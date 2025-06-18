Heading to the Beach? Take These Safety Tips

A frequent and common statement heard this time of year is “we are going to the beach.” When you hear this statement, it brings on a smile because you begin thinking about the many fun activities family and friends can enjoy together. So off to the beach they go.

As they pack sunscreen, bathing suits and sandals there should also be a serious conversation about the beach safety rules especially if the trip includes children and non-swimmers. This conversation should be had no matter how many trips to the beach you have taken before. It helps to ensure that you and your family ‘s sand time is safe, relaxing, and fun.

Let us review the top beach safety rules to follow:

Stay 6 feet away from others (social distancing).

Learn how to swim. Children need to take swimming lessons at an early age. There are introductory swimming classes as early as six months, but instruction at any age is a good idea.

Swim near a lifeguard. On a mega-guarded beach, follow their directions. If you get in trouble while in the water, call and wave for help.

Protect yourself from the sun by using “broad spectrum” sunscreen rated 15 to 50 SPF. If you plan to go in the water, then wear waterproof sunscreen.

Learn rip current safety.

Do not swim alone.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. This helps avoid overheating.

Educate yourself and your family about what to do if anyone gets in trouble. First time beach goers in particular are often unaware or overwhelmed by the ocean’s power. Learn the dangers such as riptides and undertow.

Never swim or go in the water at all if the beach is closed. Lifeguards have a flag system to warn of various water conditions and hazards. One red flag means there are dangerous surf and/or currents, making conditions unsafe for most swimmers. Two red flags indicate that the water has been determine to be unsafe and that the beach is closed.

Do not swim after a heavy rain.

Do not turn you back to the ocean. Remember that tides go in and out. And when you are in the ocean, you never know when a large wave may be coming.

Alcohol and water do not mix.

Designate a water watcher.

Life jackets save lives. Children and non-swimmers should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved, properly fitted life jacket when in or around water and at the beach.

Feet first when entering the water.

Do not bring glass containers to the beach and dispose your trash properly, especially plastic containers such as water bottles.

Watch out for trash and other signs of pollution in the water. Steer clear of any trash seen floating in the water. Make sure you leave the beach cleaner than when you got there.

Keeping an Eye on Safety is not merely a statement is should become a way of life especially when you are around water and at the beach.

