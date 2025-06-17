How Birmingham Plans to Observe the Juneteenth Holiday

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

When Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed legislation marking Juneteenth as an official Alabama state holiday on June 19, Brenda Ward was on hand.

The bill makes Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery after the Civil War, an official state holiday.

Ward serves as director of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation of Alabama (NJOFA) and now she wants to see it grow into more an than annual observance.

“I’m looking forward to it being taught in school more as well as in the churches through classes or the community centers,” she said.

NJOFA will hold its annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Parade in Kelly Ingram Park downtown Birmingham beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday. NJOFA promotes celebrations throughout the state, including parades, concerts, and other events.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It is celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday, highlighting its national importance.

Meanwhile, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has a full day of free events on June 19 beginning at 11 a.m.

Reserve Free Tickets for FREEDOM DAY and experience BCRI’s historic galleries with free admission to explore the stories of those who fought for civil rights—and the legacy that continues today.

Also, enjoy special activities throughout the day:

Juneteenth: Why We Celebrate w/ historian, Barry McNealy

A Community Village with community and cultural partners

BCRI Kids’ Zone with hands-on S.T.R.E.A.M. activities

Food Trucks with delicious local flavors

Live Broadcast by 98.7 KISS FM & 95.7 JAMZ

Mural Painting w/ Studio 2500

K.R.U. Hip Hop

Line Dancing w/ Ebony Arrington‘s “Slide Tribe” & DJ Vegas

