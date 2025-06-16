June 12, 2024

____________________________

____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Director of Ticketing Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Director of Ticketing Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Ticket Office Supervisor

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Ticket Office Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

City Walk Ambassador – Part-time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) City Walk Ambassador – Part-time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

HIRING STEEL IRONWORKERS

“We are HIRING EXPERIENCED Structural Steel Ironworkers in Cullman; AL. Tools & experience is required! If interested please call 1-800-633-1780!”

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

HIRING CRANE OPERATORS

“We are HIRING EXPERIENCED Crane Operators in Cullman; AL. Must be able to operate Terex HC 110 Crane. If interested please call 1-800-633-1780!”

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Food Preparation

Boston Fish and Wings seeks Food Preparation Worker in Birmingham, AL.

No education required. One month of training is required.

Responsible for preparing food items for line cooks, including cutting, seasoning, and cooking wings and fish. Duties include following recipes, ensuring food safety standards, maintaining a clean work area, and assisting with inventory and kitchen tasks.

Fluency in Arabic, both written and spoken, preferred in Yemeni dialect.

Annual salary: $26,728.00.

Send resume to: 144boston.fish.wings@gmail.com

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901762.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALABAMA STATE FAIR AUTHORITY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2620 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-011.000

Legal Description: Part of Lot 2, in Block 15, according to the Survey of Haskell & Muller’s Plat, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning on the North line of 21st Avenue at a point of 225 feet East of the Easterly line of 26th Street; thence East along said 21st Avenue for a distance of 50 feet; run thence Northwestwardly and parallel with the Easterly line of 26th Street for a distance of 140 feet to an alley; run thence Southwest along said alley for a distance of 50 feet; run thence Southeastwardly and parallel with Easterly line of 26th Street for 140 feet to a point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016085176 as follows: W 50 FT OF E 175 FT OF LOT 2 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. [CV-2025-901814.00]

IN RE: The Quiet Title of the Property Located at [2908 Dawson Avenue SW Birmingham, AL 35211]

To: All parties claiming an interest in the property described above:

Notice is hereby given that [Anthony and Rashun Bennett], has filed a complaint to quiet title on the above-described property in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Any person claiming an interest must file a response within 30 days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default may be entered against you.

Dated this 23rd day of May, 2025.

Anthony and Rashun Bennett

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901692

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, GEORGE MORRISON AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, LUCILLE P. MORRISON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 28, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on August 4, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1425 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-26-1-024-002.000 a/k/a 01220026102400020000000

Legal Description: The West 125 feet of the South 50 feet of the North 200 feet if Block lying between 14th and 15th avenues, north, and 17th street and Allen Street, as shown by map of property belonging to the J.M. Ware Estate, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Huge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 150 FT S E OF THE S E INTER OF 14TH AVE N & 17TH ST N TH S E 50 FT ALG 17TH ST N TH N E 125 FT TH N W 50 FT TH S W 125 FT TO POB LYING IN SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S-26 T-17 R-3

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901647

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HENRIETTA RICHARDSON (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, EFFIE LEE (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, KAMAU EAR AFRIKA, ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 24, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 27, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 17, 2025 at 11:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 115 10th Court N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-34-1-012-002.000 a/k/a 0122003410120020000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 21, according to the Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 5 BLK 21 SMITHFIELD (NORTH).

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901926.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PHILLIP W. HILL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVE STALLWORTH; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEOLA STALLWORTH; TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1909 Stouts Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-025-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 2308 and also fractional lot lying between Lot 2308 and Stouts Road. Said lot being in the South part of the block lying South of 20th Avenue as shown by map of M. A. Mays Property as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086452 as follows: P O B 178 FT S SE OF SE INTER 20TH AVE N & STOUTS RD TH SE 100 FT ALG STOUTS RD TH NE 40 FT S TH NW 96.7 TO ALLEY TH SW 80 FT S TO P O B BEING LOT 2308 M A MAY SUR & ADD PT M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901117

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARGUERITE MOSLEY; ESTATE OF WILBERT MOSLEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 31, in Block 9, according to the Survey of Druid Hills, being Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number as follows: LOT 31 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY COS 6TH ADD TO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901120

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BETTY FANCHER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Begin 305 feet North of the Northeast intersection of Druid Hill Drive and 20th Street North; thence Northerly 50.8 feet; thence Easterly 139.2 feet; thence Southerly 43.5 feet; thence Westerly 150.8 feet to the point of beginning; being a part of Lots 38 and 39, Block 9 of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14 Page 3 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111398 as follows: BEG 305S FT N OF NE INTER OF DRUID HILL DRIVE & 20TH ST NORTH THENCE N-50.8 E LY-139.2S S LY-43.5 FT W 150.8 FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOTS 38 AND 39 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-020.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901249

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL E. JOHNSON; MEDICAL WEST; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 1, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 41, Block 9, of Survey of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111466 as follows: LOT 41 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-023.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901495

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARNITA J. RILEY; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 40 feet of the North-half of Lot 3, according to the Survey of Copeland and Henry, as recorded in Deed Volume 71, Page 303, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Northwest corner of said Lot 3, thence Easterly along the South side of Charles Street (now known as 15th Avenue) as shown on said map, 40 feet; thence Southerly and at right angle of said avenue 50 feet; thence Westerly parallel to said avenue 40 feet to an alley; thence Northerly along the East line of said alley 50 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111600 as follows: W 40 FT OF N 1/2 OF LOT 3 COPELAND & HENRY SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-026-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901498

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF EDDIE G. FOSTER; ESTATE OF DELORIS D. FOSTER; NORWEST BANK MINNESOTA, N.A., AS TRUSTEE UNDER THAT CERTAIN POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 1997, FOR SOUTHERN PACIFIC SECURED ASSETS CORP., MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1997-1; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 4, according to the map and survey of Sudduth Realty Company’s Fifth Addition, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 13, page 83.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111743 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 4 SUDDUTH RLTY CO 5TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-008-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Shelby Company, LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Renovation) of UAB Interventional Pulmonology Renovation 6th Floor -Jefferson Tower at 619 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the (County)(City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Williams Blackstock Architects 2204 First Ave South , Birmingham, AL 35233.

Shelby Company LLC (Contractor) 3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham AL, 35233

(Business Address)

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

WARNER’S ATHLETIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Hoover located in the City of Hoover, AL. This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 05/30/2025 and ending 06/20/2025. All claims should be filed at 570 Huntly Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 during this period.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition and Renovation to Band and Choir for Oak Mountain Middle School at Shelby County for the State of Alabama and the County of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC (Contractor) PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of ALDOT New Storm Shelters Birmingham and Calera Alabama

at Birmingham and Calera for the State of Alabama and the (County)of Jefferson and Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC

Williford Orman Construction LLC (Contractor) PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Office Addition to Chelsea High School at Chelsea for the State of Alabama and the (County of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC (Contractor) PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Crump Senior Center at 1751 Congressman WL Dickinson Dr, Montgomery, AL 36104 for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Montgomery, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Johnny B. Raines, III, Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC (Contractor) 1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203 (Business Address)

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Terminal Restroom and SARA Renovations Project

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 26th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The goal of the project is to complete full renovation including, but not limited to, new flooring, vents, fixtures, stalls, and lighting to each restroom and the SARA facility within the BHM terminal secured area. Each restroom will be stripped to the studs and reconstructed with enhanced fixtures and features that meet ADA design standards and provide for an enhanced passenger experience to the approximately 1.5 million passengers at BHM.

BT06/12/2025

_____________________________

PUBLIC HOUSING WAITLIST APPLICATIONS SUSPENDED

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

601 Pecan Street,

Warrior, AL 35180

(205) 647-9605

Effective at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA) Warrior Office will no longer be accepting applications for the following sites:

Warrior Court 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms, Chelsea Gardens 0, 1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms, Bradford 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms, Dixi Manor 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms, and Faucett Homes in Trafford 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms.

BT06/12/2025

_____________________________

Legal Notice Notification is hereby given that JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., 1111 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43240 has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the “OCC”) on or about June 12, 2025, as specified in 12 CFR Part 5, for permission to establish a domestic branch at the southwest corner of the intersection of Gadsden Highway (aka Route 11) and Patrick Way, Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL 35235. If you have any additional comments, you can send them to the Director for Large Bank Licensing, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 7 Times Square, 10th Floor Mailroom, New York, New York 10036 or LicensingPublicComments@occ.treas.gov., within 30 days of the date of this publication. The public portion of the filing is available upon request from the OCC.The public may find information about the filing (including the closing date of the comment period) in the OCC’s Weekly Bulletin available at www.occ.gov.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25023 On-Call HVAC Maintenance and Repairs AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Friday, June 27, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Tuesday, July 8, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 67-25 “GROUND KEEPING SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews Ph.D., C.P.M., until 10:00 (CST) a.m./ on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, for ITB 67-25 Grounds Keeping Services.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Monday, June 23, 2025 at 9:00a.m.(CST) in ESD Suite A-300 Annex of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd N., Birmingham AL 35203.

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

FIVE YEAR CONSOLIDATED PLAN AND ONE YEAR ACTION PLAN

PROGRAM YEARS 2025-2029 (OCT. 1, 2025 – SEPT. 30, 2026)

30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

Jefferson County, Alabama, acting as lead agency for a consortium of municipalities located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, Hoover, and Sumiton), is seeking public comment and participation for the proposed Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan for programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, Jefferson County’s Department of Community Services has prepared its Five-Year Consolidated Plan for Program Years (PY) 2025-2029 (October 1, 2025-September 30, 2030) and its One-Year Action Plan for PY 2025-2026.

Jefferson County (“the County”) receives Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Shelter/Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG) funding for which citizens can identify needs or concerns to be considered for inclusion in the proposed plans. The 30-day comment period begins June 13 and ends July 15 and is open to any interested residents, groups, or agencies within the Jefferson County Consortium. A public hearing will be conducted on July 16, 2025, 10:00-11:30am, in the Commission Conference Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Eligible needs identified during the hearing and submitted comments will be included in the draft plan that will be submitted to the Jefferson County Commission for review.

Jefferson County will provide the proposed plan to the 33 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson. Copies of the proposed plan are also available at consortium libraries and may be reviewed online at (https://communityservices.jccal.org) or by calling 205-325-5761 to request a copy. Persons may also visit the Department of Community Services to review in-person Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am-4:00pm. Accommodations will be available to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as for those with limited English proficiency upon request and within reason. Those in this category should contact the Department of Community Services at 205-325-5761.

Comments must be submitted on or before July 15, 2025, by 4:00pm. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

Attn: 5-year Consolidated Plan & Action Plan

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

Poll Officials Sorted By Precinct STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 SPECIAL GENERAL ELECTION June 24, 2025

PREC 0001 – BIRMINGHAM ABSENTEE

EDNA MAE FERRELL, A. CHIEF

CLIFFORD BRANDON TARVER, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

PREC 0002 – BESSEMER ABSENTEE

KAREN DUNN BURKS, A. CHIEF

BETTIE D NELSON, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

PREC 3100 – BAGLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JUDITH L CARVER, A. CHIEF

GLENDA GAIL CRAWFORD, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

MARY ANN ALVIS, C. CLERK

SHERRY HATLEY HARRIS, C. CLERK

SHEILA G TUCKER, C. CLERK

PREC 3170 – ALLIANCE COMMUNITY CENTER

PATSY R ESPY, A. CHIEF

MICHELE MCGRAW GLAZE, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

BARBARA YATES CAPLETON, C. CLERK

JOHNNY LANE GOODWIN, C. CLERK

PAULA A HOLLINGSHED, C. CLERK

PREC 3200 – MAURICE L. WEST COMMUNITY CENTER

DAWN LYNNAE EILAND, A. CHIEF

ROSA MILES JOHNSON, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

DEBORAH L ALEXANDER, C. CLERK

PRINTIS WOODS SPENCER, C. CLERK

PREC 3220 – EZRA BAPTIST CHURCH

GWENDOLYN RENEE ALLEY, A. CHIEF

DONNA SPANICK LEDBETTER, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

JEFFREY H LEDBETTER, C. CLERK

LINDA SCALES PRINCE, C. CLERK

PREC 3240 – SYLVAN SPRINGS FIRST UNITED

BRIAN RANDALL CARMICHAEL, A. CHIEF

ROBERT ANTHONY SWINSICK, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

ELIZABETH J CARMICHAEL, C. CLERK

TERESA ANN SWINSICK, C. CLERK

PREC 3260 – WEST JEFFERSON RECREATION CTR

SELENA K STEARNS, A. CHIEF

BARBARA P TERRY, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

BRENDA MORROW GOBER, C. CLERK

JOHN DOYAL TERRY, C. CLERK

MARCIA JANET M TUGGLE, C. CLERK

SPENCER C TUGGLE, C. CLERK

PREC 3300 – JOHNS COMMUNITY CENTER

SUSAN JANETTE MARTIN, A. CHIEF

MONICA JANISE CAUTHEN-COOPER, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

DOROTHY MAE TOTHEROW, C. CLERK

ANGELA D WHARTON, C. CLERK

BT06/12/2025

______________________________

