to the close of the lawn care power equipment safety series, there is another lawn service equipment we need to discuss — leaf blowers. There are three safety categories we will review regarding this topic which is personal protective equipment (PPE).

It is important to wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from flying debris. Leaf blowers are noisy so wear earplugs or earmuffs to protect your hearing. Gloves are another PPE that should be worn to provide a secure grip on the blower and protect your hands from any type of debris.

Sturdy boots for a firm stance and good traction especially on uneven surfaces is essential. Other safety protective items include long pants to protect from injuries, face shield (optional) to protect your face and a dust mask to help prevent inhaling dust and debris.

The second safety category is operating procedures. Clearing the area is also important before using the blower. Keep a safe distance (at least 50 feet) from other operators, bystanders and animals. Never point the nozzle or blow debris toward a person, pets, vehicles, or open windows/doors. Use the lowest throttle to avoid unnecessary noise and minimize the risk of blowing debris.

Do not use the leaf blower while under the influences of alcohol, medications, or drugs, or when ill or fatigued. Raise the nozzle away from the ground to avoid dust. Check the wind direction, and consider wetting the area before blowing to minimize dust. Never operate a blower from a ladder, rooftop, or other unstable surface. Also it is not for indoor use.

The last category for safety consideration is the following:

Gasoline vapor – when refueling, allow the engine time to cool and shut off to reduce the risk of burns from escaping gas.

Carbon monoxide – Be aware of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when using the gasoline-powered blowers indoors or in enclosed spaces.

Never insert foreign objects – Reframe from inserting any object into the air intake or nozzle of the blower.

Avoid working alone – It is best not to work alone and stay within calling distance of others.

Hopefully this safety series will be helpful to Keep an Eye on Safety as you service your lawn this season.

