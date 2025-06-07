Coca-Cola UNITED Named Among America’s Best Places to Work

By Cassandra Mickens | CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies through a comprehensive assessment involving employee interviews, company reviews, publicly accessible data and an analysis of over 120 key performance indicators.

“Being named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group is a great honor and reflection of the core values we live every day,” said Coca-Cola UNITED Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Gianetta Jones. “We are proud of the ‘Associates First’ culture we’ve built, and we remain dedicated to evolving it with purpose and care.”

“Companies that emphasize building a strong workplace environment see higher levels of employee engagement. And with higher employee engagement comes a range of benefits. That’s why Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are partnering for the third-annual ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces, recognizing the companies where employee engagement comes naturally,” said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham.

In addition to being named one of the nation’s best workplaces overall, Coca-Cola UNITED has also been recognized with the following accolades:

“We are invested in creating an environment where all individuals can thrive – personally and professionally,” Jones said. “We celebrate this achievement with pride, knowing it reflects the strength of our Coca-Cola UNITED family.”

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S