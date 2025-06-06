A Look Inside Birmingham’s East Lake Library, Reopened After 4 Years With New Upgrades

After four years, East Lake Library has reopened its doors—and it’s more welcoming than ever. The renovated space now features a new elevator and foyer, updated restrooms, and a refreshed auditorium and stage.

“East Lake Library is reopening its doors — and I couldn’t be prouder,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “Not just because it’s another win for our neighborhoods, but because it reflects what we believe: access to knowledge should never be up for debate.”

As Mayor Woodfin shared, this reopening isn’t just about a building—it’s about what libraries represent: access, opportunity, and community.

From helping kids explore new worlds to connecting job seekers and seniors, libraries remain a vital part of life in Birmingham.

The East Lake Branch of the Birmingham Public Library began its life in a 25×50 foot room on the second floor of the East Lake Fire Station in 1914. In 1926, the land was purchased at #5 Oporto Madrid Boulevard from Sidney P. King at a cost of $10,000 for a new library building.

The Miller and Martin Architectural Firm was chosen to design a building along the same lines as the “new” Linn-Henley Research Library which opened in 1927. The completed East Lake Branch Library was a two-story, Georgian Revival structure with 8,000 square feet of usable space. It was built using the same stone and buff bricks as the current East Lake Fire Station next door. It opened its doors in 1928 close to three elementary schools (Barrett, Robinson and Kirby), Woodlawn High School and Howard College (now Samford University located in Homewood).

In the mid 1970’s, fire and water damaged the 1937 mural located in the Children’s Reading Room. John Bertalan, a Birmingham art conservator, restored the mural in 1993.

The most recent renovation of the East Lake Branch includes the installation of an elevator and foyer, additional storage space, new restrooms, an exterior emergency stairwell, as well as a much anticipated revamped auditorium and stage which have both been unused for 30 years.