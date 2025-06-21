Charles Goodwin, III, Assistant Director of ASU Mighty Marching Hornets Band, Dies at 38 

By Kenneth Mullinax | ASU

Alabama State University is mourning the passing of the assistant director of the Mighty Marching Hornets Band, Charles Goodwin, III. The 38-year-old ASU alumnus was a native of Union Springs, Alabama. While attending ASU, he played in the percussion section of the band and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Services for Goodwin were held Friday and today.

On Friday services were held in Union Springs from 2-5 p.m. (on his birthday) at Carter Funeral Home at 302 Carter St.

A farewell life celebration will be held today June 21 at 11 a.m. at the True Divine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Highway, Montgomery. A burial will follow at Mason Cemetery, 541 Mason Drive, Union Springs.

ASU’s band is globally known for its dazzling performances, over-the-top energy and the cadence and rhythm of its percussion team, which many feel is one of the benchmarks of its positive reputation. As such, Goodwin was one of the key leaders who put the rhythm in the band and helped garner and shape its reputation. He also was revered for mentoring students and helped the Mighty Marching Hornets shine.

The University shared the following statement:

“His passion, leadership and dedication to Alabama State University’s musical excellence left an indelible mark on generations of students and the Hornet Nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the Mighty Marching Hornets, who were his pride and joy.”

ASU’s director of band, Dr. James Oliver shared that Goodwin was the band’s assistant director of percussion for the last five years. Oliver, who is also a drummer, said that Goodwin was among one of the most talented members he has had in the band as either a student or leader.

“I taught Charles as a student in our Alabama State band, and he was so outstanding that I later hired him to lead our percussion section since I knew how talented he was in music. He came from a family of ASU students and his father, Charles Goodwin, Jr., was also an earlier member of the band where he served as a drum major,” Oliver said.

In addition to ASU, Goodwin received positive accolades from Montgomery’s Dannelly Elementary School, where he was a music teacher, and Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed.

A statement on Dannelly Elementary School’s website read:

“Mr. Goodwin was a vibrant part of our school family whose love for music and commitment to our students left a lasting legacy. His calm spirit and kind heart touched the lives of everyone he encountered and will be deeply missed.”

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed shared the following condolence:

“Mr. Goodwin was more than a talented musician and leader — he was a mentor, a role model, and a source of pride for generations of students and alumni.”

Oliver expressed his sadness and regret at losing such a talented leader and great individual. He asked that everyone keep Goodwin’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Charles is absolutely irreplaceable as a staff member, as a person and as my friend,” stated a subdued Oliver. “He was such a great guy with a big smile all of the time and was among one of the best drum experts we have had who worked with our students here on campus. He is already missed by all of us.”

Goodwin is survived by his parents, his wife Jazmyne and two sons.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

