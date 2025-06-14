Birmingham Police: Parents Accountable for Children Who Violate Summer Curfew

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett is unveiling the Summer 2025 Strategic Plan, which includes enforcing the juvenile curfew.

“It’s the proactive approach to ensure the community safety,” Pickett said.

The three main pillars to the strategy include visibility, accountability and engagement as well as:

increasing presence in high traffic areas

adding cameras in high presence places to help the Real Time Crime Center

targeted enforcements twice a month in June and July

focus on establishments causing issues in the community and make sure they have proper licensing, focusing on entertainment businesses

every precinct will enforce juvenile curfews and will address violations

Operation Knight Rider will be deployed if needed for exhibition driving

ordinances will be given in the city if there are loud noises, especially on vehicles with loud speakers

more checkpoints

continuous work with Jefferson County for the Stolen Vehicle Task Force

officers will be in community meetings to be open for communication

The Curfew

If a child is 16 or younger, there is a curfew in the City of Birmingham. They must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Friday and Saturday, the curfew begins at 11 p.m.

The child will be taken into custody for their safety if they violate the curfew and the parents will be held accountable, Pickett said.

In the past two weeks, an unaccompanied 14-year-old was shot after curfew in the city limits. Pickett said this is a safety matter and he hopes it reduces these incidents.

“We know historically in law enforcement that there is an uptick in activity and crimes in the summer months,” Pickett said.

He added that it’s important to communicate those plans to the public.

Birmingham deserves a summer that is “vibrant and full of fun,” Pickett said.