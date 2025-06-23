City of Birmingham, Nurture of Alabama Plan Fourth Annual Mental Health Awareness Day

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham and Nurture of Alabama will host the Fourth Annual City of Birmingham Mental Health Day on Friday, June 27, in Linn Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and improve access to mental health resources across the Birmingham area.

Attendees will have access to mental health resources; free depression screenings; mental health consultations; wellness screenings; and free chair massages. They will also be able to experience line dancing, low impact exercises, music and register for door prizes. Food trucks will start serving at 11 a.m.

Crystal Mullen-Johnson, a licensed clinical social worker and founder of Nurture Alabama, said that since June is also Men’s Health Awareness Month, it’s important to encourage men to prioritize health visits with the doctor. Experts will be on hand to provide free glucose and high blood pressure screenings, as well as answer male urology questions.

“This event underscores the collective effort to prioritize mental health, promote resilience and ensure that all Birmingham residents have access to the tools they need to thrive mentally and physically,” Mullen-Johnson said. “With more than 70 organizations slated to participate, this will be our biggest event yet in the last four years. We are all commitment to expanding access and creating a stronger, healthier community so the city of Birmingham can thrive.’’

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is slated to attend the event, adding that it’s a much-needed service for the Magic City.

“Far too often, our community overlooks the importance of mental health. It’s vital that we take our collective wellness seriously – and that’s what Birmingham Mental Health Day strives to do,’’ Woodfin said. “It’s our opportunity encourage the community to invest in self-care and prove that they matter.’’

Activities on the main stage:

Introduction of Nurture Board of Directors, 10 a.m.

Yoga therapy with Jamella Strode, a somatic therapist and owner and founder of Sacred Soma Yoga Therapy: “Breath and Movement: Tools for Everyday Mental Wellness,’’ 10:15 to 10:25 a.m.

A sound bath with Adi Kaur, owner of Inglenook Yoga Studio, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Monaleto C. Irby, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, keynote speaker, 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Wayne Rogers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Low impact movement for seniors with Jerri Haslem, health educator, 11:45 to 11:55 a.m.

Line dancing with Tracy Williams of Tracy’s Sensational Seniors, 12 to 1 p.m.

Activities on the lawn:

Depression screenings with Cherie May, a licensed therapist, owner of Work and Progress, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mental health consultations with Dr. Demechiko French, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and owner of Mechi Mental Wellness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free chair massages with massage therapist Stacy Scott, owner of Custom Fit Therapeutic Massage

Boot camp exercise with certified personal trainers from RJ Fitness Personal Training, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Glucose and high blood pressure screenings provided by MedsPlus Consulting Pharmacy and Wellness Center and Brownstone Total Family Healthcare, 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Meet and greet with Dr. Vincent Bivins, president of Urology Centers of Alabama, 1 to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nurturebham.com

