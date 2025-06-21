Grand Opening of Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham Kicks Off with Nod to the Northside Community

Grand Opening of Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham Kicks Off with Nod to...

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

From Janet Maycock, Druid Hills Neighborhood Association President to Mike Suco, President & CEO, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, the grand opening of the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham on Friday included homage to the city’s Northside community, which is comprised of several neighborhoods, including Norwood, Druid Hills, Evergreen, Fountain Heights, and Central City.

“I’m looking forward to new people coming into our neighborhoods and learning what a wonderful community that we have here,” said Maycock. “So many people who live in this state have never been inside of Druid Hills neighborhood. … I’m excited about the economic development that this brings because there’s going to be so many more projects coming behind this.”

The opening of the amphitheater, located north of the Uptown Entertainment District, is a proud moment for Coca-Cola “and a reflection of our commitment to Birmingham and neighborhoods like Druid Hills,” Suco said. “This state-of-the-art venue represents more than entertainment — it stands as a symbol of community, collaboration, and shared investment in the future of our city.”

The $46 million facility, in the Druid Hills community, will have an outdoor capacity of 9,380 for festivals, concerts and community events and is slated to have its first show on Sunday June 22.

The project is a joint effort between the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County and Live Nation.

Barbara Thomas, President of Norwood and VP of the Northside community said she has worked alongside partners of the Amphitheater since the beginning.

“This has really been more than just a community project with everyone from the local level to the state level being involved,” she said.

Juliette Dowdell, Evergreen Neighborhood Association Secretary, said she’s lived in Birmingham for 83 years, and said she likes what the new facility means for the area.

“I’m happy to see the Northside come alive again because this side is important,” she said. “It’s been a community for many years, and it’s been a community that people of color didn’t always occupy.”

Friday’s grand opening included remarks from local officials and a performance by music students from Red Mountain Theatre.

With more than 30 shows slated for its inaugural season, the amphitheater is set to become a major stop for national tours and a gathering place that will host community and private events.

The facility includes elevated food and beverage offerings while boxholders will enjoy seasonal, chef-driven menus in the Vinyl Room lounge presented by Regions Bank and suite areas. Behind the scenes, artist areas feature lounges and collaborative spaces that offer a welcoming environment for performers and crews.

“It’s an exciting day for Birmingham,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “The Coca-Cola Amphitheater is bringing new entertainment to our city that will serve our residents, attract more visitors and bring new life to the Northside community. This new venue solidifies Birmingham’s growing reputation as an entertainment destination.”

The first official performance takes place June 22, headlined by comedian Matt Rife.

For a full list of upcoming shows visit CocaColaAmphitheater.com and follow along at @CocaColaAmp on social media.

Times Staff Writer Sym Posey contributed to this post.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

