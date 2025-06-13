Birmingham Launches Leadership Cohort to Support Growth of Local Construction Businesses 

The City of Birmingham, in partnership with People Optimum Consulting, is launching its Steel City Leadership Cohort, a free program designed to support small construction businesses that are expanding their teams.

This initiative will address the critical challenges they face with having the same workforce demands as large corporations, yet often without access to comparable tools, resources, and support systems. Participants will gain support in developing strategic leadership, strengthening their hiring, culture, and HR systems, and receive coaching and custom HR services.

“The Steel City Leadership Cohort represents a powerful step forward in strengthening Birmingham’s workforce from the inside out,” said Erika Dix, Manager of Workforce and Talent Development for the City of Birmingham. “Through this collaboration with People Optimum Consulting, we’re equipping construction industry leaders with the tools to grow their teams, elevate workplace culture, and build sustainable talent pipelines. This initiative is about investing in people who are building the future of our city—literally and economically.”

Through a yearlong journey, selected businesses will gain organizational development services led by People Optimum Consulting with technical human resources expertise provided by Townsend Advisory Group. Local subject matter experts will also equip participating businesses with practical, high-impact guidance.

“Construction leaders in small businesses face the same talent pressures as big firms—without the same resources,” said Mildred Black, Founder of People Optimum. “We designed this program to close that gap and support sustainable growth from the inside out.”

Cohort members will take part in monthly leadership sessions, complete a pre-program workplace culture and staffing assessment, and receive support on key areas such as hiring, onboarding, compliance, and employee retention. The program is rooted in the belief that investing in human infrastructure—people, culture, and leadership—is essential to long-term business success.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Own a construction-related small business in Birmingham

Have at least two team members (employees or contractors)

Are ready to build your leadership and people systems

Can commit to a 12-month growth journey

Information sessions will be held on Friday, June 27, City Club, 1901 6th Ave. North. Applications are now open, and spaces in the cohort are limited.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.birminghamal.gov/steelcityleader