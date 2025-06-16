Alabama Sen. Tuberville Confirms Routine Check-ins in Birmingham are Leading to ICE Detentions

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to WVTM 13.

The ISAP office in Birmingham’s Southside is where immigrants can register and take part in the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program. It’s an alternative to detention, so people who report here are typically undocumented, waiting for their immigration cases to be heard.

Last week, when several people showed up here for what they thought was a routine visit, they were detained, leaving family members distraught and confused, like Adriana, whose mother was picked up.

“For them to just take away my mom without her having, you know, to do anything. And she’s still reported herself here expecting the best; the best outcome didn’t happen,” Adriana said.

Tuberville said these operations are happening not just in Birmingham but also in other parts of the state.

“If you’re here undocumented, you do need to check in your local office. If you don’t, you’re breaking the law by not showing up,” Tuberville said.

Immigration organizations call this a concerning move that sends the wrong message to those who want to follow the law and are trying to immigrate the right way.

Lisa Moyer with Bham Migra Watch said, “Those folks are low-hanging fruit for detention because they’re already sort of in the system. And so, it’s not right. And those people are trying to do the right thing.”

Allison Hamilton is with the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

“The message right now that these kinds of activities send is that there is no right way to be an immigrant in this country. The message is very clear that immigrants are not welcome or wanted in this country,” Hamilton.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials released this statement:

“Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge and had not complied with that order. If you are in the country illegally and a judge has ordered you to be removed, that is precisely what will happen. During the Biden administration, thousands of illegal aliens—including violent criminals — with final orders of removal were on ATD and allowed to roam our communities. This should never have been the case. Thanks to the leadership of Secretary Noem and President Trump, the proper policy is back in place.

ICE’s ATD- Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) exists to ensure compliance with release conditions. All illegal aliens are afforded due process.”