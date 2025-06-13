‘Brother Let’s Talk’ to Host Men’s Mental Health Awareness Program on June 17

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

In recognition of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, Brother Let’s Talk a Birmingham-based grassroots mental health initiative will unite professionals, community leaders, Divine Nine fraternity members, and residents on June 17 for an open conversation about Black men’s well-being, a movement that began nearly seven years ago.

A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. and the main program begins at 7 p.m.

“We are hosting this event specifically in the month of June to increase awareness about the importance of men’s mental health,” said Jacques Austin, co-founder of Brother Let’s Talk. “This is another opportunity to highlight the importance, to continue the conversation, and to provide the community with awareness and resources.”

Organizers say the program is designed to help men engage in open conversations about healing from past traumas, emotional struggles and challenges they face in today’s world.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Jay Barnett a former professional athlete, author, and licensed therapist known for his work Just Heal Bro, a mental health journal for men.

“Dr. Barnett is a perfect fit,” said Austin. “He’s a Black male therapist — something we don’t see often and he speaks from the perspective of a former athlete and a current counselor. His work helps men open up through journaling, which is a powerful therapeutic tool.”

Hosting this month’s event at the Birmingham Museum of Art was a deliberate choice to elevate the setting and bring mental health discussions into spaces of beauty and heritage, said Austin.

“We try to find locations that are spacious and highlight part of the beauty of Birmingham,” he said. “The museum represents history, culture, and is a great place for people to gather and have meaningful conversations.”

What began in 2017 as a one-time panel discussion among seven Black male mental health professionals has grown into a transformative movement. Yvas Witherspoon, assistant director and co-founder of Brother Let’s Talk, remembers its origin clearly:

“Seven of us working in mental health came together back in 2017, and all of us saw a need to reach out to Black men in a culturally relevant way,” Witherspoon said. “We saw firsthand how stigma and lack of culturally competent care were impacting our community.”

Austin echoed that sentiment, adding: “We came together with the idea of having just one event. Our motto is to ‘stop the stigma and address the stress.’ We wanted to identify and dispel that stigma that Black men have regarding mental health.”

The first event drew over 100 attendees. “They were saying, ‘This was great. When can y’all do this again?’ That’s when our wheels started turning,” Austin said.

Since its inception, Brother Let’s Talk has evolved into more than just a one-time event. It now hosts Barbershop Talks — monthly men-only gatherings where participants discuss topics such as depression, anxiety, relationships, and grief in a judgment-free zone.

“The barbershop talks are held on the last Sunday of each month and focus on real-life issues,” said Austin. “We bring in licensed professionals, but we keep the space relaxed and familiar. The barbershop is a sacred space in Black culture.”

Witherspoon emphasized how important these casual spaces are for healing. “Barbershops, community centers, museums — these aren’t traditional therapy offices, but they are where Black men feel safe and seen,” he said.

For the first time members of the Divine Nine fraternities — Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, and Iota Phi Theta — historically Black Greek-letter organizations — will partner with Brothers Let’s Talk to strengthen the message and increase reach.

“We hadn’t done a community event specifically with the Divine Nine before,” Austin shared. “I’m a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and we have an initiative called Brother, You’re on My Mind, which also promotes mental health awareness.”

“This was a chance to bring the Divine Nine men together to talk about mental health awareness,” he continued. “Many of them are therapists, counselors, or simply passionate about mental wellness. It was the perfect collaboration.”

For both Austin and Witherspoon, the mission is personal.

“Some men come and just absorb the conversation. Others are eager to talk,” Austin said. “We’ve developed a small group of consistent attendees, and we hope that continues to grow.”

Witherspoon added: “If we can reach one man, that one man can impact a family. That family can impact a community. That’s how change happens — one man at a time.”

For more information, please visit www.brotherletstalk.com

