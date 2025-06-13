Some of Alabama’s Most Notable Artists to Honor Black Music Month

Compiled by Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

As we observe Black Music Month, here are a few of our favorite Alabama musicians who have produced hits and memories in nearly every genre over decades. If one of your favorites isn’t on the list, please email the name and bio info to sposey@birminghamtimes.com with “Black Music Month” in the subject line.

Arthur Alexander

Florence Alabama-born Alexander’s skills came as both a singer and a songwriter. His rural-soul songs have been covered by the likes of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Tina Turner and Otis Redding. And teaming with FAME Studios mastermind Rick Hall, Alexander helped put Muscle Shoals music on the map in the early ’60’s.

Pynk Beard

Grammy-winning Pynk Beard, originally from Mobile, Alabama, has made a significant impact on the country music scene with his soulful and dynamic voice. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and captivating performances, Beard’s music resonates with fans from all walks of life. His tracks like “Southern Hearts” and “Road Less Traveled” showcase his ability to blend traditional country elements with modern influences, creating a unique sound that stands out in the industry. As his career progresses, Pynk Beard continues to gain recognition and build a loyal fan base, solidifying his status as one of the promising talents in country music today.

Clarence Carter

Carter, born in Montgomery, Alabama, is a legendary soul singer and musician known for his distinctive voice and emotive storytelling. Carter’s career began in the 1960s, and he quickly gained recognition for his hit songs such as “Slip Away” and “Patches.” His soulful ballads and rhythmic tracks have resonated with audiences worldwide, earning him a place among the greats of soul music. Carter’s unique ability to blend deep emotion with catchy melodies has made his music timeless, influencing generations of artists. His contributions to the musical heritage of Alabama reflect the state’s rich cultural tapestry and enduring impact on the world of music.

Nell Carter

Carter, originally from Birmingham, Alabama, was a multi-talented singer and actress who left a lasting mark on both Broadway and television. Her powerful, emotive voice and magnetic stage presence won her acclaim in the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” for which she received a Tony Award. The Parker High School grad’s versatility extended beyond the stage to her role on the hit TV show “Gimme a Break!,” where she charmed audiences with her comedic flair and heartfelt performances. Despite facing personal challenges, Nell Carter’s resilience and talent ensured her place as a beloved figure in American entertainment history.

Mattie Moss Clark

Clark, born in Alabama, was a pioneering gospel choir director, composer, and arranger whose work profoundly impacted the world of gospel music. Known for her innovative techniques and exceptional musical prowess, Clark transformed the traditional gospel choir into a powerful and cohesive entity. She was instrumental in shaping the sound and structure of modern gospel music, integrating complex harmonies, dynamic arrangements, and a deep spiritual fervor into her compositions. As the matriarch of the renowned Clark Sisters, she nurtured and guided their careers, ensuring that her musical legacy would endure through their success. Clark’s contributions to gospel music are celebrated worldwide, and her influence remains evident in the vibrant and soul-stirring performances of gospel choirs today.

Nat King Cole

Cole, born in Montgomery, Alabama, was a trailblazing jazz pianist and vocalist who became one of the most celebrated and influential musicians of the 20th century. His smooth, velvety voice and impeccable piano skills earned him international fame, with hits such as “Unforgettable,” “Mona Lisa,” and “The Christmas Song” becoming timeless classics. Cole’s charisma and talent not only captivated audiences worldwide but also paved the way for future Black artists in the entertainment industry. Despite facing racial barriers, he broke through them, leaving an indelible legacy with his versatile artistry and pioneering spirit.

Eddie Floyd

Floyd, born in Montgomery, Alabama, is a legendary soul and R&B singer-songwriter known for his timeless hit “Knock on Wood.” Floyd’s career blossomed in the vibrant music scene of the 1960s, where he became a crucial figure at Stax Records. His soulful voice and compelling songwriting captivated audiences, earning him a place among the greats of American music. Floyd’s influence extends beyond his own recordings, as he wrote songs for other artists, contributing significantly to the sound of Southern soul. His enduring legacy continues to resonate, reflecting the rich musical heritage of Alabama.

W.C. Handy

Handy, born in Florence, Alabama, is often hailed as the “Father of the Blues.” His pioneering work in the early 20th century laid the foundation for the genre, bringing the soulful sounds of the Mississippi Delta to mainstream audiences. Handy’s compositions, such as “St. Louis Blues” and “Memphis Blues,” were groundbreaking in their blend of folk traditions and formal structures, creating a new musical expression that resonated deeply with listeners. His ability to capture the essence of African American musical heritage and transform it into universally beloved melodies has left a lasting legacy on the world of music. Handy’s influence is evident in the countless blues and jazz musicians who followed in his footsteps, solidifying his place as one of Alabama’s most significant cultural icons.

Erskine Hawkins

Hawkins, born in Birmingham, Alabama, was an influential jazz trumpeter and bandleader. Known as “The 20th Century Gabriel,” Hawkins was celebrated for his exceptional trumpet playing and his role in popularizing big band swing music. His band, the Erskine Hawkins Orchestra, achieved great success during the swing era, with hits like “Tuxedo Junction” reaching the top of the charts and becoming an enduring classic. Hawkins’s contributions to jazz were significant, and his legacy continues to inspire musicians and jazz enthusiasts alike.

Brittany Howard

Howard, born and raised in Athens, Alabama, is a renowned singer, songwriter, and guitarist best known as the lead vocalist of the Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes. Howard’s distinctive voice and soulful, genre-blending music have earned her widespread acclaim. Her powerful performances and innovative sound have made her a standout figure in contemporary music. In addition to her work with Alabama Shakes, she has released solo material that showcases her versatility and depth as an artist. Howard’s contributions to music continue to influence and inspire, solidifying her place as one of Alabama’s most celebrated musicians.

Eddie Kendricks

Kendricks, born in Union Springs, Alabama, was a legendary soul singer and songwriter, best known as a founding member of the iconic Motown group, The Temptations. Kendricks’ smooth falsetto and impeccable vocal control set him apart and contributed to the band’s distinct sound. He co-led many of The Temptations’ most famous hits, including “My Girl,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” and “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me).” Beyond his success with The Temptations, Kendricks enjoyed a fruitful solo career, with hits like “Keep on Truckin'” and “Boogie Down,” which showcased his versatility and enduring appeal. His influence continues to resonate in the world of soul and R&B, earning him a place among Alabama’s most celebrated musical talents.

Tiera Kennedy

Kennedy, hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, is an emerging country music artist whose talent and charisma have quickly garnered attention in the music industry. With her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling, Kennedy has been making waves with hits such as “Found It in You” and “Shut It Down.” Her fresh approach to country music blends traditional sounds with modern influences, earning her a growing fan base and critical acclaim. Kennedy was also one of the featured country singers on Beyoncé Beatles remake of Blackbiird, included on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Eddie Levert

Levert, born in Bessemer, Alabama, is a legendary musician and lead vocalist of the iconic soul and R&B group The O’Jays. Levert’s powerful voice and passionate performances have captivated audiences for decades. His contributions to music have earned him numerous accolades and recognition, solidifying his place as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis in Bessemer, Alabama, is a groundbreaking rapper and record executive who has significantly influenced the world of hip-hop. Known for his distinctive voice, charismatic presence, and prolific output, Gucci Mane emerged as a key figure in the development of the trap music genre. His career, marked by both commercial success and personal challenges, includes numerous hit albums and mixtapes that have shaped the sound and culture of modern rap. Gucci Mane’s entrepreneurial spirit also led him to establish his own record label, 1017 Records, fostering new talent and expanding his influence. His resilience and innovative style have cemented his status as one of Alabama’s most notable musical talents, continuing to inspire and impact the music industry.

Odetta

Odetta, born in Birmingham, Alabama, was a revered folk singer, actress, and activist whose powerful voice and poignant performances left an indelible mark on the music and civil rights landscapes. Often referred to as the “Voice of the Civil Rights Movement,” Odetta used her musical talents to advocate for social change, inspiring generations with her soulful renditions of folk, blues, and spiritual songs. Her influence extended beyond her recordings; she was a prominent figure in the 1960s civil rights protests, using music as a tool for unity and justice. Odetta’s contributions to music and her unwavering commitment to equality have made her a celebrated and enduring figure in American history.

Wilson Pickett

Pickett, born in Prattville, Alabama, was a dynamic soul singer and songwriter whose electrifying performances and gritty voice earned him the nickname “Wicked” Wilson Pickett. He was a pivotal figure in the development of American soul music, with a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s, including “In the Midnight Hour,” “Mustang Sally,” and “Land of 1,000 Dances.” Pickett’s energetic style and powerful vocals made him a staple of the genre, influencing countless musicians and solidifying his status as one of Alabama’s most iconic musical exports. His contributions to soul music continue to resonate, reflecting the deep musical roots of his home state.

Sun Ra

Sun Ra, born Herman Poole Blount in Birmingham, Alabama, was an avant-garde jazz composer, bandleader, and keyboardist known for his experimental music and cosmic philosophy. The Parker High School grad was a pioneer in the genre of free jazz, Sun Ra’s innovative approach to composition and performance challenged conventional boundaries and opened new avenues for musical expression. His work often incorporated elements of Afrofuturism, exploring themes of space, mythology, and the future of African culture. With his ensemble, the Arkestra, Sun Ra produced a prolific catalog of recordings that spanned several decades, leaving an indelible mark on the jazz world. His unique vision and eccentric style have earned him a legacy as one of the most influential and enigmatic figures in music history.

Martha Reeves

Reeves, born in Eufaula, Alabama, is a celebrated R&B and soul singer, best known as the lead vocalist of the iconic Motown girl group Martha and the Vandellas. Reeves’ powerful and vibrant voice became synonymous with the group’s classic hits such as “Dancing in the Street,” “Nowhere to Run,” and “Heat Wave.” Her electrifying performances and dynamic stage presence captivated audiences and firmly established her as a leading figure in the Motown era. Reeves influence extends beyond her chart-topping successes; her music became anthems of the 1960s, resonating with the civil rights movement and capturing the spirit of the times. As a solo artist, she continued to enchant listeners with her heartfelt renditions and enduring passion for music. Martha Reeves’ contributions to the musical legacy of Alabama are profound, cementing her place in the annals of soul and R&B history.

Lionel Richie

Richie, born in Tuskegee, Alabama, is a renowned singer, songwriter, and record producer who gained fame as a member of the Commodores and later as a successful solo artist. Richie’s smooth voice and heartfelt ballads have made him a beloved figure in the music world. With hits like “Hello,” “All Night Long,” and “Endless Love,” his career spanned several decades, earning him numerous awards, including Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Richie’s contributions to music have left an indelible mark on the industry, making him one of the most celebrated musicians of his time.

Percy Sledge

Sledge, born in Leighton, Alabama, was a soul singer whose heartfelt voice and emotive delivery made him a legend in the music world. He is best known for his iconic song “When a Man Loves a Woman,” released in 1966, which became an enduring anthem of love and heartbreak. Sledge’s ability to convey deep emotion through his music earned him widespread adoration and a lasting legacy. His contributions to soul music, marked by his passionate performances and timeless hits, solidified his place as one of Alabama’s most revered musical talents.

Candi Staton

Staton, born in Hanceville, Alabama, is an acclaimed soul and gospel singer whose powerful voice and emotional depth have made her a beloved figure in the music world. Staton’s career began in the late 1960s, and she quickly rose to prominence with hits like “Young Hearts Run Free” and “Stand By Your Man.” Her ability to convey profound emotion through her music has earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base. Staton has seamlessly blended gospel, soul, and disco influences, creating a unique and unforgettable sound. Her enduring contributions to music reflect not only her remarkable talent but also the rich musical heritage of Alabama. Staton’s legacy continues to influence and inspire new generations of artists and listeners.

Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama Thornton, whose real name was Willie Mae Thornton, hailed from Montgomery, Alabama, and made an indelible mark on the blues and rock and roll genres with her powerful voice and commanding stage presence. Known for her gritty, soulful performances, Thornton gained fame with her recording of “Hound Dog” in 1952, a song that would later be famously covered by Elvis Presley. Her hit “Ball and Chain” also became a classic, famously performed by Janis Joplin. Despite facing numerous challenges and experiencing limited commercial success compared to her male counterparts, Big Mama Thornton’s influence on music is undeniable. She paved the way for future generations of female artists, and her legacy endures through her groundbreaking contributions to the industry.

Dinah Washington

Dinah Washington, born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was a versatile and powerful singer who earned the title “Queen of the Blues.” Her unique ability to sing across various genres including blues, jazz, R&B, and pop earned her acclaim and respect in the music industry. Washington’s emotive voice and dynamic performances captivated audiences, making her one of the most influential vocalists of her time. She received a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance in 1959 for her hit “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes.” Despite her struggles and tragic early death, Dinah Washington’s legacy endures through her timeless recordings and her contribution to breaking racial barriers in music.

John T. “Fess” Whatley

John T. “Fess” Whatley, born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was a prominent jazz musician, educator, and bandleader who played a crucial role in shaping the music scene in Birmingham and beyond. Known for his exceptional talent on the trombone and his dedication to teaching, Whatley mentored many young musicians who would go on to achieve national acclaim. His influence extended through his work as a bandleader, where he led the renowned “Fess Whatley Band,” which became a fixture in the jazz world during the early 20th century. Whatley’s contributions to music education and his ability to inspire and cultivate talent established him as a foundational figure in Alabama’s rich musical heritage.

