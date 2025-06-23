How Travel Advisor Brittany Shuford Creates Unforgettable Experiences for Vacationers

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

When travel advisor Brittany Shuford, owner of Darling Destinations LLC, books getaways for her clients, she does more than create memorable experience for vacationers — she also represents an industry with few Black women.

“Being a Black woman in this industry comes with challenges, but it also gives me purpose,” said Shuford. “I’m proud to bring cultural insight, creativity, and a sense of belonging to the spaces I enter. It feels empowering to carve out space and create opportunities for other Black travel professionals to thrive.”

Many don’t know what goes into planning trips that people can find unforgettable, she said.

“One of the hardest parts is balancing the behind-the-scenes logistics. People see the fun side of travel, but there’s a lot of planning, problem solving, and late-night calls to vendors. When flights are delayed or resorts don’t meet expectations, clients turn to the agent. It’s a job that requires resilience, patience, and a deep understanding of the industry.”

Personal Journey

Shuford’s personal journey to a successful small business owner has come with resilience and patience. The 36-year-old native of Birmingham’s Pratt City area remembers an encounter she had while working full time as an office manager at an optometrist office in Bessemer, Alabama.

“A patient came in and explained to me how she worked from home, and she never left home to do anything. She had her own tax business, and she had her own travel agency,” said Shuford, adding that speaking to this woman inspired her to operate her own business.

Shuford began by doing taxes in 2015 and found success monetarily — but, she said, “I hated it. I love the money I made from doing taxes, but I hated doing it.”

Her efforts weren’t a complete loss, though. She used the funds from doing taxes to pivot. “I used that money to invest in the travel business through an agency that allowed you to pay to start your own [company],” she said.

Since 2022, Shuford’s company — Darling Destinations LLC, formally Journeys with Brittany — has helped clients create customized travel itineraries that are tailored to their specific interests and needs.

“When I first started off, I wasn’t a well-versed [traveler], as far as internationally. I had been on a few cruises with my family, going to Florida, the normal stuff. I had done all of that, but I hadn’t done a fraction of the things I do now, [like traveling internationally]. Yes, you need to travel in order to sell travel, but also don’t be discouraged that you can’t start,” Shuford said.

Favorite Places

Since starting her business, Shuford’s favorite places have been Tanzania and Ghana.

“I grew up watching movies like ‘The Lion King,’” said Shuford, who has three siblings. “I can remember [traveling to Tanzania], sleeping in a tent in the Serengeti [region], and hearing people say, ‘Hakuna Matata,’ [a Swahili phrase that means ‘no troubles,’ or ‘no worries.’] That’s what everybody says there, and I was just putting two and two together. This movie that I loved, [which featured the song ‘Hakuna Matata’], I was literally in the land it was based off of.”

Shuford also recalled an experience while dining in Africa.

“I went into a village where food was being prepared, and the lady used no utensils. She simply used her hands, cooking the whole meal. I remember sitting there looking like, ‘I’m not about to eat this food this lady is cooking with her hands. I don’t know where her hands have been.’ It was the best food I ever tasted in my life. … It was a full feast,” she recalled, adding that Morocco and Australia remain on her list of places to travel.

Although she works from her home in Birmingham, the Minor High School graduate has a team of independent contractors who help in her business. Doing the job alone can often lead to overworking.

“Do not over-push yourself because at the end of the day it is only going to end up hurting you,” said Shuford.

She added that she is optimistic that she’ll see more travel agents who look like her. “We are underrepresented, but we are growing in numbers and strength,” she said. “Kudos to organizations such as the Association of Black Travel Professionals.”

Asked if she has advice for anyone wanting to craft their own business, Shuford said, “Start scared if you have to, but start. You don’t have to know it all just be willing to learn, pivot, and show up consistently.”

