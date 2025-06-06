Leaders, Educators and Students Focus on Tech’s Future at Ed Farm’s Learning Summit

By Sym Posey and Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

From students to teachers to communities, Ed Farm, a tech and education startup nonprofit based in Birmingham, has been life changing.

That was on display this week during this year’s Future of Learning Summit (FOLS), a professional development experience in Birmingham that brings Ed Farm’s community of educators together to reimagine learning through technology and future-focused curriculum.

Opening day included a mayor’s panel hosted by Ed Farm President Waymond Jackson with Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, and Warner Robins, Georgia, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.

Those in attendance were teachers like South Hampton K-8 School Media Specialist Tambra Clark, who said, “Ed Farm has changed my life. It has transformed my life. From the very beginning the support, the resources that they poured into [at South Hampton] was always a phone call away. They are truly my tribe. They are truly my cheerleader … because they want us to strive in that tech world by embracing technology and showing us how to enhance education with technology.”

Also in attendance was Khari Pope, a rising 8th grader at Huffman Middle School. “Ed Farm has changed everything by inspiring me to be more creative,” she said.

Pope, who serves as secretary in her student government, credited the program for boosting her confidence and pushing him into leadership roles. “It can’t always be the teachers. We have to step up as students … So who’s going to be the leader and lead the good?”

Innovative Digital Skills

Launched in February 2020 with founding support from Apple and Alabama Power, Ed Farm creates programs designed to engage students, educators and adult learners in innovative digital skills experiences that better prepare them for the 21st century workforce.

At South Hampton, Clark said when she started her journey with Ed Farm she only had “one computer cart to code with to have a coding club. I had 20,000 books, I had two computer labs with about 40 Dell computers, and that was it.”

Today, Clark says her library not only includes a 3D printing lab, but students have access to “Oculus and we have equipment for students to make music with. I have robots, Legos, and drones. They have access to Kindle Nooks as well as our podcast set up,” where the students record their podcast, Bulldog Talk: On the Edge, is live streamed on Apple and Spotify.

Ed Farm in partnership with Birmingham City Schools introduced the South Hampton Innovation Library, the organization’s first learning space designed through its “Spaces” initiative.

“My library of innovation just really flipped the script on their education. It became more of a tech and stem-based library. My students have been able to compete on a national level because of that space, because of the resources,” said Clark.

Candyce Monroe, Head of Learning Programs at Ed Farm, said the group’s instructors are committed to education and innovation. “I’ve always believed that students should have tools, skills, and strategies that enable them to feel and create the jobs of the future,” she said.

Starting out as a science teacher, Monroe stepped up to teach computer science when no one else volunteered, she said. “From there, I saw how important it was to integrate tech with real-world learning.”

Monroe joined Ed Farm after a colleague noticed her work with student programs. “I came on as a consultant for computer science curriculum, then moved into coaching teachers and building out our fellowships,” she said.

The Student Takeovers

The Student Takeovers — a key part of the summit— were born out of a desire to let students showcase real solutions to real problems. “Today, we saw students from Birmingham City Schools such as Huffman Middle School & W. J. Christian, use a rap to encourage peers for state testing, and others build an app to save lives,” said Monroe. “These weren’t just school projects. They were personal missions.”

When asked about a viral rap she created, Huffman students Pope smiled and said, “They were hype! I can still walk through the halls today and hear people say lines from it. It’s just part of it now.”

And another student, Saniyah Horn, a 7th grader at W.J. Christian, presented her team’s app designed to address rising teen suicide rates.

“The most exciting part was the team collaboration,” Horn said. “I got to view a lot of different perspectives and opinions.”

Horn, who said she has created apps since the fourth grade, emphasized the importance of using tech for good. “Tech is a blessing and a curse. But I think we should use it to help students and encourage them to learn more,” she said.

Horn’s most memorable moment came after returning from a competition where they came away with a win, regardless of where they placed.

“Even though we got third place, my classmates were jumping up and down,” she said. “Some schools didn’t even place. We were just happy we got to experience that.”

Updated at 10:42 a.m. on 6/6/2025 to correct name of student in photo.

