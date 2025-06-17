Birmingham, Miles College Launch Summer Violence Reduction Initiative

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

In a community-driven effort to prevent youth violence and build lasting opportunity, the City of Birmingham and Miles College on Monday announced “Save Summer Series” a multi-layered, youth-centered strategy built on investment, prevention, and partnership the unites city leaders, national experts, and grassroots organizers.

The partnership also includes the Institute of Research for Social Justice in Action, which has a long-standing track record of bridging higher education and community leadership.

The citywide initiative will transform the historic Historically Black College and University campus into a hub for healing, learning, and leadership.

“This is exactly why we do what we do,” said Dr. Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College. “Our classrooms and campus grounds have long been places of transformation and today they become places of prevention, protection, and possibility.”

At the heart of the partnership is a clear mission: to stop the cycle of violence by engaging youth, uplifting communities, and giving people real, sustainable options. The initiative includes several programs: Flipping the Game (a business incubator for youth and adults), Community Practitioner Training (equipping grassroots leaders), and Violence Interruption (embedding peacemakers in high-risk areas).

“This work reflects the very soul of who we are,” Knight continued. “Education isn’t confined to lectures or labs. It’s woven into lived experience — and it takes courage to shift the conversation from punishment to possibility, from problems to potential.”

She added the initiative isn’t just a summer program — it’s a strategic partnership that taps into the deep mission of Miles College. “We are a launchpad for leaders, a home for hope, and a place where real transformation begins,” she said. “Together with the city and our partners, we are helping build bridges from potential to purpose.”

A Lived Experience

Birmingham City Councilor LaTonya Tate, who was in attendance and chairs the city’s Public Safety Committee, said she’s proud of the strides Birmingham is making: “One of the things I’ve been very intentional about is reducing crime and gun violence in Birmingham … The stats we have now are far better than what we had a year ago.”

City officials have reported that homicides in the city are down nearly 50 percent this year from it was in 2024.

But Tate stressed that the approach isn’t reactionary “ … we’re investing in prevention. It’s about taking people’s decisions and turning them into preventative opportunities. We have no choice but to be peace-builders in our own communities,” she said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin echoed what Tate said about the reduction in homicides but added enforcement alone isn’t enough. “That’s why we’re focused on long-term healing, skill-building, and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The mayor outlined three major programs that will be housed at Miles that are part of the city’s Unity Bonds Intervention Framework:

Rise Up Birmingham – A five-week paid safety and leadership training program for youth. “They’ll earn $12 an hour while gaining real-world experience and helping make our communities safer,” Woodfin explained.

Flipping the Game: From Hustle to Enterprise – A business incubation program supporting transitions from street hustle to legal enterprise, offering training and up to $2,000 in startup capital.

Community Practitioner in Residence – A program to empower community leaders as trained peacebuilders and credible messengers. “The word I want to focus on is peacebuilders,” Woodfin said. “They’re more needed now than ever.”

“These are not just programs,” said the mayor. “This is a pathway to purpose.”

In addition to Knight, Woodfin and Tate, the announcement included Jacobie Williams, Founder/CEO of EverybodyWENS & President of One Hood WENS; Shadee Dukes and Khalil Tutt, co-founders of New Direction and Angelo Pinto, founder, Institute for Research and Social Justice Action.

The initiative ends each day with an expo, where youth present business ideas or community projects. “The most promising ideas receive seed funding,” said Pinto. “We want them to leave not just with dreams but with direction.”

Williams said the initiative works because of who’s leading it. “We are from the streets, and we’re trusted by the streets … It’s not just theory it’s lived experience being passed on.”

The same message came from Dukes: “If you take a picture of this room, the first thing you look for is yourself. That’s what it boils down to people have to see themselves in these rooms.”

From Potential to Purpose

Pinto explained the model: “We lead with high-risk interventions. The next step is to find the peacemakers and nurture them into leadership that creates transformation beyond our wildest dreams.”

He believes Birmingham is uniquely positioned for this movement: “This city has a long history in the Civil Rights movement and this is an emerging movement that will transform the country.”

In one emotional moment, Tutt shared how the program changed his life. “I came from prison. I was part of the problem but now I’m part of the solution. This isn’t just saving lives. It’s saving futures.”

For more information on these programs or to apply, please visit: www.birminghamal.gov/ csi

