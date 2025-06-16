Birmingham Begins $5.9 Million in Drainage Improvements Near Red Mtn. Expressway

birminghamal.gov

Work is underway on drainage improvements to ease historic flooding issues on 26th Street South and Caldwell Park in the Highland Park neighborhood. The estimated $5.9 million construction project is supported through the city’s capital budget and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The drainage improvements will move in phases. Initial work will take place along 26th Street South between Red Mountain Expressway and 10th Avenue South and eventually end at Highland Avenue. Construction will be ongoing until summer 2026.

Motorists in the construction area should expect travel delays. The city’s project contractor will post signage notifying motorists of construction areas and possible delays. Residents and businesses along the affected area have been notified and will continue to receive updates throughout the duration of the project.

Residents and businesses in this area with questions or concerns may call (205) 254-2634.

Part of Ongoing Flood Mitigation Work

The city has completed multiple drainage mitigation issues throughout the city in the last five years, invested more than $7 million in those projects, and improved situations in multiple places like the 6th Avenue South viaduct, Norwood Boulevard, North Birmingham, Center Place South, and others. The city has multiple projects in various stages, including 41st Street North, Hooper City, and Montclair Road. Additional flood mitigation and upgrades have been included in various capital projects and street resurfacing projects totaling more than $20 million

The city also works closely with FEMA in an advisory capacity to address resources for drainage challenges that are being felt more often now in Birmingham and cities across the country.