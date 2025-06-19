Birmingham Fashion Trailblazers Honored During Night of Legends

Stories and Photography by Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute on Tuesday hosted A Night with Legacy, a paneled event sponsored by Network Navigators in conjunction with Prosper, a Birmingham nonprofit, that celebrated the contributions of local small business leaders in the fashion industry. The evening, held just before Juneteenth, paid tribute to the resilience and innovation of Birmingham’s fashion trailblazers.

The panel discussion, moderated by designer Kenya Buchanan of Kenya B, featured two iconic figures: Robert Hill of Robert Hill Custom Tailors and Patricia Ashford, owner of Ashford’s Fashions and Uniform Company. The event highlighted their enduring legacies and the challenges they overcame, from the Civil Rights era to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naila Jackson, founder of Network Navigators, emphasized the significance of the event: “In this current climate, fashion means expression, and it’s our way of letting people know where we stand and how we feel. Tonight was a great way, leading up to Juneteenth, to hear from our city’s legends who planted the seeds and led the way, giving us the opportunity to learn from their stories, how they persevered, and their consistency in their business practices. They are survivors who refused to quit.”

Reflecting on the recognition, Hill said: “I was surprised, but these honors have been a long time coming. I’m truly grateful for the Vogue article and tonight’s event.”

Hill was recently featured in Vogue’s April 2025 article, “The Black Tailors Who’ve Kept Dandyism Alive for Decades” ahead of this year’s Met Gala theme, Black Dandyism.

He added with a chuckle, “I thought the call from Vogue Magazine was a mistake, but it’s opened so many doors.”

Tuesday’s event in Birmingham underscored the importance of celebrating local pioneers who have shaped the city’s fashion landscape while inspiring future generations to continue their legacy of creativity and perseverance. Kenya B. said, “listening to their stories of triumph… It’s a different day but the struggle is still the same and so taking just a part of their torch and running with it is all I need.”

