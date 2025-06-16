Birmingham Poet Laureate Salaam Green to Release Poetry Collection in Time for Juneteenth

Salaam Green, Birmingham’s inaugural poet laureate, is ready to share her first full-length poetry collection.

“The Other Revival: Poems & Reckonings” is set to release June 17, just in time for Juneteenth.

The collection from the Pulley Press subsidiary of Clyde Publishing is a series of poetic discoveries that begin with a Black woman asked to perform poetry at a former plantation house and grounds but delve into rituals and revelations related to descendants of the slaves and their enslavers. The poems themselves are meant to challenge readers and their perceptions of history.

The poetry was inspired by Green’s time at the former Wallace Plantation in Harpersville, which is now The Wallace Center for the Arts and Reconciliation.

The book can be preordered at Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Amazon.

Green, whose work as poet laureate in the Magic City runs from 2024 to 2026, is a Road Scholar at the Alabama Humanities Alliance, TEDx speaker and founder of The Literary Healing Arts.

Green talks about her experience as poet laureate and her new book in the video below: